U.S. markets open in 8 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,896.25
    -7.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,387.00
    -34.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,011.00
    -29.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,768.50
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.89
    +1.32 (+1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.60
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.18
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0583
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1940
    -3.1250 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.95
    -27.23 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2275
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3100
    -0.1360 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,736.70
    -483.59 (-2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    450.53
    -11.26 (-2.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,258.32
    +49.51 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,939.89
    +68.62 (+0.26%)
     

Would people of Silla enjoy playing Go games with pebble stones?

·2 min read

GYEONGJU, South Korea, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gyeongju National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage(the GNRICH) released a report on the 28th that says people of Silla might have used Go games as means of diplomatic sports.

On last 2020, a lot of pebble stones were excavated, which are presumed to be Go stones, in a wooden chamber tomb covered by stone and earthen mound at "Jjoksaem excavation site."

The owner of the tomb is estimated to be a Silla royal woman about 150 centimeters tall, who lived 1500 years ago.

It is interesting that Go stones of Silla were all excavated in the tombs of the highest ruling class of Silla.

For this reason, it was suggested that 860 pieces of Go stones were buried together with a woman of the Silla royal family so that she can play Go games in the world after death.

At the end of last April, a unique archaeological experiment was conducted to figure out the exact use of these pebble stones.

'Cheonnyeon-Sudam, A Go game competition of Silla,' playing Go game with excavated Go stones, was broadcast live through the YouTube channel of 'BADUK TV' and 'Gyeongju National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage,' on April 28.

Kim Sung-bae, a chief director of Gyeongju National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage, said "This competition is a kind of 'experimental archaeology' to figure out if playing Go game with Go stones of Silla period is actually possible."

Meanwhile, according to the Chinese history documents 'Gudangseo' and 'Sindangseo,' it is said that there were a lot of people who were good at playing Go game in Silla, and even China sent an envoy to let him compete with people of Silla.

Since Silla people are good at Go game, Yang Gye-eung was appointed as an envoy and sent to Silla to compete with them. -'Sindangseo' Vol.220

According to the document, the institute is presuming that Go game was not only enjoyed as an entertainment by Silla royal families but they were also encouraged as "diplomatic sports" to communicate with other nations such as China.

Website: https://nrich.go.kr/english/index.do

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/would-people-of-silla-enjoy-playing-go-games-with-pebble-stones-301576355.html

SOURCE The Gyeongju National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage

Recommended Stories

  • Antonio Banderas, Andrew Lloyd Webber To Bring Top Musicals And Theatre Shows To Spanish-Speaking World

    Longtime friends and collaborators Antonio Banderas and Andrew Lloyd Webber are joining forces under the banner of new company Amigos Para Siempre (APS), aimed at producing theatre, musicals and live entertainment shows, including some of Webber’s best-loved works, for major Spanish-speaking markets. Under the initiative, Spanish-language rights to Webber’s shows will be ceded to the […]

  • NATO summit protesters play dead in front of Picasso war painting

    The protesters blame the military alliance for stoking the war in Ukraine and argue that "security is not achieved with more weapons", protest organizers Extinction Rebellion and Fridays For Future said in a joint statement. In pictures and a video posted on social media, a dozen activists could be seen lying on the floor, corpse-like, in front of Picasso's masterpiece, inspired by the bloody air raid on the town of Guernica during the Spanish Civil War.

  • Recreating Matisse's "The Red Studio"

    The Post-Impressionist's landmark painting documented the artworks displayed in his workspace just outside Paris in 1911. For the first time since then, almost all the works depicted in his painting have been reunited, at New York's Museum of Modern Art.

  • Final Curtains: Broadway Shows About To Close – A Photo Gallery

    With the end nearing for some of Broadway’s limited engagements and the annual post-Tony Awards ax-fallings, the roster of summertime departures is heating up along with the temperatures. From the planned end-dates of American Buffalo and Plaza Suite to unexpected closing announcements for Company and Dear Evan Hansen, options for Broadway ticketbuyers will thin out […]

  • Gold futures settle lower; copper gains following a sharp loss last week

    Gold futures settled with a loss on Monday, while copper edged higher following a sharp decline last week. For gold, much attention was given to the news that the Group of Seven nations would announce a ban on new Russian gold, but "Western countries have already been limiting their transactions with Russia, so this ban would merely confirm what most were already doing," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. Copper, meanwhile, recouped a small portion of its loss last week, when worr

  • Cedar Point parent sells California park land; plans park's closure

    Cedar Fair plans to use proceeds from the land sale to speed up corporate strategies including resuming quarterly distributions to unit holders.

  • Companies, Top Marketers See Value in Part-Time ‘Fractional’ CMO Jobs

    Companies in need of new marketing leadership are increasingly turning to interim, or fractional, chief marketing officers to drive growth.

  • Oil Prices Inch Up as G-7 Considers Price Cap for Russian Crude

    Crude prices have been wavering between upward pressure from supply constraints and downward pressure from concern that the global economy is weakening.

  • BOJ focused on wages, yen at June meeting, no debate on tweaking yield cap

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Many Bank of Japan (BOJ) policymakers saw stronger wage growth as key to sustaining the bank's 2% inflation goal, according to a summary of opinions expressed at a June meeting, underscoring their resolve to maintain ultra-low interest rates. The summary of views voiced at the bank's June 16-17 rate-setting meeting, published on Monday, showed one board member said sharp yen falls could hurt the economy by making it difficult for companies to set business plans, highlighting policymakers' concern over the currency's plunge to 24-year lows. At the meeting, the BOJ stuck to its ultra-low interest rate policy and vowed to defend its cap on the 10-year bond yield with unlimited buying, bucking a global wave of monetary tightening in a show of resolve to focus on supporting a tepid economic recovery.

  • ByteDance's metaverse investments continue with acquisition of Chinese virtual social platform PoliQ

    ByteDance, owner of short video app TikTok and its Chinese version Douyin, has acquired Chinese virtual reality (VR) start-up PoliQ, the latest move in the tech giant's foray into the metaverse as interest in the sector continues to grow. PoliQ, operator of the once-popular virtual social platform Vyou that allowed users to create their own avatars, was bought by ByteDance for "tens of millions of yuan" last week, according to business and trademark registration tracking firm Tianyancha. The sta

  • G-7 to Ban Russian Gold, Adding to Sanctions Over Ukraine

    President Joe Biden on Sunday praised the unity of the global alliance against Russia: “We’ve got to make sure we have us all staying together.”

  • Bitcoin Investment Products See Record $423M Outflows

    Digital asset investment products saw a record of $423 million in net outflows last week, the largest of all time. The outflows were solely focused on bitcoin. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.

  • Morgan Creek said to try to counter FTX’s BlockFi bailout

    Asset manager Morgan Creek Digital is trying to raise US$250 million to counter crypto exchange FTX’s bailout of beleaguered crypto lender BlockFi, according to a report by CoinDesk. See related article: Sam Bankman-Fried steps in to bail out BlockFi Fast facts Morgan Creek is attempting to raise funds to purchase a majority stake in BlockFi, […]

  • Value Stocks Crushing Growth and the Trend May Continue

    The Russell 1000 Value index has slumped 12% so far this year, while Russell 1000 Growth has dropped 25%.

  • US Pending Home Sales Edge Higher But Still Reel From Rate Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of US pending home sales unexpectedly rose in May for the first time in seven months, a mere respite in an otherwise downward trend for housing as mortgage rates climb.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseJan. 6 Panel Sets Surprise Hearing as New E

  • French energy giants urge reduction of fuel and electricity use now

    Leaders of three French energy companies called on the French public Sunday to immediately reduce consumption of fuel, oil, electricity and gas amid shortages and soaring prices due to Russia’s supply cuts and the war in Ukraine.

  • Earnings Wrap: Nike Reports Q4 & Fiscal 2022 Results + More

    Footwear brands and retailers are reporting Q1 results. Stay on top of all the earnings news here.

  • How to Find The Right Financial Advisor for Your Money Goals

    Financial advisors can hold a range of certifications and licenses. Two such designations are CIMA (certified investment management analyst) and CFP (certified financial planner). The CIMA is intended for those who help people manage their investments, while the CFP is a … Continue reading → The post CIMA vs. CFP Designations for Financial Advisors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next Steps

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia defaulted on its external sovereign bonds for the first time in a century, the culmination of ever-tougher Western sanctions that shut down payment routes to overseas creditors.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV

  • M&A drivers tap the brakes on private deals as economy flashes yellow

    Broker at firm sees more caution as private market investments cooled in May, but interest remains robust for data centers.