People in These States Have Received the Most Stimulus Money Since 2020

To help Americans stay afloat during the pandemic, the IRS issued three Economic Impact Payments (EIPs) for qualifying taxpayers. It sent out $1,200 in April 2020, $600 in December 2020/January 2021 and $1,400 in March 2021.

In addition to and separate from the federal EIPs, 20 states issued their own stimulus relief payments. Let's take a look at which states' taxpayers received the most money.

California

Maximum national stimulus total per individual: $3,200

Maximum state stimulus total per individual: $1,050

Total maximum stimulus per person in California: $4,250

California has been tuned in to the challenges of its taxpayers. The state issued a fourth round of stimulus checks worth up to $1,050. These payments were part of California's "inflation relief" initiative and up to 23 million residents received them.

Colorado

Maximum national stimulus total per individual: $3,200

Maximum state stimulus total per individual: $750

Total maximum stimulus per person in Colorado: $3,950

As part of its Colorado Cash Back program, the Centennial State issued most of its residents up to $750 in fourth-wave stimulus checks. Payments were scheduled to arrive by Sept. 30, 2022.

Delaware

Maximum national stimulus total per individual: $3,200

Maximum state stimulus total per individual: $300

Total maximum stimulus per person in Delaware: $3,500

Fourth stimulus payments in Delaware began going out in May 2022. The $300 stimulus check was part of the Delaware Relief Rebate Program in April, and it was cut for all residents who filed 2020 tax returns.

Florida

Maximum national stimulus total per individual: $3,200

Maximum state stimulus total per individual: $450

Total maximum stimulus per person in Florida: $3,650

Florida sent $450 to some 60,000 families in the state as part of the Hope Florida program. The payments were issued to foster parents, relative caregivers, non-relative caregivers, families getting TANF cash assistance and Guardianship Assistance Program participants.

Georgia

Maximum national stimulus total per individual: $3,200

Maximum state stimulus total per individual: $375

Total maximum stimulus per person in Georgia: $3,575

In March 2022, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill allowing rebates to taxpayers who had filed their state income returns for both 2020 and 2021. Georgia residents received up to $375 per head of household.

Hawaii

Maximum national stimulus total per individual: $3,200

Maximum state stimulus total per individual: $300

Total maximum stimulus per person in Hawaii: $3,500

Former Gov. David Ige signed Act 115 in June 2022, authorizing a one-time refund to eligible Hawaii residents. Taxpayers who qualified each received a one-time $300 tax rebate that year.

Idaho

Maximum national stimulus total per individual: $3,200

Maximum state stimulus total per individual: $75

Total maximum stimulus per person in Idaho: $3,075

Idaho residents who filed state income tax returns in 2020 and 2021 or who filed grocery-credit refund returns got back $75 -- or 12% of their 2020 Idaho taxes -- whichever amount was greater.

Illinois

Maximum national stimulus total per individual: $3,200

Maximum state stimulus total per individual: $50

Total maximum stimulus per person in Illinois: $3,250

As a part of Illinois' $1.83 billion relief package that rolled out in the summer of 2022, Illinois taxpayers who earned less than $200,000 in 2021 received a $50 income tax rebate plus $100 per dependent for up to three children.

Indiana

Maximum national stimulus total per individual: $3,200

Maximum state stimulus total per individual: $325

Total maximum stimulus per person in Indiana: $3,525

In 2022, the Indiana General Assembly approved two Automatic Taxpayer Refunds (ATRs). Residents of the Hoosier State who filed state tax returns for 2020 by Dec. 31, 2021, received both refunds ($125 and $200 ATRs).

Maine

Maximum national stimulus total per individual: $3,200

Maximum state stimulus total per individual: $850

Total maximum stimulus per person in Maine: $4,050

Taxpayers who resided in Maine, made under $100,000 a year and filed 2021 state tax returns qualified for $850 direct relief payments in 2022.

Massachusetts

Maximum national stimulus total per individual: $3,200

Maximum state stimulus total per individual: $500, plus about 14% of 2021 state taxes

Total maximum stimulus per person in Massachusetts: Varies, but upwards of $3,700

Under a law called Chapter 62F, state tax revenue in Massachusetts is linked to fluctuations in wages and salaries, with any excess monies returned to state taxpayers. Under this law, Massachusetts taxpayers got back approximately 14% of their 2021 state income tax liability. Additionally, Massachusetts issued $500 stimulus payments to low-income earners in the spring of 2022.

Minnesota

Maximum national stimulus total per individual: $3,200

Maximum state stimulus total per individual: $750

Total maximum stimulus per person in Minnesota: $3,950

Minnesota residents who were considered frontline workers qualified for one-time payments of $750 in 2022. Individuals had to apply for this payment. Nearly 1.2 million people applied and more than 667,000 were approved, according to Duluth News Tribune.

New Jersey

Maximum national stimulus total per individual: $3,200

Maximum state stimulus total per individual: $1,500

Total maximum stimulus per person in New Jersey: $4,700

In New Jersey, homeowners making up to $150,000 nabbed $1,500 rebates on their property taxes, renters who made between $150,000 and $250,000 got $1,000. Renters making up to $150,000 received $450.

New Mexico

Maximum national stimulus total per individual: $3,200

Maximum state stimulus total per individual: $750

Total maximum stimulus per person in New Mexico: $3,950

New Mexico issued a $500 rebate to all taxpayers as well as $250 rebates to taxpayers who filed individually and earned less than $75,000.

New York

Maximum national stimulus total per individual: $3,200

Maximum state stimulus total per individual: $1,200

Total maximum stimulus per person in New Mexico: $4,400

Some 3 million New Yorkers who owned homes received property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. Additionally New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed legislation authorizing many low- and middle-class city homeowners property tax rebates of up to $150.

Oregon

Maximum national stimulus total per individual: $3,200

Maximum state stimulus total per individual: $600

Total maximum stimulus per person in Oregon: $3,800

Oregon residents who received the earned income tax credit on their 2020 state returns qualified for additional $600 payments each.

Pennsylvania

Maximum national stimulus total per individual: $3,200

Maximum state stimulus total per individual: $975

Total maximum stimulus per person in Oregon: $4,175

Under the $121.7 million Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, select taxpayers in Pennsylvania were granted maximum standard rebates of $650 -- but supplemental rebates for eligible homeowners pumped up the payout to as much as $975.

Rhode Island

Maximum national stimulus total per individual: $3,200

Maximum state stimulus total per individual: $750

Total maximum stimulus per person in Oregon: $3,950

Rhode Island residents with families received one-time Child Tax Rebates of $250 per child (up to $750).

South Carolina

Maximum national stimulus total per individual: $3,200

Maximum state stimulus total per individual: $800

Total maximum stimulus per person in South Carolina: $4,000

South Carolina taxpayers received income tax refund checks of up to $800. Only those who paid income taxes were eligible.

Virginia

Maximum national stimulus total per individual: $3,200

Maximum state stimulus total per individual: $250

Total maximum stimulus per person in Virginia: $3,450

Qualifying Virginians were issued one-time tax rebates of $250.

