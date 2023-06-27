People Are Taking Flights To School And Work Instead of Paying High Rent — And Actually Saving Money

As the cost of living continues to rise across the United States, finding affordable housing and managing daily commutes has become a stressful endeavor. But two people have taken a unique approach to tackle these challenges — Sophia Celentano and a college student, who have discovered that flying can be a surprisingly cost-effective solution. This article delves into their stories, highlighting the benefits and financial savings of opting for air travel in the face of exorbitant rents and long-distance commutes.

Sophia Celentano’s Flying Commute

Celentano, an aspiring professional, found herself in a dilemma familiar to many: the struggle to secure a well-paying job without the necessary connections and internship experiences. In a TikTok video, Celentano shared her unconventional commuting choice — a weekly flight from Charleston, South Carolina, to the New York/New Jersey area, where she worked as a corporate marketing intern.

While it may seem unusual to fly each week for a job, Celentano explained that the high cost of living in the New York metropolitan area made her alternative commuting solution more financially viable. By staying with her parents in Charleston and purchasing plane tickets once a week, she was able to save on rent and living expenses while still fulfilling her work obligations. Her flexible schedule allowed her to maintain a balance between work and home life, making the unconventional choice a worthwhile endeavor.

The College Student’s Cross-State Journey

Another person who embraced the concept of super commuting through air travel was a college student attending classes at the University of California, Berkeley while living in Los Angeles. With the advantage of a rent-free living arrangement in Los Angeles and the knowledge that he would return there after his one-year program, the student opted to commute by plane for all his classes.

By strategically booking flights well in advance and taking advantage of airline loyalty programs, the student managed to minimize costs while maintaining his attendance record without missing a single class. His meticulous planning and optimization of points and miles enabled him to affordably travel between the two cities, proving that flying could be a viable and efficient solution for long-distance commuting.

Financial Considerations And Savings

Both Celentano and the college student showcase the pressing issue of rising rental prices, particularly in areas like New York City and the Bay Area. A New York City comptroller’s report highlights a 19% increase in rent prices in the city, far exceeding the national average. Meanwhile, the college student’s desire to avoid the high rent costs in the Bay Area led him to explore alternative commuting methods.

