People Are Torn Between These 4 Investments — Which Will Make You Rich Fastest?

For investors seeking returns sooner rather than later, the old reliable route of putting money in stocks and bonds may not be an interesting option.

A GOBankingRates study showed investors looking for quick turnaround investments are most intrigued by cryptocurrency, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), real estate and certificates of deposit interested respondents.

Here’s what you need to know about the four investments that could help you get rich quickly.

Cryptocurrency

One daunting factor about cryptocurrency is its volatility. It’s also what makes it a valuable short-term investment. Crypto continues to grow in popularity due to its ease and accessibility. Although there were some dramatic losses last year, Bitcoin hit a record-high price last month.

Despite potential drawbacks, the study showed that 17.71% of respondents were interested in investing in crypto. Assets like Cardano (ADA), which has a coin price of less than a dollar, have the potential for high yields due to proof-of-stake consensus which is a lower energy method of transaction. This means that staking your coins can earn you more rewards over time.

Another plus for crypto is that compared to brokerage fees for stock trading, crypto trading fees can be as low as 0.05%, which is the going rate on Coinbase.

Mutual Funds/ETFs

Mutual Funds and ETFs are similar investments that offer both diversification and flexibility. Unlike traditional approaches, these methods involve pooling money for stocks, bonds and more. A benefit to these funds is that both provide the security of having easy access to funds through the market.

ETFs offer even lower costs than mutual funds, which is good in the short term for a quicker return. For those looking to spread their investments out through this method, ETFs like Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP) and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) have expense ratios less than 0.05%.

Real Estate

Real estate is often viewed as a long-term form of investment but it also gives people the opportunity to gain wealth quickly.

House flipping is a way to earn money through purchasing, renovating and reselling a property. Short-term real estate in this form offers flexibility, especially with the turbulence of the housing market.

To avoid losing money and ensure a worthy investment, it is essential to conduct extensive research into locations and risks, as well as finding qualified agents and contractors.

Certificates of Deposit

Certificates of deposit (CDs) are savings accounts in which the investor does not touch their money for a fixed term and earns interest in return. These accounts are known for their security during this term, and are attractive for their high returns.

However, this method is less liquid than other forms of investment since withdrawing money early typically incurs a withdrawal penalty. Nevertheless, there is incentive to leave the money untouched during this period due to high interest rates. For example, Home Loan Investment Bank offers investors an annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 5.50%, and an average of 1.27% APY, for a three-month term.

With terms ranging from months to years, it is no surprise that CDs continue to be one of the most popular forms of investment. The growth transparency and low risk factors contribute to this as well making it one of the best short-term investments, according to CNN.

Deciding Which is Right for You

From volatility and exchange rates, to market fluctuations and withdrawal penalties, investing is about what you are willing to risk to generate a higher return. Each route presents users with the opportunity to achieve this on a faster timeline. The important takeaway, though, is to research each one before deciding on your ideal investment choice for 2024.

