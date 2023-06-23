People used to laugh at Mike Ashley – now the joke’s on them

Nobody seems to have noticed that the Sports Direct founder hoovered up 1 million shares in Next at some point last year - DAVID KLEIN/Reuters

There was a time when most people wouldn’t have mentioned trainer titan Mike Ashley and Next boss Lord Wolfson in the same breath.

Not anymore, and not least because Ashley’s sports and fashion emporium Frasers has quietly become the owner of a stake in its bigger high street rival. So quietly, in fact, that for a long time nobody seems to have even noticed.

According to data compiled by Argus Vickers, at some point last year, Frasers, as Sports Direct is now called, hoovered up 1 million shares in Next.

Equating to less than 1pc of the company, it’s not a game-changing purchase. But with a value at the time of around £60m, nor is it pocket change, even for someone with a fortune estimated at £2.3bn thanks to the 72pc of Frasers that Ashley currently sits on.

The raid on retail royalty caps a shopping spree that is positively dizzying even by Ashley’s considerable standards. In the last few weeks alone, Frasers has amassed stakes in a slew of household names.

The sports goods and clothing giant now owns more than 21pc of online fridge seller AO World; 10.6pc of struggling fast-fashion trailblazer Asos; 5pc of its rival Boohoo; and nearly 9pc of electricals empire Curry’s.

This adds to a carrier-bag of investments that also includes German fashion designer Hugo Boss; Manchester-based clothing label N Brown; and luxury handbag brand Mulberry, where it has caused a stir by demanding a board seat.

It has also taken over Jack Wills, Sofa.com, Evans Cycles and House of Fraser in recent years. At this rate, it may soon be easier to name the companies that it doesn’t have shares in or own.

As usual, it is impossible to say with any certainty what it is that Ashley is really up to.

A vague stock exchange announcement that included a line about how “strategic investments” are “a core part of Frasers’ DNA,” failed to shine a light on matters.

But then there’s always been a sense that Ashley secretly revels in the mystique that surrounds his wheeler-dealer status.

Still, at least it clears one thing up, which is that the entrepreneur is still very much calling at least some of the shots at Frasers.

Ashley handed over day-to-day management of Frasers to his son-in-law, Michael Murray, last year - REUTERS

The decision to hand over day-to-day management to son-in-law Michael Murray last year and step down from the board, had raised expectations of a more disciplined approach from a company whose founder has never had much time for convention.

Ashley’s love of a punt has always been strong – but if anything, the impression is that the billionaire, with more time on his hands these days, is finding it more difficult to contain than ever.

But regardless of the thinking behind the latest foray, it also forces Ashley’s counterparts to take him more seriously.

From the moment he bulldozed his way onto the stock exchange in 2007 with the listing of Sports Direct, there has been more than a whiff of snobbery from some quarters directed at someone that has become extraordinarily wealthy off the back of selling cheap golf umbrellas and giant branded mugs. At times it has bordered on sneering.

Ashley has been his own worst enemy at times, repeatedly thumbing his nose at City traditions. Dismissing investors as “cry babies” after a profit warning halved the Sports Direct’s share price just months after its listing set the tone for a decade and a half of uneasy relations.

Even the appointment of Murray seemed like a final snub to those who had raised entirely legitimate concerns about nepotism given his astonishing rise from teenage nightclub promoter to FTSE boss at the tender age of just 32.

Relations with shareholders have been repeatedly tested by Ashley’s acquisitive ways, which have often had an incoherence about them, and on more than one occasion have resulted in some hefty financial losses, most notably when Sports Direct amassed a large stake in Debenhams before it went under.

But it’s become increasingly hard to argue with the results as Ashley and Murray have sought to take the business more upmarket and turn it into a bona fide fashion house.

It posted record financial results over the summer, followed by a 53pc jump in pre-tax profits from £186m to £285m in the first six months of this year.

Reluctance to give Ashley credit stands in stark contrast to the reverence for Next boss Lord Wolfson - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

The reluctance to give Ashley credit stands in stark contrast to the treatment that has long been afforded to Lord Wolfson.

His stewardship of Next has been unquestionably excellent and its ability to mix online with bricks and mortar retailing now ranks as the model that other big retailers aspire to most, including Frasers.

But at times Wolfson is treated with such deference you would be forgiven for thinking he walks on water.

There will be more raised eyebrows at Ashley’s latest stock-picking adventures, particularly at Curry’s and AO World since electrical goods are nowhere to be found among the clothes racks of Fraser’s many stores.

Yet what they, and Next, all have are sleek logistics operations that enable them to respond quickly to demand, and Ashley understands that this is where the battle for retail supremacy is increasingly being fought. The £600m Frasers recently spent on a new distribution centre in Coventry is testament to that.

With the chain standing by forecasts for annual profit to hit between £450m to £500m – a 45pc jump at the top end – the enigmatic tycoon has earned the right to be given the benefit of the doubt.

And when people talk about the retail wizardry of Wolfson, perhaps Ashley deserves a mention, too.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.