'People walk away happy': New breakfast place takes over the former Margaret's in Fairhaven

FAIRHAVEN — With The Ice Cream Cottage and The Baker’s new restaurant Olivia’s on its way for dinner service, Mey Breakfast is the perfect addition for breakfast and lunch in Fairhaven at the corner of Ferry and Main streets.

“I saw the building and knew it was the perfect place for us. I really love it,” said owner Mey Tex, who moved into the former Margaret’s restaurant on Aug. 1.

“We are always busy, non-stop, so many people keep coming and coming,” she said.

Synin Kheav, owner, fills a customer order of donuts at the newly opened Mey Breakfast located at the former Margarets location on Main Street in Fairhaven.

Tex, who moved to the United States from Cambodia in August 2021, has lived in Minnesota and South Dakota before making her way to Massachusetts.

She and her husband also own another breakfast place, The Rise Cafe in Somerset. Just like moving into Margaret's, The Rise took over an existing eatery: the former Sunrise Bakery.

What's on the menu?

Although the menu is similar in Somerset, Tex said she is planning to do more in Fairhaven such as home fries and other fun breakfast treats.

“The kitchen is great here, the grill, we can do more things,” she said. “Everything you see we make right here in the kitchen.”

Mey Tex, owner, helps two customers with their order at the newly opened Mey Breakfast located at the former Margarets location on Main Street in Fairhaven.

There is plenty to choose from on Mey’s menu including a large array of sandwiches such as turkey and bacon, ham and three cheeses, chicken and feta and a tuna melt as well as french fries, chicken fingers and mozzarella sticks.

There’s also chourico and chips as well as boneless buffalo wings.

As for coffee lovers, there even a jumbo size coffee with several choices from cappuccino, mochaccino, caramel latte, chai latte as well as all different flavored iced coffees. She also serves boba tea such as taro, coconut, mango, mocha, honey dew, popping pearls, strawberry, green tea and more.

More: From Fort Taber Park to Purchase Street: Sorbae Frozen Treats opens new storefront

But the main star of the restaurant is the house-made donuts. There are glazed donuts, blueberry cake, chocolate, old fashioned, jelly filled, long horns, cinnamon rolls and chocolate twists.

Story continues

Tex said her favorites are the bear claws and apple fritters.

“We also try to make it healthy, [with] less sugar and light. People still like them, but they don’t feel so bad about eating them,” she said with a big smile.

Mey Tex, the owner, helps two customers with their order at the newly opened Mey Breakfast located at former Margarets location on Main Street in Fairhaven.

Open from 6 a.m to 5 p.m. every day, Tex said she hopes that people just come and enjoy the service and her food.

“People walk away happy,” she added. “And then come back the next day.”

Standard-Times staff writer Seth Chitwood can be reached at schitwood@s-t.com. Follow him on twitter: @ChitwoodReports.Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Standard-Times today.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Mey Breakfast in Fairhaven opens in former Margaret's restaurant