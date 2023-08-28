Peoplein (ASX:PPE) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE) is about to go ex-dividend in just two days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Peoplein's shares on or after the 31st of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 29th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.07 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$0.14 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Peoplein has a trailing yield of 6.7% on the current share price of A$2.08. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Peoplein's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Peoplein is paying out an acceptable 74% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Peoplein generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 23% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Peoplein's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see Peoplein's earnings per share have risen 12% per annum over the last five years. Peoplein has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past five years, Peoplein has increased its dividend at approximately 28% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Has Peoplein got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Peoplein's growing earnings per share and conservative payout ratios make for a decent combination. We also like that it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. Peoplein looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Peoplein is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Peoplein and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

