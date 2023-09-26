Peoplein Limited's (ASX:PPE) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 96% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Peoplein fair value estimate is AU$3.56

Current share price of AU$1.82 suggests Peoplein is potentially 49% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 15% higher than Peoplein's analyst price target of AU$3.08

Does the September share price for Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$25.3m AU$27.0m AU$31.6m AU$27.2m AU$24.7m AU$23.2m AU$22.4m AU$22.0m AU$21.8m AU$21.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Est @ -14.06% Est @ -9.24% Est @ -5.87% Est @ -3.50% Est @ -1.85% Est @ -0.69% Est @ 0.12% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.6% AU$23.6 AU$23.3 AU$25.4 AU$20.3 AU$17.1 AU$15.0 AU$13.5 AU$12.3 AU$11.3 AU$10.5

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$172m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$22m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (7.6%– 2.0%) = AU$402m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$402m÷ ( 1 + 7.6%)10= AU$194m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$366m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$1.8, the company appears quite undervalued at a 49% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Peoplein as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.110. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Peoplein

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Professional Services industry.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Australian market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Peoplein, we've compiled three fundamental elements you should look at:

Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Peoplein . Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for PPE's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

