PeopleReady's JobStack™ wins Best App for Consumer Website and Mobile Sites in 2022 Vega Awards

·2 min read
JobStack Also Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2022 American Business Awards

TACOMA, Wash., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JobStack, PeopleReady's industry-leading mobile app, has been recognized with two awards for its groundbreaking technology. JobStack was named a Centauri winner for Best App in the Consumer Website and Mobile Site category in the 2022 Vega Awards and a Bronze Stevie Award winner in the 2022 American Business Awards in the Utilities and Services category.

(PRNewsfoto/PeopleReady)
(PRNewsfoto/PeopleReady)

Filling a job every 9 seconds, JobStack puts Work and a Workforce Within Reach™ by leveraging cutting-edge technology to connect people and work, 24/7. For employers, the mobile app provides access to tens of thousands of qualified and motivated workers. For job seekers, it offers an easy solution to finding short-term, flexible jobs that fit their skills and schedules.

"Being recognized by multiple organizations for our industry-leading app is a huge honor and great validation of our team's tireless commitment to making it more effortless than ever to connect people and work," said Taryn Owen, President & COO of PeopleReady and PeopleScout. "We continue to reimagine what's possible as we strive to put work and workforces more easily within reach by utilizing innovative technology like JobStack."

Revolutionizing the staffing industry, JobStack allows job seekers to apply for work, complete the onboarding process and secure a job—100% virtually. As a result, the mobile app puts job seekers in control of their work schedule, and helps customers find temporary staff from anywhere at any time.

Learn more about JobStack here.

About PeopleReady

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform and 600-plus branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, PeopleReady served approximately 94,000 businesses and put approximately 220,000 people to work in 2021. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.

Media Contact:
Taylor Winchell
Senior Manager, External Communications
253-680-8291
pr@trueblue.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peoplereadys-jobstack-wins-best-app-for-consumer-website-and-mobile-sites-in-2022-vega-awards-301578991.html

SOURCE PeopleReady

