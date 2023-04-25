/C O R R E C T I O N -- Peoples Bancorp Inc./

In the news release, PEOPLES BANCORP INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS, issued 25-Apr-2023 by Peoples Bancorp Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the prior version released included inaccuracies in the reported amounts for (i) earnings per common share - basic, (ii) earnings per common share - diluted, (iii) weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic, (iv) weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted and (v) pre-provision net revenue per common share - diluted throughout the release. The complete, corrected release follows:

PEOPLES BANCORP INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

MARIETTA, Ohio, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples") (Nasdaq: PEBO) today announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Peoples reported net income of $26.6 million for the first quarter of 2023, representing earnings per diluted common share of $0.94. In comparison, Peoples reported earnings per diluted common share of $0.95 for the fourth quarter of 2022, and of $0.84 for the first quarter of 2022.

The provision for (recovery of) credit losses recorded represents the amount needed to maintain the appropriate level of the allowance for credit losses based on management's quarterly estimates. The provision for credit losses negatively impacted earnings per diluted common share by $0.05 for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $0.06 for the fourth quarter of 2022, while the release of provision positively impacted earnings per diluted common share by $0.18 for the first quarter of 2022.

Non-core items, and the related tax effect of each, in net income primarily included acquisition-related expenses. Non-core items negatively impacted earnings per diluted common share by $0.05 for the first quarter of 2023, $0.03 for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $0.04 for the first quarter of 2022.

"We are very pleased with our results for the first quarter of 2023. We are above well capitalized levels, even if we included our accumulated other comprehensive loss on our available-for-sale portfolio and unrealized losses on our held-to-maturity investment portfolio. Net interest margin was 4.53%, an improvement of 9 basis points compared to the linked quarter." said Chuck Sulerzyski, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our return on average assets continued to be strong at 1.49%, and our tangible equity to tangible assets ratio improved 41 basis points to 7.08% when compared to at year-end. We continue to be optimistic about our ability to grow earnings and assets, while maintaining or improving credit quality."

Investment Portfolio Restructuring:

During the first quarter of 2023, Peoples executed the sale of $96.7 million of its lower yielding available-for-sale securities for an after-tax loss of $1.6 million. Proceeds from the sale were used to pay down overnight borrowings. The loss on the sale of these available-for-sale securities had a nominal impact on tangible book value as such loss was previously reflected in capital through accumulated other comprehensive loss. The realized losses recognized due to these transactions are projected to be earned back within the 2023 fiscal year.

Limestone Acquisition:

On October 25, 2022, Peoples announced the signing of a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger pursuant to which Peoples will acquire, in an all-stock merger, Limestone Bancorp Inc. ("Limestone"), a bank holding company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and the parent company of Limestone Bank. Under the terms of the Agreement and Plan of Merger, Limestone will merge with and into Peoples, and Limestone Bank will subsequently merge with and into Peoples' wholly-owned subsidiary, Peoples Bank (collectively, the "Limestone Merger"), in a transaction valued at approximately $208.2 million at the time of the announcement. The Limestone Merger is expected to close on April 30, 2023, as all regulatory and shareholder approvals have been received. As of March 31, 2023, Peoples had recognized $1.0 million in acquisition-related expenses associated with this pending transaction.

Completion of Vantage Acquisition:

On March 7, 2022, Peoples Bank acquired Vantage Financial, LLC ("Vantage"), a nationwide provider of equipment financing headquartered in Excelsior, Minnesota. Under the terms of the agreement, Peoples Bank purchased 100% of the equity of Vantage for total cash consideration of $54.0 million. Peoples Bank also repaid $28.9 million in recourse debt on behalf of Vantage, for total consideration of $82.9 million. Vantage offers mid-ticket equipment leases, primarily for business essential information technology equipment across a wide-array of industries. Upon completion of the transaction, Vantage became a subsidiary of Peoples Bank. Peoples recorded lease assets of approximately $154.9 million as of the acquisition date. Peoples recorded $27.2 million in goodwill and $13.2 million in other intangible assets in connection with the Vantage acquisition.

Statement of Operations Highlights:

Net interest income increased $2.3 million, or 3%, compared to the linked quarter and increased $18.6 million, or 34%, compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Peoples recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and a recovery of credit losses of $6.8 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, increased $1.7 million, or 9%, compared to the linked quarter, and increased $1.2 million, or 6%, compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Total non-interest expense increased $3.1 million, or 6%, compared to the linked quarter and increased $4.9 million, or 9%, compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet Highlights:

Period-end total loan and lease balances increased $52.6 million, or 4% annualized, compared to December 31, 2022. Average total loan and lease balances for the three months ended March 31, 2023 increased $49.2 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Asset quality metrics remained stable during the quarter.

Period-end total deposit balances at March 31, 2023 increased $71.6 million, or 1%, compared to at December 31, 2022.

Net Interest Income:

Net interest income was $72.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $2.3 million, or 3%, compared to the linked quarter. Net interest margin was 4.53% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 4.44% for the linked quarter. The increases in net interest income and net interest margin were driven by 50 basis points of improvement in loan yields due to recent increases in market interest rates and a shift in the composition of the loan portfolio into higher-yielding leases, and 41 basis points of improvement in investment yields when compared to the linked quarter due to purchases of investment securities with higher interest rates and sales of lower-yielding investment securities.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 increased $18.6 million, or 34%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. Net interest margin increased 112 basis points compared to 3.41% for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2022 was driven by increases in market interest rates and a full quarter of income from the Vantage acquisition.

Accretion income, net of amortization expense, from acquisitions was $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2023, $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2022, which added 13 basis points, 14 basis points and 17 basis points, respectively, to net interest margin. The decreases in accretion income for the first quarter of 2023 when compared to the linked quarter and the first quarter of 2022 were driven by less loan accretion due to lower pay-offs and less accretion from the merger with Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. ("Premier") and the Vantage acquisition.

Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses:

The provision for credit losses was $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to a provision for credit losses of $2.3 million for the linked quarter and a recovery of credit losses of $6.8 million for the first quarter of 2022. The provisions for credit losses in the first quarter of 2023 and the linked quarter were largely attributable to a deterioration of macro-economic conditions and an increase in charge-off activity, partially offset by a reduction in reserves for individually analyzed loans. The recovery of credit losses in the first quarter of 2022 was primarily due to an improvement in economic factors and loss drivers within the CECL model.

Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2023 were $1.5 million, or 0.13% of average total loans annualized, compared to net charge-offs of $2.1 million, or 0.18% of average total loans annualized, for the linked quarter and net charge-offs of $1.9 million, or 0.17% of average total loans annualized, for the first quarter of 2022. For additional information on credit trends and the allowance for credit losses, see the "Asset Quality" section below.

Net Gains and Losses:

Net gains and losses include gains and losses on investment securities, asset disposals and other transactions, which are included in total non-interest income on the Consolidated Statements of Operations. The net loss realized during the first quarter of 2023 was $2.2 million, compared to a net loss of $0.5 million for the linked quarter, and a net gain of $3,000 for the first quarter of 2022. The net loss in the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the $2.0 million pre-tax net loss on the sale of the available-for-sale investment securities mentioned above. The net loss for the linked quarter was primarily due to net losses on repossessed assets and net losses on sales of investment securities.

Total Non-interest Income, Excluding Net Gains and Losses:

Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, for the first quarter of 2023 increased $1.7 million compared to the linked quarter. The increase in non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, was due to a $1.7 million increase in insurance income due to seasonal performance-based commissions being earned in the first quarter of each year.

Compared to the first quarter of 2022, non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, increased $1.2 million, primarily due to a $0.7 million increase in insurance income which was attributable to an increase in property and casualty insurance commissions.

Total Non-interest Expense:

Total non-interest expense increased $3.1 million, or 6%, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to the linked quarter. The increase in total non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was attributable to an increase in salaries and employee benefit costs. The increase in salaries and employee benefit costs was due to anticipated additional expenses typically recognized in the first quarter of each year. These expenses included annual merit increases, stock-based compensation expenses attributable to retirement-eligible employees, and HSA contributions.

Compared to the first quarter of 2022, total non-interest expense increased $4.9 million, or 9%, primarily due to increases in (i) salaries and employee benefit costs, (ii) data processing and software expense and (iii) other non-interest expense. The increases were due to growth, including through acquisitions. Partially offsetting these increases were decreases in electronic banking expense and professional fees.

The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2023 was 57.8%, compared to 56.7% for the linked quarter, and 66.8% for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in the efficiency ratio compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to the increases in non-interest expenses, which were partially offset by higher net interest income due to increases in the market interest rates. The decrease in the efficiency ratio compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to a decrease in acquisition-related expenses. The efficiency ratio, adjusted for non-core items, was 57.2% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 55.9% for the linked quarter and 64.8% for the first quarter of 2022. Peoples continues to focus on controlling expenses, while recognizing necessary costs in order to continue growing the business.

Income Tax Expense:

Peoples recorded income tax expense of $7.0 million with an effective tax rate of 21.0% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to income tax expense of $7.1 million with an effective tax rate of 21.0% for the linked quarter, and income tax expense of $6.0 million with an effective tax rate of 20.2% for the first quarter of 2022. Income tax expense for the first quarter of 2023, compared to the linked quarter, was relatively flat due to similar net income before income taxes. The increase in income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022, was driven by a higher income before income taxes.

Investment Securities and Liquidity:

Peoples' investment portfolio primarily consists of available-for-sale investment securities reported at fair value and held-to-maturity investment securities reported at amortized cost. The available-for-sale investment securities balance at March 31, 2023 decreased $81.9 million and $252.3 million when compared to at December 31, 2022 and at March 31, 2022, respectively. The change in the balance from December 31, 2022 was due to management's decision to sell $96.7 million of its lower yielding securities during the first quarter of 2023. The change in the balance from March 31, 2022 was due to a reduction in market value of available-for-sale securities driven by the recent increases in market interest rates and the sales of the lower-yielding available-for-sale securities mentioned above. The balances of unrealized losses on available-for-sale investment securities recognized within accumulated other comprehensive loss were $112.7 million, $129.9 million and $61.2 million at March 31, 2023, at December 31, 2022 and at March 31, 2022, respectively.

The held-to-maturity investment securities balance at March 31, 2023 increased $133.9 million and $309.4 million when compared to at December 31, 2022 and at March 31, 2022, respectively. The increases were driven by purchases of agency mortgage-backed securities, agency collateralized mortgage obligations, and agency debentures. Most of the securities purchased during the first quarter of 2023 were classified as held-to-maturity, which has contributed to the reduction of available-for-sale securities as a percentage of the bond portfolio. Management purchased these securities to increase portfolio yield and reduce Peoples' sensitivity to falling intermediate and long-term interest rates. The balances of unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investment securities were $69.9 million, $80.6 million and $37.0 million at March 31, 2023, at December 31, 2022 and at March 31, 2022, respectively.

The duration of the investment portfolio as of March 31, 2023 was estimated to be 5.60 years. The duration of Peoples' investments is managed as part of its Asset Liability Management program, and has the potential to impact both liquidity and capital, as mismatches in duration may require a liquidation of investment securities at market prices to meet funding needs. These assets are one component of Peoples' liquidity profile, which is discussed in further detail below.

Peoples maintains a number of liquid and liquefiable assets, borrowing capacity, and other contingent sources of liquidity to ensure the availability of funds. At March 31, 2023, Peoples' had liquid and liquefiable assets of $550.2 million, which represented (i) cash and cash equivalents, (ii) unpledged government and agency investment securities and (iii) unpledged non-agency investment securities that could be liquidated. At March 31, 2023, Peoples had a borrowing capacity of $693.3 million available through the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB"), the Federal Reserve Bank ('FRB"), and federal funds. Additionally at March 31, 2023, Peoples had other contingent sources of liquidity totaling $1.9 billion.

Loans and Leases:

The period-end total loan and lease balances at March 31, 2023 increased $52.6 million, or 4% annualized, compared to at December 31, 2022. The increase in the period-end loan and lease balances was primarily driven by increases of (i) $57.5 million in other commercial real estate loans, (ii) $17.8 million in indirect consumer loans and (iii) $9.5 million in leases, partially offset by reductions of $14.6 million in construction loans and $10.8 million in residential real estate loans. At March 31, 2023, commercial real estate loans were 36.0% of the total loan and lease balance compared to 35.4% of the total loan and lease balance at December 31, 2022.

The period-end total loan and lease balances increased $212.6 million compared to at March 31, 2022. The increase in the period-end loan and lease balances was primarily driven by increases of $122.4 million in indirect consumer loans and $87.6 million in leases, partially offset by a reduction of $43.8 million in residential real estate loans. Commercial real estate loans were 37.3% of the total loan and lease balance at March 31, 2022.

Quarterly average loan and lease balances increased $49.2 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the linked quarter. The increase was driven by increases of $39.6 million, $27.7 million, and $17.5 million in other commercial real estate loans, indirect consumer loans, and leases, respectively. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $13.5 million in both residential real estate loans and premium finance loans. Compared to the first quarter of 2022, quarterly average loan and lease balances increased $226.5 million, driven by increases of $180.3 million and $116.6 million in leases and indirect consumer loans, respectively, partially offset by a decrease of $73.9 million in residential real estate loans.

Asset Quality:

Asset quality metrics remained stable during the quarter. Total nonperforming assets decreased $2.4 million, or 5%, compared to at December 31, 2022, and $4.6 million, or 10%, compared to at March 31, 2022. The decrease in nonperforming assets compared to the linked quarter was primarily attributable to a reduction in nonaccrual residential real estate loans and other commercial real estate loans, partially offset by an increase in past due leases. The decrease from the prior year quarter was driven by a reduction in nonaccrual other commercial real estate loans, partially offset by an increase in past due leases. Nonperforming assets as a percent of total loans and OREO were 0.90% at March 31, 2023, down from 0.96% at December 31, 2022 and 1.04% at March 31, 2022.

Criticized loans, which are those categorized as special mention, substandard or doubtful, increased $7.6 million and $8.6 million compared to at December 31, 2022 and at March 31, 2022, respectively. As a percent of total loans, criticized loans were 4.18% at March 31, 2023, compared to 4.07% at December 31, 2022 and 4.19% at March 31, 2022. The increase in the amount of criticized loans compared to at December 31, 2022 was primarily related to downgrades of three commercial and industrial relationships. Compared to at March 31, 2022, the increase in the amount of criticized loans was largely due to downgrades of six commercial and industrial relationships, partially offset by pay-downs and upgrades of purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans acquired from Premier. Classified loans, which are those categorized as substandard or doubtful, increased $3.7 million and decreased $16.3 million compared to December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. As a percent of total loans, classified loans were 1.96% at March 31, 2023, compared to 1.90% at December 31, 2022, and 2.41% at March 31, 2022. The increase in classified loans compared to the linked quarter was driven by the downgrade of one commercial and industrial relationship. The decrease in classified loans when compared to the first quarter of 2022 was largely attributable to the upgrade of one larger acquired lodging-related loan from substandard to special mention, as well as pay-downs, including the pay-off of three larger commercial relationships that were acquired.

Annualized net charge-offs were 0.13% of average total loans for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 0.18% for the linked quarter and 0.17% for the prior year quarter, with the decrease relative to the linked quarter driven by lower charge-offs on leases, residential real estate loans and deposit account overdrafts, partially offset by increased charge-offs on indirect consumer loans. The decrease in net charge-offs during the current quarter versus the prior year quarter was primarily attributable to decreases in net charge-offs in (i) commercial and industrial loans, (ii) residential real estate loans, and (iii) other commercial real estate loans, partially offset by an increase in net charge-offs in indirect consumer loans.

At March 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses was $53.3 million, compared to $53.2 million at December 31, 2022, and $54.8 million at March 31, 2022. The change in the allowance for credit losses compared to at March 31, 2022 was driven by decreases in the allowances for individually analyzed loans, offset by loan growth and deterioration in the economic forecast. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.12% at March 31, 2023, compared to 1.13% at December 31, 2022 and 1.20% at March 31, 2022.

Deposits:

As of March 31, 2023, period-end deposit balances increased $71.6 million, or 1%, compared to December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $147.6 million in brokered certificates of deposits, which are primarily used as a source of funding, and $91.9 million in retail certificates of deposit. Excluding the increase in brokered certificates of deposits, total deposits at March 31, 2023 decreased $76.0 million when compared to at December 31, 2022 primarily due to reductions of (i) $75.0 million in interest-bearing deposit accounts, (ii) $43.9 million in savings accounts, (iii) $37.9 million in money market deposit accounts, and (iv) $34.3 million in non-interest bearing deposit accounts.

Period-end deposit balances decreased $214.4 million, or 4%, compared to March 31, 2022. Deposits decreased primarily due to reductions in non-interest-bearing deposits, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, governmental deposit accounts, and money market deposit accounts of $111.6 million, $94.0 million, $85.5 million and $77.2 million, respectively, partially offset by an increase of $185.8 million in brokered certificates of deposits.

The percentages of retail deposit balances and commercial deposit balances of the total deposit balance at March 31, 2023 were 75% and 25%, respectively, compared to 74% and 26%, respectively, at December 31, 2022 and 72% and 28%, respectively, at March 31, 2022.

Uninsured deposits were 32%, 33%, and 35% of total deposits at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively. Uninsured amounts are estimated based on the portion of customer account balances that met or exceeded the FDIC limit of $250,000. Peoples pledges investment securities against certain governmental deposit accounts, which collateralized $698.9 million of the uninsured deposit balances at March 31, 2023.

Average deposit balances during the first quarter of 2023 decreased $60.8 million compared to the linked quarter. This decrease was driven by lower non interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase in interest-bearing deposits. Compared to the first quarter of 2022, quarterly average deposits decreased $140.4 million, driven by decreases in both non interest-bearing deposits and interest-bearing deposits. Total demand deposit accounts comprised 46%, 48% and 47% of total deposits at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.

Stockholders' Equity:

Total stockholders' equity at March 31, 2023 increased by $34.2 million compared to December 31, 2022, which reflected net income for the quarter of $26.6 million and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $16.2 million, partially offset by dividends paid of $10.7 million. The change in accumulated other comprehensive loss was the result of the changes in the market value of available-for-sale investment securities during the period. Accumulated unrealized losses related to the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio were $112.7 million and $129.9 million at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Total stockholders' equity at March 31, 2023 increased $11.2 million compared to at March 31, 2022, which was primarily due to net income of $104.3 million in the last twelve months partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $48.3 million. The increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss was the result of an increase of $51.5 million in unrealized losses related to the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio from March 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

At March 31, 2023, the tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.49%, compared to 12.19% at December 31, 2022, and 11.80% at March 31, 2022. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.22% at March 31, 2023, compared to 11.92% at December 31, 2022, and 11.51% at March 31, 2022. The total risk-based capital ratio was 13.35% at March 31, 2023, compared to 13.06% at December 31, 2022, and 12.78% at March 31, 2022. Peoples adopted the five-year transition to phase in the impact of the adoption of CECL, effective January 1, 2020, on regulatory capital ratios. Compared to December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, these capital ratios improved due to net income during the first quarter of 2023, partially offset by dividends paid.

Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, which excludes goodwill and other intangible assets, were $28.77 and $17.37, respectively, at March 31, 2023, compared to $27.76 and $16.23, respectively, at December 31, 2022, and $28.41 and $16.39, respectively, at March 31, 2022. The ratio of total stockholders' equity to total assets was 11.21% at March 31, 2023, compared to 10.90% at December 31, 2022, and 11.17% at March 31, 2022. The ratio increased from March 31, 2022 due primarily to net income over the last twelve months. The tangible equity to tangible assets ratio, which excludes goodwill and other intangible assets, was 7.08% at March 31, 2023, compared to 6.67% and 6.76% at December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively. The ratios increased compared to at December 31, 2022 due to a reduction in accumulated other comprehensive loss. The ratios increased compared to at March 31, 2022 primarily due to net income over the last twelve months, partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples", Nasdaq: PEBO) is a diversified financial services holding company that makes available a complete line of banking, trust and investment, insurance, premium financing and equipment leasing solutions through its subsidiaries. Peoples has been headquartered in Marietta, Ohio since 1902. Peoples had $7.3 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2023, and 130 locations, including 113 full-service bank branches in Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Washington D.C. and Maryland. Peoples' vision is to be the Best Community Bank in America.

Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of United States ("U.S.") publicly-traded companies. Peoples offers services through Peoples Bank (which includes the divisions of Peoples Investment Services, Peoples Premium Finance and NSL), Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC and Vantage.

Conference Call to Discuss Earnings:

Peoples will conduct a facilitated conference call to discuss first quarter 2023 results of operations on April 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time, with members of Peoples' executive management participating. Analysts, media and individual investors are invited to participate in the conference call by calling (866) 890-9285. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call audio will be available online via the "Investor Relations" section of Peoples' website, www.peoplesbancorp.com. Participants are encouraged to call or sign in at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time to ensure participation and, if required, to download and install the necessary software. A replay of the call will be available on Peoples' website in the "Investor Relations" section for one year.

Use of Non-US GAAP Financial Measures:

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("US GAAP"). Management uses these "non-US GAAP" financial measures in its analysis of Peoples' performance and the efficiency of its operations. Management believes that these non-US GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods and peers. Peoples also uses the non-US GAAP financial measures for calculating incentive compensation. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for financial measures determined in accordance with US GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-US GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Below is a listing of the non-US GAAP financial measures used in this news release:

Core non-interest expense is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the impact of acquisition-related expenses, pension settlement charges, and COVID-19-related expenses.

The efficiency ratio is calculated as total non-interest expense (less amortization of other intangible assets) as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses. This ratio is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes amortization of other intangible assets and all gains and losses included in earnings, and uses fully tax-equivalent net interest income.

The efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items is calculated as core non-interest expense (less amortization of other intangible assets) as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses. This ratio is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the impact of acquisition-related expenses, pension settlement charges, COVID-19-related expenses and the amortization of other intangible assets and all gains and losses included in earnings, and uses fully tax-equivalent net interest income.

Tangible assets, tangible equity, the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per common share are non-US GAAP financial measures since they exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on both total stockholders' equity and total assets.

Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes all gains and losses included in earnings.

Pre-provision net revenue is defined as net interest income plus total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, minus total non-interest expense. This measure is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the provision for (recovery of) credit losses and all gains and losses included in net income.

Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items is calculated as annualized net income (less the after-tax impact of all gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, pension settlement charges, and COVID-19-related expenses) divided by average assets. This measure is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the after-tax impact of all gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, pension settlement charges, and COVID-19-related expenses.

Return on average tangible equity is calculated as annualized net income (less the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangible assets) divided by average tangible equity. This measure is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangible assets from net income and the impact of average goodwill and other average intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on average stockholders' equity.

A reconciliation of these non-US GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)."

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements made in this news release regarding Peoples' financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are identified by the fact they are not historical facts and include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "feel," "expect," "believe," "plan," "will," "will likely," "would," "should," "could," "project," "goal," "target," "potential," "seek," "intend," "continue," "remain," and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on all information available to management and its knowledge of Peoples' business and operations. Additionally, Peoples' financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

(1) the magnitude and continued duration of the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and its ongoing impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and Peoples' businesses, results of operations and financial condition; (2) ongoing increasing interest rate policies, changes in the interest rate environment due to economic conditions and/or the fiscal and monetary policy measures undertaken by the U.S. government and the Federal Reserve Board, including changes in the Federal Funds Target Rate, in response to such economic conditions, which may adversely impact interest rates, the interest rate yield curve, interest margins, loan demand and interest rate sensitivity; (3) the effects of inflationary pressures and the impact of rising interest rates on borrowers' liquidity and ability to repay; (4) the success, impact, and timing of the implementation of Peoples' business strategies and Peoples' ability to manage strategic initiatives, including the ongoing increasing interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, the completion and successful integration of planned acquisitions, including the recently-completed acquisition of Vantage and the pending Limestone Merger, and the expansion of commercial and consumer lending activities; (5) competitive pressures among financial institutions, or from non-financial institutions, which may increase significantly, including product and pricing pressures, which can in turn impact Peoples' credit spreads, changes to third-party relationships and revenues, changes in the manner of providing services, customer acquisition and retention pressures, and Peoples' ability to attract, develop and retain qualified professionals; (6) uncertainty regarding the nature, timing, cost, and effect of legislative or regulatory changes or actions, or deposit insurance premium levels, promulgated and to be promulgated by governmental and regulatory agencies in the State of Ohio, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Reserve Board and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which may subject Peoples, its subsidiaries, or one or more acquired companies to a variety of new and more stringent legal and regulatory requirements which adversely affect their respective businesses; (7) the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; (8) local, regional, national and international economic conditions (including the impact of persistent inflation, supply chain issues or labor shortages, ineffective management of the U.S. federal budget or debt, potential or imposed tariffs, a U.S. withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, trade wars and other changes in trade regulations, and changes in the relationship of the U.S. and U.S. global trading partners) and the impact these conditions may have on Peoples, Peoples' customers and Peoples' counterparties, and Peoples' assessment of the impact, which may be different than anticipated; (9) Peoples may issue equity securities in connection with future acquisitions, which could cause ownership and economic dilution to Peoples' current shareholders; (10) changes in prepayment speeds, loan originations, levels of nonperforming assets, delinquent loans, charge-offs, and customer and other counterparties' performance and creditworthiness generally, which may be less favorable than expected in light of recent inflationary pressures and adversely impact the amount of interest income generated; (11) Peoples may have more credit risk and higher credit losses to the extent there are loan concentrations by location or industry of borrowers or collateral; (12) future credit quality and performance, including expectations regarding future credit losses and the allowance for credit losses; (13) changes in accounting standards, policies, estimates or procedures may adversely affect Peoples' reported financial condition or results of operations; (14) the impact of assumptions, estimates and inputs used within models, which may vary materially from actual outcomes, including under the CECL model; (15) the replacement of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") with other reference rates which may result in increased expenses and litigation, and adversely impact the effectiveness of hedging strategies; (16) adverse changes in the conditions and trends in the financial markets, including recent inflationary pressures, which may adversely affect the fair value of securities within Peoples' investment portfolio, the interest rate sensitivity of Peoples' consolidated balance sheet, and the income generated by Peoples' trust and investment activities; (17) the volatility from quarter to quarter of mortgage banking income, whether due to interest rates, demand, the fair value of mortgage loans, or other factors; (18) Peoples' ability to receive dividends from Peoples' subsidiaries; (19) Peoples' ability to maintain required capital levels and adequate sources of funding and liquidity; (20) the impact of larger or similar-sized financial institutions encountering problems, such as the recent closures of Silicon Valley Bank in California and Signature Bank in New York, which may adversely affect the banking industry and/or Peoples' business generation and retention, funding and liquidity, including potential increased regulatory requirements, and increased reputational risk and potential impacts to macroeconomic conditions; (21) Peoples' ability to secure confidential information and deliver products and services through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks, including those of Peoples' third-party vendors and other service providers, which may prove inadequate, and could adversely affect customer confidence in Peoples and/or result in Peoples incurring a financial loss; (22) Peoples' ability to anticipate and respond to technological changes, and Peoples' reliance on, and the potential failure of, a number of third-party vendors to perform as expected, including Peoples' primary core banking system provider, which can impact Peoples' ability to respond to customer needs and meet competitive demands; (23) operational issues stemming from and/or capital spending necessitated by the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems on which Peoples and Peoples' subsidiaries are highly dependent; (24) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, whether due to changes in retail distribution strategies, consumer preferences and behavior, changes in business and economic conditions, legislative or regulatory initiatives, or other factors, which may be different than anticipated; (25) the adequacy of Peoples' internal controls and risk management program in the event of changes in strategic, reputational, market, economic, operational, cybersecurity, compliance, legal, asset/liability repricing, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with Peoples' business; (26) the impact on Peoples' businesses, personnel, facilities, or systems, of losses related to acts of fraud, theft, misappropriation or violence; (27) the impact on Peoples' businesses, as well as on the risks described above, of various domestic or international widespread natural or other disasters, pandemics, cybersecurity attacks, system failures, civil unrest, military or terrorist activities or international conflicts; (28) the potential further deterioration of the U.S. economy due to financial, political or other shocks; (29) the potential influence on the U.S. financial markets and economy from the effects of climate change, including any enhanced regulatory, compliance, credit and reputational risks and costs; (30) the impact on Peoples' businesses and operating results of any costs associated with obtaining rights in intellectual property claimed by others and adequately protecting Peoples' intellectual property; (31) risks and uncertainties associated with Peoples' entry into new geographic markets and risks resulting from Peoples' inexperience in these new geographic markets; (32) Peoples' ability to integrate the pending Limestone Merger, which may be unsuccessful, or may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; (33) the risk that expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the pending Limestone Merger, may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; (34) changes in laws or regulations imposed by Peoples' regulators impacting Peoples' capital actions, including dividend payments and share repurchases; (35) the effect of a fall in stock market prices on the asset and wealth management business; (36) Peoples' continued ability to grow deposits or maintain adequate deposit levels in light of the recent bank failures; and (37) other risk factors relating to the banking industry or Peoples as detailed from time to time in Peoples' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including those risk factors included in the disclosures under the heading "ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS" of Peoples' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. Peoples encourages readers of this news release to understand forward-looking statements to be strategic objectives rather than absolute targets of future performance. Peoples undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable legal requirements. Copies of documents filed with the SEC are available free of charge at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and/or from Peoples' website - www.peoplesbancorp.com under the "Investor Relations" section.



As required by US GAAP, Peoples is required to evaluate the impact of subsequent events through the issuance date of its March 31, 2023 consolidated financial statements as part of Peoples' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC. Accordingly, subsequent events could occur that may cause Peoples to update its critical accounting estimates and to revise its financial information from that which is contained in this news release.

PER COMMON SHARE DATA AND SELECTED RATIOS (Unaudited)



At or For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2023

2022

2022











PER COMMON SHARE:









Earnings per common share:









Basic $ 0.95

$ 0.96

$ 0.84 Diluted 0.94

0.95

0.84 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.38

0.38

0.36 Book value per common share (a) 28.77

27.76

28.41 Tangible book value per common share (a)(b) 17.37

16.23

16.39 Closing price of common shares at end of period (a) $ 25.75

$ 28.25

$ 31.31











SELECTED RATIOS:









Return on average stockholders' equity (c) 13.44 %

13.86 %

11.45 % Return on average tangible equity (c)(d) 23.89 %

25.56 %

19.05 % Return on average assets (c) 1.49 %

1.51 %

1.35 % Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items (c)(e) 1.61 %

1.56 %

1.42 % Efficiency ratio (f) 57.78 %

56.74 %

66.79 % Efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items (g)(i) 57.19 %

55.91 %

64.82 % Pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (c)(h) 2.11 %

2.06 %

1.30 % Net interest margin (c) 4.53 %

4.44 %

3.41 % Dividend payout ratio (j) 40.38 %

40.02 %

43.16 %





(a) Data presented as of the end of the period indicated. (b) Tangible book value per common share represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the balance sheet impact of goodwill and other intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on stockholders' equity. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)." (c) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis. (d) Return on average tangible equity represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangible assets from net income and it excludes the balance sheet impact of average goodwill and other intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on average stockholders' equity. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)." (e) Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the after-tax impact of all gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, pension settlement charges, and COVID-19-related expenses. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)." (f) The efficiency ratio is defined as total non-interest expense (less amortization of other intangible assets) as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income (excluding all gains and losses). This ratio represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes amortization of other intangible assets, and all gains and losses included in earnings, and uses fully tax-equivalent net interest income. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)." (g) The efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items is defined as core non-interest expense (less amortization of other intangible assets) as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income (excluding all gains and losses). This ratio represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the impact of all gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, pension settlement charges and COVID-19-related expenses, included in earnings, and uses fully tax-equivalent net interest income. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)." (h) Pre-provision net revenue is defined as net interest income plus total non-interest income (excluding all gains and losses) minus total non-interest expense. This measure represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the provision for (recovery of) credit losses and all gains and losses included in net income. This measure is a key metric used by federal bank regulatory agencies in their evaluation of capital adequacy for financial institutions. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)." (i) Information presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis, using a 23.3% blended corporate income tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, and a 22.9% blended corporate income tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2022. (j) This ratio is calculated based on dividends declared during the period divided by net income for the period.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023

2022

2022 Total interest income $ 84,149

$ 76,202

$ 57,425 Total interest expense 11,271

5,589

3,115 Net interest income 72,878

70,613

54,310 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 1,853

2,301

(6,807) Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 71,025

68,312

61,117 Non-interest income:









Electronic banking income 5,443

5,161

5,253 Insurance income 5,425

3,732

4,731 Trust and investment income 4,084

3,915

4,276 Deposit account service charges 3,523

3,766

3,426 Lease income 1,077

1,336

775 Bank owned life insurance income 707

702

431 Mortgage banking income 314

281

436 Net loss on asset disposals and other transactions (246)

(302)

(127) Net (loss) gain on investment securities (1,935)

(168)

130 Other non-interest income 668

611

719 Total non-interest income 19,060

19,034

20,050 Non-interest expense:









Salaries and employee benefit costs 32,028

28,758

27,729 Net occupancy and equipment expense 4,955

4,847

5,088 Data processing and software expense 4,562

5,013

2,916 Professional fees 2,881

3,310

3,672 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,871

1,998

1,708 Electronic banking expense 1,491

1,097

2,759 Franchise tax expense 1,034

546

764 Marketing expense 930

737

995 FDIC insurance premiums 801

781

1,194 Other loan expenses 739

947

832 Communication expense 613

611

625 Other non-interest expense 4,574

4,721

3,347 Total non-interest expense 56,479

53,366

51,629 Income before income taxes 33,606

33,980

29,538 Income tax expense 7,046

7,131

5,961 Net income $ 26,560

$ 26,849

$ 23,577











PER COMMON SHARE DATA:









Earnings per common share – basic $ 0.95

$ 0.96

$ 0.84 Earnings per common share – diluted $ 0.94

$ 0.95

$ 0.84 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.38

$ 0.38

$ 0.36 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 27,891,760

27,843,203

28,006,165 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 28,021,879

27,981,656

28,129,131 Common shares outstanding at end of period 28,488,158

28,287,837

28,453,175

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



March 31,

December 31,

2023

2022 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



Assets





Cash and cash equivalents:





Cash and due from banks $ 97,101

$ 94,679 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 60,053

59,343 Total cash and cash equivalents 157,154

154,022 Available-for-sale investment securities, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,196,521 at March 31, 2023 and

$1,300,719 at December 31, 2022) (a) 1,049,497

1,131,399 Held-to-maturity investment securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $624,436 at March 31, 2023 and

$478,509 at December 31, 2022) (a) 694,072

560,212 Other investment securities 52,763

51,609 Total investment securities (a) 1,796,332

1,743,220 Loans and leases, net of deferred fees and costs (b) 4,759,718

4,707,150 Allowance for credit losses (53,303)

(53,162) Net loans and leases 4,706,415

4,653,988 Loans held for sale 2,527

2,140 Bank premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 86,567

82,934 Bank owned life insurance 105,999

105,292 Goodwill 292,597

292,397 Other intangible assets 31,965

33,932 Other assets 131,964

139,379 Total assets $ 7,311,520

$ 7,207,304 Liabilities





Deposits:





Non-interest-bearing $ 1,555,064

$ 1,589,402 Interest-bearing 4,233,463

4,127,539 Total deposits 5,788,527

5,716,941 Short-term borrowings 490,670

500,138 Long-term borrowings 95,629

101,093 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 117,151

103,804 Total liabilities 6,491,977

6,421,976 Stockholders' equity





Preferred shares, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized, no shares issued at March 31, 2023 or at

December 31, 2022 —

— Common shares, no par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 29,868,456 shares issued at March 31, 2023 and

29,857,920 shares issued at December 31, 2022, including shares held in treasury 684,367

686,450 Retained earnings 281,771

265,936 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of deferred income taxes (110,979)

(127,136) Treasury stock, at cost, 1,457,611 shares at March 31, 2023 and 1,643,461 shares at December 31, 2022 (35,616)

(39,922) Total stockholders' equity 819,543

$ 785,328 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,311,520

$ 7,207,304

(a) Available-for-sale investment securities and held-to-maturity investment securities are presented net of allowance for credit losses of $241 at each of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022. (b) Also referred to throughout this document as "total loans" and "loans held for investment."

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Loan Portfolio









Construction $ 232,296 $ 246,941 $ 215,621 $ 202,588 $ 238,305 Commercial real estate, other 1,481,062 1,423,518 1,423,479 1,460,023 1,457,232 Commercial and industrial 891,139 892,634 877,472 858,452 887,151 Premium finance 158,263 159,197 167,682 152,237 145,813 Leases 354,641 345,131 312,847 314,522 267,068 Residential real estate 712,602 723,360 733,361 743,005 756,429 Home equity lines of credit 174,383 177,858 174,525 169,335 162,288 Consumer, indirect 647,177 629,426 592,309 563,088 524,778 Consumer, direct 107,406 108,363 113,314 111,804 107,390 Deposit account overdrafts 749 722 597 851 699 Total loans and leases $ 4,759,718 $ 4,707,150 $ 4,611,207 $ 4,575,905 $ 4,547,153 Total acquired loans and leases (a) $ 1,024,739 $ 1,108,728 $ 1,186,069 $ 1,304,633 $ 1,400,336 Total originated loans and leases $ 3,734,979 $ 3,598,422 $ 3,425,138 $ 3,271,272 $ 3,146,817 Deposit Balances









Non-interest-bearing deposits (b) $ 1,555,064 $ 1,589,402 $ 1,635,953 $ 1,661,865 $ 1,666,668 Interest-bearing deposits:









Interest-bearing demand accounts (b) 1,085,169 1,160,182 1,162,012 1,143,010 1,179,199 Retail certificates of deposit 622,091 530,236 544,741 584,259 612,936 Money market deposit accounts 579,106 617,029 624,708 645,242 656,266 Governmental deposit accounts 649,303 625,965 734,734 728,057 734,784 Savings accounts 1,024,638 1,068,547 1,077,383 1,080,053 1,065,678 Brokered deposits 273,156 125,580 86,089 86,739 87,395 Total interest-bearing deposits $ 4,233,463 $ 4,127,539 $ 4,229,667 $ 4,267,360 $ 4,336,258 Total deposits $ 5,788,527 $ 5,716,941 $ 5,865,620 $ 5,929,225 $ 6,002,926 Total demand deposits (b) $ 2,640,233 $ 2,749,584 $ 2,797,965 $ 2,804,875 $ 2,845,867 Asset Quality









Nonperforming assets (NPAs): (c)









Loans 90+ days past due and accruing $ 4,014 $ 4,842 $ 8,424 $ 8,236 $ 5,959 Nonaccrual loans 29,980 31,473 27,831 29,488 32,003 Total nonperforming loans (NPLs) (c) 33,994 36,315 36,255 37,724 37,962 Other real estate owned (OREO) 8,778 8,895 8,840 9,210 9,407 Total NPAs (c) $ 42,772 $ 45,210 $ 45,095 $ 46,934 $ 47,369 Criticized loans (d) $ 198,920 $ 191,355 $ 164,775 $ 181,395 $ 190,315 Classified loans (e) 93,271 89,604 94,848 115,483 109,530 Allowance for credit losses as a percent of NPLs (c) 156.80 % 146.39 % 145.82 % 138.76 % 144.27 % NPLs as a percent of total loans (c) 0.71 % 0.77 % 0.79 % 0.82 % 0.83 % NPAs as a percent of total assets (c) 0.58 % 0.63 % 0.64 % 0.64 % 0.65 % NPAs as a percent of total loans and OREO (c) 0.90 % 0.96 % 0.98 % 1.02 % 1.04 % Criticized loans as a percent of total loans (d) 4.18 % 4.07 % 3.57 % 3.96 % 4.19 % Classified loans as a percent of total loans (e) 1.96 % 1.90 % 2.06 % 2.52 % 2.41 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans 1.12 % 1.13 % 1.15 % 1.14 % 1.20 % Total demand deposits as a percent of total deposits (b) 45.61 % 48.10 % 47.70 % 47.31 % 47.41 % Capital Information (f)(g)(h)(i)









Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.22 % 11.92 % 11.80 % 11.62 % 11.51 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.49 % 12.19 % 12.08 % 11.91 % 11.80 % Total risk-based capital ratio (tier 1 and tier 2) 13.35 % 13.06 % 12.98 % 12.81 % 12.78 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.02 % 8.92 % 8.64 % 8.38 % 8.29 % Common equity tier 1 capital $ 624,292 $ 604,566 $ 584,880 $ 564,708 $ 547,215 Tier 1 capital 638,116 618,354 598,633 578,425 560,897 Total capital (tier 1 and tier 2) 682,477 662,421 643,189 622,516 607,493 Total risk-weighted assets $ 5,110.318 $ 5,071,240 $ 4,955,627 $ 4,857,818 $ 4,752,428 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 11.21 % 10.90 % 10.86 % 10.81 % 11.17 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (j) 7.08 % 6.67 % 6.47 % 6.60 % 6.76 %





(a) Includes all loans and leases acquired and purchased in 2012 and thereafter. (b) The sum of non-interest-bearing deposits and interest-bearing deposits is considered total demand deposits. (c) Nonperforming loans and leases include loans 90+ days past due and accruing, renegotiated loans and nonaccrual loans. Nonperforming assets include nonperforming loans and leases, and OREO. (d) Includes loans and leases categorized as a special mention, substandard, or doubtful. (e) Includes loans and leases categorized as substandard or doubtful. (f) Data presented as of the end of the period indicated. (g) March 31, 2023 data based on preliminary analysis and subject to revision. (h) Peoples' capital conservation buffer was 5.35% at March 31, 2023, 5.06% at December 31, 2022, 4.98% at September 30, 2022, 4.81% at June 30, 2022, 4.78% at March 31, 2022, compared to required capital conservation buffer of 2.50%. (i) Peoples has adopted the five-year transition to phase in the impact of the adoption of CECL, effective January 1, 2020, on regulatory capital ratios. (j) This ratio represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the balance sheet impact of intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on both total stockholders' equity and total assets. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)."

PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) CREDIT LOSSES INFORMATION (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023

2022

2022 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses









Provision for (recovery of) other credit losses $ 1,673

$ 2,023

$ (7,006) Provision for checking account overdraft credit losses 180

278

199 Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses $ 1,853

$ 2,301

$ (6,807)











Net charge-offs









Gross charge-offs $ 1,855

$ 2,481

$ 2,333 Recoveries 311

348

423 Net charge-offs $ 1,544

$ 2,133

$ 1,910











Net charge-offs (recoveries) by type









Construction $ 9

$ 16

$ — Commercial real estate, other $ 6

$ 99

$ 229 Commercial and industrial 1

(16)

459 Premium finance 14

38

14 Leases 389

807

297 Residential real estate 12

124

295 Home equity lines of credit 19

26

(13) Consumer, indirect 850

711

299 Consumer, direct 89

70

125 Deposit account overdrafts 155

258

205 Total net charge-offs $ 1,544

$ 2,133

$ 1,910











Net charge-offs as a percent of average total loans (annualized) 0.13 %

0.18 %

0.17 %

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023

2022

2022

2021

2022



















Trust assets under administration and

management $ 1,803,887

$ 1,764,639

$ 1,682,334

$ 1,731,454

$ 1,927,828 Brokerage assets under administration and

management 1,318,300

1,211,868

1,127,831

1,068,261

1,152,530 Mortgage loans serviced for others $ 384,005

$ 392,364

$ 400,736

$ 410,007

$ 420,024 Employees (full-time equivalent) 1,286

1,267

1,244

1,261

1,245

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost

Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/ Cost

Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost Assets





















Short-term investments $ 35,223 $ 388 4.47 %

$ 44,421 $ 404 3.61 %

$ 332,098 $ 160 0.20 % Investment securities (a)(b) 1,788,254 12,347 2.76 %

1,652,742 9,741 2.35 %

1,670,379 7,412 1.78 % Loans (b)(c):





















Construction 239,492 3,963 6.62 %

234,233 3,596 6.01 %

225,676 2,155 3.82 % Commercial real estate, other 1,333,062 19,794 5.94 %

1,293,500 18,431 5.58 %

1,362,434 14,782 4.34 % Commercial and industrial 877,391 14,610 6.66 %

885,111 13,455 5.95 %

888,598 8,023 3.61 % Premium finance 147,895 2,150 5.81 %

161,382 1,898 4.60 %

132,758 1,164 3.51 % Leases 342,583 9,643 11.26 %

325,113 8,448 10.17 %

162,277 6,102 15.04 % Residential real estate (d) 839,822 9,717 4.63 %

853,354 9,321 4.37 %

913,730 9,766 4.28 % Home equity lines of credit 176,327 2,966 6.82 %

177,778 2,723 6.08 %

163,339 1,612 4.00 % Consumer, indirect 640,359 7,231 4.58 %

612,696 6,834 4.43 %

523,770 5,045 3.91 % Consumer, direct 108,488 1,739 6.50 %

113,045 1,763 6.19 %

106,298 1,595 6.09 % Total loans and leases 4,705,419 71,813 6.12 %

4,656,212 66,469 5.62 %

4,478,880 50,244 4.50 % Allowance for credit losses (52,669)





(52,253)





(61,947)



Net loans and leases 4,652,750





4,603,959





4,416,933



Total earning assets 6,476,227 84,548 5.23 %

6,301,122 76,614 4.79 %

6,419,410 57,816 3.61 %























Goodwill and other intangible assets 325,545





327,377





304,124



Other assets 420,692





438,694





344,282



Total assets $ 7,222,464





$ 7,067,193





$ 7,067,816



























Liabilities and Equity





















Interest-bearing deposits:





















Savings accounts $ 1,044,392 $ 136 0.05 %

$ 1,069,646 $ 138 0.05 %

$ 1,050,813 $ 34 0.01 % Governmental deposit accounts 637,959 1,066 0.68 %

688,815 710 0.41 %

670,419 447 0.27 % Interest-bearing demand accounts 1,103,966 180 0.07 %

1,152,709 186 0.06 %

1,171,266 92 0.03 % Money market deposit accounts 583,574 825 0.57 %

615,460 522 0.34 %

650,272 97 0.06 % Retail certificates of deposit 576,645 1,750 1.23 %

534,145 717 0.53 %

626,978 871 0.56 % Brokered deposits (e) 224,325 1,704 3.08 %

87,934 515 2.32 %

91,531 512 2.27 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,170,861 5,661 0.55 %

4,148,709 2,788 0.27 %

4,261,279 2,053 0.20 % Short-term borrowings (e) 471,426 4,457 3.83 %

278,188 1,669 2.38 %

154,346 338 0.89 % Long-term borrowings 98,477 1,153 4.69 %

101,596 1,132 4.45 %

129,098 724 2.26 % Total borrowed funds 569,903 5,610 3.98 %

379,784 2,801 2.93 %

283,444 1,062 1.51 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,740,764 11,271 0.96 %

4,528,493 5,589 0.49 %

4,544,723 3,115 0.28 %























Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,556,636





1,639,580





1,606,665



Accrued expenses and other liabilities 123,599





130,470





81,676



Total liabilities 6,420,999





6,298,543





6,233,064



Stockholders' equity 801,465





768,650





834,752



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,222,464





$ 7,067,193





$ 7,067,816



























Net interest income/spread (b)

$ 73,277 4.27 %



$ 71,025 4.30 %



$ 54,701 3.33 % Net interest margin (b)



4.53 %





4.44 %





3.41 %





(a) Average balances are based on carrying value. (b) Interest income and yields are presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis, using a 23.3% blended corporate income tax rate for each of the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, and a 22.9% blended corporate income tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2022. (c) Average balances include nonaccrual and impaired loans. Interest income includes interest earned and received on nonaccrual loans prior to the loans being placed on nonaccrual status. Loan fees included in interest income were immaterial for all periods presented. (d) Loans held for sale are included in the average loan balance listed. Related interest income on loans originated for sale prior to the loan being sold is included in loan interest income. (e) Interest related to interest rate swap transactions is included, as appropriate to the transaction, in interest expense on brokered deposits and interest expense on short-term FHLB advances (included in short-term borrowings) for all periods presented.

NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

The following non-US GAAP financial measures used by Peoples provide information useful to investors in understanding

Peoples' operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of Peoples' peers. Peoples also uses the non-

US GAAP financial measures for calculating incentive compensation. The following tables summarize the non-US GAAP financial

measures derived from amounts reported in Peoples' consolidated financial statements:



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023

2022

2022











Core non-interest expense:









Total non-interest expense $ 56,479

$ 53,366

$ 51,629 Less: acquisition-related expenses 551

702

1,373 Less: pension settlement charges —

46

— Less: COVID-19-related expenses —

2

94 Core non-interest expense $ 55,928

$ 52,616

$ 50,162



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023

2022

2022











Efficiency ratio:









Total non-interest expense 56,479

$ 53,366

51,629 Less: amortization of other intangible assets 1,871

1,998

1,708 Adjusted non-interest expense $ 54,608

$ 51,368

$ 49,921











Total non-interest income $ 19,060

$ 19,034

$ 20,050 Less: net (loss) gain on investment securities (1,935)

(168)

130 Less: net loss on asset disposals and other transactions (246)

(302)

(127) Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses $ 21,241

$ 19,504

$ 20,047











Net interest income $ 72,878

$ 70,613

$ 54,310 Add: fully tax-equivalent adjustment (a) 399

412

391 Net interest income on a fully tax-equivalent basis $ 73,277

$ 71,025

$ 54,701











Adjusted revenue $ 94,518

$ 90,529

$ 74,748











Efficiency ratio 57.78 %

56.74 %

66.79 %











Efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items:







Core non-interest expense $ 55,928

$ 52,616

$ 50,162 Less: amortization of other intangible assets 1,871

1,998

1,708 Adjusted core non-interest expense $ 54,057

$ 50,618

$ 48,454











Adjusted revenue $ 94,518

$ 90,529

$ 74,748











Efficiency ratio adjusted for non-core items 57.19 %

55.91 %

64.82 %



(a) Tax effect is calculated using a 23.3% blended corporate income tax rate for each of the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, and a 22.9% blended corporate income tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) -- (Continued)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022











Tangible equity:









Total stockholders' equity $ 819,543 $ 785,328 $ 760,511 $ 786,824 $ 808,340 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets 324,562 326,329 328,428 328,132 341,865 Tangible equity $ 494,981 $ 458,999 $ 432,083 $ 458,692 $ 466,475











Tangible assets:









Total assets $ 7,311,520 $ 7,207,304 $ 7,005,854 $ 7,278,292 $ 7,239,261 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets 324,562 326,329 328,428 328,132 341,865 Tangible assets $ 6,986,958 $ 6,880,975 $ 6,677,426 $ 6,950,160 $ 6,897,396











Tangible book value per common share:









Tangible equity $ 494,981 $ 458,999 $ 432,083 $ 458,692 $ 466,475 Common shares outstanding 28,488,158 28,287,837 28,278,078 28,290,115 28,453,175











Tangible book value per common share $ 17.37 $ 16.23 $ 15.28 $ 16.21 $ 16.39











Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio:



Tangible equity $ 494,981 $ 458,999 $ 432,083 $ 458,692 $ 466,475 Tangible assets $ 6,986,958 $ 6,880,975 $ 6,677,426 $ 6,950,160 $ 6,897,396











Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio 7.08 % 6.67 % 6.47 % 6.60 % 6.76 %



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023

2022

2022











Pre-provision net revenue:









Income before income taxes $ 33,606

$ 33,980

$ 29,538 Add: provision for credit losses 1,853

2,301

— Add: loss on OREO 10

—

1 Add: loss on investment securities 1,935

168

— Add: loss on other assets 229

278

22 Add: net loss on other transactions 7

23

104 Less: recovery of credit losses —

—

6,807 Less: gain on investment securities —

—

130 Pre-provision net revenue $ 37,640

$ 36,750

$ 22,728 Total average assets $ 7,222,464

$ 7,067,193

$ 7,067,816











Pre-provision net revenue to total average assets

(annualized) 2.11 %

2.06 %

1.30 %











Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 28,021,879

27,981,656

28,129,131 Pre-provision net revenue per common share – diluted $1.34

$1.31

$0.81

NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) -- (Continued)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023

2022

2022











Annualized net income adjusted for non-core items: Net income $ 26,560

$ 26,849

$ 23,577 Add: loss on investment securities 1,935

168

— Less: tax effect of loss on investment securities (a) 406

35

— Less: gain on investment securities —

—

130 Add: tax effect of net gain on investment securities (a) —

—

27 Add: net loss on asset disposals and other transactions 246

302

127 Less: tax effect of net loss on asset disposals and other transactions

(a) 52

63

27 Add: acquisition-related expenses 551

702

1,373 Less: tax effect of acquisition-related expenses (a) 116

147

288 Add: pension settlement charges —

46

— Less: tax effect of pension settlement charges (a) —

10

— Add: COVID-19-related expenses —

2

94 Less: tax effect of COVID-19-related expenses (a) —

—

20 Net income adjusted for non-core items (after tax) $ 28,718

$ 27,814

$ 24,733











Days in the period 90

92

90 Days in the year 365

365

365 Annualized net income $ 107,716

$ 106,520

$ 95,618 Annualized net income adjusted for non-core items (after tax) $ 116,467

$ 110,349

$ 100,306 Return on average assets:









Annualized net income $ 107,716

$ 106,520

$ 95,618 Total average assets $ 7,222,464

$ 7,067,193

$ 7,067,816 Return on average assets 1.49 %

1.51 %

1.35 % Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items: Annualized net income adjusted for non-core items (after tax) $ 116,467

$ 110,349

$ 100,306 Total average assets $ 7,222,464

$ 7,067,193

$ 7,067,816 Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items 1.61 %

1.56 %

1.42 %



(a) Tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate.

NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) -- (Continued)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023

2022

2022











Annualized net income excluding amortization of other intangible assets: Net income $ 26,560

$ 26,849

$ 23,577 Add: amortization of other intangible assets 1,871

1,998

1,708 Less: tax effect of amortization of other intangible assets (a) 393

420

359 Net income excluding amortization of other intangible assets (after

tax) $ 28,038

$ 28,427

$ 24,926











Days in the period 90

92

90 Days in the year 365

365

365 Annualized net income $ 107,716

$ 106,520

$ 95,618 Annualized net income excluding amortization of other intangible

assets (after tax) $ 113,710

$ 112,781

$ 101,089











Average tangible equity: Total average stockholders' equity $ 801,465

$ 768,650

$ 834,752 Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets 325,545

327,377

304,124 Average tangible equity $ 475,920

$ 441,273

$ 530,628











Return on total average stockholders' equity ratio: Annualized net income $ 107,716

$ 106,520

$ 95,618 Total average stockholders' equity $ 801,465

$ 768,650

$ 834,752











Return on total average stockholders' equity ratio 13.44 %

13.86 %

11.45 %

Return on average tangible equity ratio: Annualized net income excluding amortization of other intangible

assets (after tax) $ 113,710

$ 112,781

$ 101,089 Average tangible equity $ 475,920

$ 441,273

$ 530,628











Return on average tangible equity ratio 23.89 %

25.56 %

19.05 %



(a) Tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate.

