Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Peoples Bancorp's shares before the 2nd of February in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.39 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.56 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Peoples Bancorp has a trailing yield of approximately 5.1% on its current stock price of US$30.41. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Peoples Bancorp paid out a comfortable 45% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Peoples Bancorp earnings per share are up 6.0% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Peoples Bancorp has delivered an average of 11% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Peoples Bancorp for the upcoming dividend? Peoples Bancorp has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. Peoples Bancorp ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Peoples Bancorp for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Peoples Bancorp you should be aware of.

