Peoples Bank Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Larry Allen, announced the addition of Christian Allen and Heather Crawford. Allen will serve as Mortgage Loan Officer. Crawford will serve as Internal Auditor and Vice President.

Allen has been in the banking industry for 21 years and he has spent the last five years in the mortgage industry. Born and raised in Lubbock, he enjoys giving back to the community and is currently a member of the West Texas Home Builders Association, Lubbock Association of Realtors and the West Texas Mortgage Bankers Association.

Allen and his wife, Alessandra, have three children, Camila, Catalina, and Antonio. In their free time they enjoy traveling and attending sporting events, especially baseball games.

Crawford graduated from Western Governors University with a bachelor’s degree in Accounting. She has been in banking for 22 years.

Christian Allen

Crawford was born and raised in Lubbock. She is married to Chad and they have three children. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with family and friends, taking family trips, reading and learning new things.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Peoples Bank announces additions to staff