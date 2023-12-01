Peoples Bank participated in Giving Tuesday by presenting donations to several local non-profit organizations. The announcement was made by Larry Allen, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Peoples Bank.

Peoples Banks presented checks with donations to numerous local organizations as part of Giving Tuesday this week around Lubbock.

Peoples Bank gave donations in honor of bank customers. The charities that received the donations included: Bounce Back Global, Future of Nazareth, High Point Village, Isaiah’s Place, Lorenzo Senior Citizens, Lubbock Children’s Health Clinic, OneVoiceHome, Parenting Cottage, Post-Garza County Endowment, Princeton ISD’s Angel Tree, Seymour Lion’s Club, Shallowater ISD’s Back Pack Buddies, Slaton Meals on Wheels, Texas Girls and Boys Ranch and The Inside Out Foundation.

Giving Tuesday is a day dedicated to bringing people together by spreading generosity and giving to local charities. Peoples Bank is a proud supporter of Giving Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Peoples Bank donates to Lubbock area organizations for Giving Tuesday