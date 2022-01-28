U.S. markets close in 3 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,368.50
    +41.99 (+0.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,260.79
    +100.01 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,566.98
    +214.19 (+1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,945.74
    +14.45 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.58
    +0.97 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.00
    -12.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    22.24
    -0.44 (-1.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1157
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7860
    -0.0210 (-1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3399
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2550
    -0.0470 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,009.47
    +674.76 (+1.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    843.16
    +0.70 (+0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Declares First Quarter 2022 Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PFIS

SCRANTON, Pa., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ: PFIS) declared a first quarter dividend of $0.39 per share. The $0.39 dividend represents a 5.4% increase over the dividend declared in the first quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable March 15, 2022 to shareholders of record February 28, 2022.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Peoples Financial Services Corp.) (PRNewsFoto/PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP_)
Peoples Financial Services Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Peoples Financial Services Corp.) (PRNewsFoto/PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP_)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (the "Company") is the parent company of Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (the "Bank"), an independent community bank serving its retail and commercial customers through twenty-eight full-service community banking offices located within the Allegheny, Bucks, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties in Pennsylvania, Middlesex County in New Jersey and Broome County in New York. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. The Company's business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

We make statements in this press release, and we may from time to time make other statements regarding our outlook or expectations for future financial or operating results and/or other matters regarding or affecting Peoples Financial Services Corp., Peoples Security Bank and Trust

Company, and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Peoples") that are considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "intend" and "potential." For these statements, Peoples claims the protection of the statutory safe harbors for forward-looking statements.

Peoples cautions you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to: prevailing economic and political conditions, particularly in our market area; the unfolding COVID-19 crisis and the governmental responses to the crisis: credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation or practice with respect to tax or legal issues; our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting Peoples' operations, pricing, products and services and other factors that may be described in Peoples' Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

In addition to these risks, acquisitions and business combinations, present risks other than those presented by the nature of the business acquired. Acquisitions and business combinations may be substantially more expensive to complete than originally anticipated, and the anticipated benefits may be significantly harder-or take longer-to achieve than expected. As regulated financial institutions, our pursuit of attractive acquisition and business combination opportunities could be negatively impacted by regulatory delays or other regulatory issues. Regulatory and/or legal issues related to the pre-acquisition operations of an acquired or combined business may cause reputational harm to Peoples following the acquisition or combination, and integration of the acquired or combined business with ours may result in additional future costs arising as a result of those issues.

The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, Peoples assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peoples-financial-services-corp-declares-first-quarter-2022-dividend-301470761.html

SOURCE Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • 3M Stock: Should You Buy or Sell?

    Just as a good tv series always leaves you with a cliffhanger, 3M (NYSE: MMM) earnings report left investors wondering just where the company might be heading in 2022. Full-year organic sales growth came in at 8.8% compared to the guidance range of 8% to 9% given in October, and after management told investors in early December that sales growth for the fourth quarter would come in toward the low end of implied guidance. CFO Monish Patolawala said respirator revenue came in $40 million better than expected in the quarter, but the increase is worth less than 0.5% of fourth-quarter 2020 sales.

  • Why Chevron Stock Is Slumping Today

    Shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) had fallen about 5% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday, erasing more than $5 billion of market value. The culprit was the oil giant's fourth-quarter results, which fell short of expectations.

  • Market check: Stocks edge higher at open, Chevron shares slide, Caterpillar drops

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the market open, why Chevron shares are down, and Caterpillar warning of rising costs in its earnings call.

  • This $22.5 Million Legal Loss Could Be a Huge Problem for This Dividend Aristocrat

    Industrial giant 3M just lost a big legal case, and it helps explain why investors are so downbeat on the shares.

  • Jim Cramer literally drowns Cathie Wood’s ARK as flagship fund falters

    Jim Cramer has never been shy to use buzzers and bells to make the occasionally esoteric world of finance more interesting.

  • Apple earnings: Analyst describes 'the scary thing' about the tech firm's strong quarter

    Citi Managing Director in Equity Research Jim Suva joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the outlook for Apple after it reported record-breaking earnings.

  • Stock Market Correction: Buying These 4 Stocks Right Now Would Be a Genius Move

    It's not something investors like to think about, but stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle and the price long-term investors pay for admission to one of the world's greatest wealth creators. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has entered correction territory, while the benchmark S&P 500 is contending with its worst slide in more than a year. While stock market corrections can be unnerving, they're also, historically, the perfect time to put money to work in the market -- especially if your average holding period is measured in years.

  • Why Qurate Retail Stock Dove 21% on Friday

    What happened Qurate (NASDAQ: QRTEA) shareholders saw red on Friday, as their stock fell over 21% by 11:15 a.m. ET, compared to a slight decline in the broader market. The TV-shopping giant had been outperforming the market so far in 2022, but the decline pushed returns well below the 10% decline that's been logged in the S&P 500 to date.

  • This Buffett Stock Has More Than 60% Upside Potential, According to Wall Street

    It's recently been caught up in multiple negative headlines, but has the business itself been affected?

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Stock Down 63% to Buy Now

    This stock is taking a slightly different approach to your digital existence, and it could pay off big time.

  • Why Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Is Getting Hammered This Week

    Despite positive material updates, the biotech's shares couldn't escape the market-wide downturn among growth stocks this week.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Poised to Benefit From the Coming Rate Hikes

    The year 2022 is barely one month old, and the stock market is starting it off with sharp downturn. In a way, this shouldn’t be too surprising. Inflation started taking off in the second half of last year, and reached an annualized rate of 7% in December. The Federal Reserve, normally tasked with watchdogging inflation, had already been talking about raising interest rates; this anti-inflationary move was a possibility that moved to a probability. Now it’s certainty, and sooner rather than later

  • Beyond Dogecoin and Shiba Inu: Buy This Unstoppable Growth Stock in 2022 Instead

    Prices of tokens like Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) soared and plunged at various points throughout 2021 as a direct result of social-media hype, but still ended the year far above where they began it. Here's why you'll want to consider buying Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a young fintech company that's remakting the lending business, instead of Dogecoin or Shiba Inu. Upstart is disrupting the traditional FICO-based lending model, which rates borrowers based on a handful of metrics and has been used by financial institutions since 1989.

  • 2 Top Stocks to Buy in 2022 Now That Oil and Gas Is Hot and Renewable Energy Is Cold

    The U.S. stock market hasn't had the best start to 2022. Pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and integrated solar solution provider SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) are two completely different businesses that are both worth buying now. Kinder Morgan is the U.S. leader in natural gas pipeline infrastructure.

  • Amid the Sell-Off, Is The Trade Desk Ready for a Bull Run?

    Late last year, investors took a deep interest in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) as the stock shot 29% higher the day after it released its fiscal 2021 third-quarter earnings report in early November. The question for investors of The Trade Desk now is whether this constitutes an excellent opportunity to buy or if its sell-off is justified. The Trade Desk stock has delivered significant gains since launching its initial public offering in 2016, rising in value by as much as 3,600%.

  • Tech Sell-Off: Down 23%, This Beaten-Down Stock Is a Terrific Buy Right Now

    AMD's relatively cheap valuation and its ability to keep growing at a rapid pace make the stock worth buying.

  • Aurora Cannabis Stock in 2022: Skyrocket or Crash?

    2021 was hardly a banner year for the Canadian weed company; perhaps its fortunes are about to change.

  • Buy Now, Pay Later Comes of Age. Affirm Is the Standout in the Space.

    Shares of Affirm Holdings were surging Friday after the online payments company received an upgrade to Buy from analysts at DA Davidson. Affirm (ticker: AFRM) has been battered over the last few weeks, losing almost 50% since the year started. The shares were gaining 9.3% to $55.75 on Friday after analyst Christopher Brendler upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral with a $75 price target.

  • 10 Best Energy Stocks To Buy For 2022

    In this article, we discuss oil price predictions and the 10 best energy stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Energy Stocks to Buy for 2022. The energy industry had a record 2021 with oil stocks climbing to the […]

  • Stocks on the move: Boeing, Netflix, Levi Strauss, McDonald’s

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro discuss the top stocks they're watching today.