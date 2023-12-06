Peoples says credit offsets gas price hike

Dec. 6—PITTSBURGH — Peoples Natural Gas shows a high-price increase as listed by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission — but that doesn't include a credit to all customers that has offset that increase, company spokesman Nick Paradise said.

Peoples price to compare against other utilities listed by the PUC on Nov. 29 was $3.08 per cubic feet of gas — a 149% increase from the prior price of $1.233.

The increase, while accurate at face value, doesn't include a credit that has offset it, Paradise said.

"We are giving a credit for gas costs for $3.79 per cubic feet of gas, which will be automatically supplied to customers for the three-month period," he said.

"They don't have to do anything to receive it."

Paradise also clarified a second potentially misunderstood aspect of the information released by the PUC last Wednesday.

Although the information included updated prices to compare of many utility companies that reset their prices in December, the seemingly skyrocketing price for Peoples not only didn't reflect the credit that offset that increase — it also didn't specify that the price listed for Peoples is not new but has been in place for the current three-month quarter, which started in October and will end Dec. 31.

"Our next change is due Dec. 31," he said.

Paradise said he did not know how prices may change in the new year.

"Our team is crunching numbers right now to reset gas prices on Jan. 1. At that point, there will be a new cost to compare," he said.

In its press release, the PUC said that while seasonal natural gas prices for some utilities have risen in recent weeks, overall purchased gas prices in Pennsylvania are 9% to 65% lower than they were at this time last year — reducing the impact on this year's winter heating bills.

The credit which Peoples is applying to the current quarter, is made possible because of the company's purchase of gas in an overabundance in prior quarters, Paradise said.

"This does happen because we have to project the quantity we'll need," Paradise said. "We have to be ready for the coldest day of the year, but last year was unexpectedly warm."

With the credit, the actual cost for the quarter is down 86% from last quarter, Paradise said.

"The average customer will see a decrease of $14 to $15 per month — all things being equal, given the amount of gas customers use," he said.

If it weren't for the credit, the impact of the increase reflected in the PUC's press release would be felt, Paradise said.

He said there are many factors that contribute to price fluctuation and could not immediately on Tuesday pinpoint those contributing to the increase, which is offset by the credit.

Regulated natural gas utilities are subject to a least-cost natural gas purchasing requirement, according to the PUC.

Every natural gas utility company is routinely audited by the PUC to ensure the purchased gas costs they are passing on to their customers reflect the costs the company paid and that every effort was made to purchase the natural gas for the least possible price.