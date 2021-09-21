U.S. markets open in 2 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,382.50
    +34.25 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,129.00
    +290.00 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,120.50
    +111.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,201.30
    +24.50 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.02
    +0.73 (+1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.90
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.55
    +0.35 (+1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.07
    +2.26 (+10.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3675
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4300
    +0.0100 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,420.84
    -740.54 (-1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.99
    -44.40 (-3.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,980.95
    +77.04 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

People's United Bank Sees 15x Annualized ROI from Site Search Integration between Yext, Virtusa, and Adobe

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Virtusa's integration of Yext and Adobe Experience Manager resulted in reduced support costs and increased lead generation for the CT-based bank.

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the AI Search Company, today announced results from the company's collaboration with Virtusa and Adobe to modernize the customer experience for People's United Financial, Inc.

Yext, Inc.
Yext, Inc.

As consumer behavior changed as a result of the pandemic, People's United focused on further enhancing its many digital banking channels to ensure customers continued to receive personalized experiences. Having recently redesigned its website with Adobe Experience Manager, People's United turned to Virtusa's Launchpad platform to integrate Answers, Yext's site search solution. As a Yext Alliances Partner, Virtusa was able to seamlessly implement and replace the bank's basic, out-of-the-box search experience. Once completed, Yext, an Adobe Premier Partner, worked with Adobe to improve the bank's new search functionality by adding information about locations, FAQs, and products.

With these integrations, People's United was able to answer customers' direct, natural language questions right on its website, alleviating the burden on its support centers and increasing lead generation. The launch of Yext Answers assisted in about a 50% and as much as 70% reduction in unnecessary support call volume in the months following its launch compared to the months before. By integrating locations into the Yext search experience with Adobe AEM, People's United saw an estimated 15x annualized return on investment (ROI) on the platform — a number that rose to 35x annualized ROI when including locations, FAQs, and products.

"One lesson learned during the peak of the pandemic was how essential it is to have an intuitive, informative web experience," said James Roy, Head of Digital at People's United Bank. "We saw a lot of inbound inquiries and asked ourselves, 'How do we rapidly enhance our service journeys to provide really great ongoing customer support?' Working with Virtusa, Adobe, and Yext seemed like such a complementary approach to this challenge, and we've already seen some pretty impressive results — from an uptick in search volume to one-stop searches where people actually find what they need the first time around."

Shane Closser, Head of Industry for Financial Services at Yext, added, "Yext, Adobe, and Virtusa's success with People's United Bank showcases the benefits that companies in financial services can reap just by providing customers with a consistent, intuitive search experience. By enabling people to easily find the information they're looking for, especially with the rise of online and mobile banking, banks have the ability to improve their returns — even during a pandemic."

Learn more about the collaboration between People's United Bank, Yext, Adobe, and Virtusa.

About Yext
Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the AI Search Company and is on a mission to transform the enterprise with AI search.

With the explosion of information and data online, search has never been more important. However, while the world of consumer search has innovated over time, enterprise search has not. In fact, the majority of enterprise search is powered by outdated keyword search technology that only scans for keywords and delivers a list of hyperlinks rather than actually answering questions.

Yext, the AI Search Company, offers a modern, AI-powered Answers Platform that understands natural language so that when people ask questions about a business online they get direct answers – not links.

Brands like Verizon, Vanguard, Subway and Marriott — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve their business with answers-led AI search.

About Virtusa
Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovation engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

About People's United Bank
People's United Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified, community-focused financial services company headquartered in the Northeast with more than $63 billion in assets. Founded in 1842, People's United Bank offers commercial and retail banking through a network of over 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, as well as wealth management solutions. The company also provides specialized commercial services to customers nationwide.

CONTACT: Amanda Kontor, pr@yext.com

Yext logo. (PRNewsFoto/Yext) (PRNewsFoto/Yext)
Yext logo. (PRNewsFoto/Yext) (PRNewsFoto/Yext)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peoples-united-bank-sees-15x-annualized-roi-from-site-search-integration-between-yext-virtusa-and-adobe-301381123.html

SOURCE Yext, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Viant Technology (DSP) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Wasatch Micro Cap Fund recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The fund posted a return of 3.11% for the quarter, underperforming its benchmark, the Russell Microcap Index which returned 4.14% in the same quarter. You should check out Wasatch’s top 5 stock picks for investors to […]

  • Executive Vice President of Strategy Jason VanWees Just Bought 3.8% More Shares In Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

    Those following along with Teledyne Technologies Incorporated ( NYSE:TDY ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent...

  • Why ViacomCBS Deserves Apathetic Investors' Attention

    Back in March, Archegos Capital notoriously sold off its oversized positions in ViacomCBS and other stocks. After the dust settled, investors were left with a rare risk-to-reward proposition in ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) — and now, enterprising investors have a chance to reconsider an old business as it adapts surprisingly effectively to an emerging trend in digital content delivery.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Average U.S. Retirement Savings By Age: How Do Yours Compare?

    How do your retirement savings compare to savings by other people in your age group? Are you keeping up with the proverbial Jones?

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • Shell Investors Get Surprise $7 Billion Payout on Shale Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc shareholders will get an unexpected $7 billion payout after the company promised to give them three quarters of the proceeds from the sale of Permian shale oil fields to ConocoPhillips. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon,

  • How the potential Evergrande collapse could impact cryptocurrencies

    Noelle Acheson, Head of Market Insights at Genesis Trading, discusses why Cryptocurrnecies tumbled on Monday.&nbsp;

  • Expected fallout from potential Evergrande collapse

    Derek Scissors American Enterprise Institute Senior Fellow joins Yahoo Finance to discuss what's next for the markets as the Evergrande crisis continues to develop.

  • Evergrande isn’t the only reason the stock market is headed for its worst day in 2 months. Here are 7 other reasons.

    Monday's sharp downturn in stocks precipitated partly by the highly leveraged Evergrande in China isn't the only problem buffeting markets on Monday.

  • Why Evergrande has suddenly exploded into a potential global financial market crisis

    On Monday, this somewhat obscure, overseas risk suddenly shook up financial markets from Asia to Europe and the U.S., where all three major benchmark stock indexes, the S&P 500 (SPX) Dow industrials (DJIA) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) appeared to be headed for the worst one-day drop in more than two months. On one level, Evergrande—which reportedly faces at least $83.5 million in interest payments due on Thursday, with a 30-day grace period — is raising concerns about a liquidity crisis among all Chinese and Hong Kong property companies, as markets quickly turn off access to dollar funding. In a more macro way, the firm’s woes are bringing to the fore China’s wide-scale regulatory crackdown across most of its businesses, starting with technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) which is rattling confidence in the world’s second-largest economy.

  • Here's the biggest risk from the Evergrande crisis, says Goldman Sachs

    Fear contagion from the Evergrande crisis, warns Goldman Sachs.

  • Evergrande Declines Further After S&P Says Default Is Likely

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group slid deeper in equity and credit markets Tuesday, fueling concerns about broader contagion after S&P Global Ratings said the developer is on the brink of default.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $

  • Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here’s How To Avoid It

    Baby boomers seem to be overestimating how long their retirement savings will last — or maybe underestimating how long they’ll live. New research from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College found that Boomers may be drawing down their … Continue reading → The post Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here’s How To Avoid It appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Other Tech Stocks Dropped Today

    What happened  Mounting concerns of a potential financial crisis in China drove investors to reduce risk on Monday. Here's how some of the largest and most popular tech stocks fared today: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), down 2.

  • Wall Street’s Message on Evergrande: China Has It Under Control

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street analysts are putting their faith in the Chinese Communist Party.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TroveAfter a harrowing Monday that saw risky assets tumble globally on fears of a

  • Evergrande’s potential debt blowup is ‘not a contagion’ event for the stock market, says the man who said the firm was insolvent 10 years ago

    Citron Research founder Andrew Left feels a modicum of vindication on Monday, as China's Evergrande looked to be on the brink of collapse, sending shock waves through financial markets.

  • 3 Ways to Invest in Meme Stocks Safely

    Many investors are drawn to meme stocks because they have the potential to be very profitable. Earlier this year, meme stocks like AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop (NYSE: GME) saw their share prices soar, making investors in those companies who sold at a profit very wealthy. Or, to put it another way, the record-breaking gains AMC and GameStop saw earlier in the year were not necessarily reflective of the value of those companies.

  • Evergrande chairman confident company will 'walk out of its darkest moment'

    China Evergrande Group is confident the company will "walk out of its darkest moment", the debt-laden property developer's chairman said in a letter to staff on Tuesday, as nervous global investors fretted about default risks. In the letter that coincided with China's mid-autumn festival, Hui Ka Yuan, expressed appreciation for the hard work of employees and said Evergrande will deliver property projects as pledged, fulfil responsibilities to property buyers, investors, partners and financial institutions.

  • China Evergrande Is a Big Problem for the Market. These Charts Show Just How Big.

    Advisors should keep an eye on credit-default swaps to gauge the risk of broader market impact from Evergrande’s debt woes. Looking at CDS for HSBC is one good proxy for estimating contagion. For investors, the weather has turned ominous.