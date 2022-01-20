People's United Financial Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income of $149.9 Million, or $0.34 per Common Share

Operating Earnings of $0.36 per Common Share

- Received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services and Connecticut Department of Banking for the announced merger with M&T Bank Corporation. Approval remains pending from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve

- Sustained excellent asset quality as evidenced by net loan charge-offs to average total loans of three basis points, and a provision for credit losses on loans of ($5.9) million

- Generated positive operating leverage reflected by a 270-basis point linked quarter improvement in the efficiency ratio to 54.1 percent due to lower expenses

- Declared quarterly dividend of $0.1825 per common share payable February 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 1, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. These results along with comparison periods are summarized below:

(PRNewsfoto/People's United Financial, Inc.)





























($ in millions, except per common share data)

























Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended







Dec. 31, 2021

Sep. 30, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020



Dec. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020





























Net income (loss)

$ 149.9

$ 139.7

$ (145.3)



$ 604.9

$ 219.6

Net income (loss) available

146.4

136.2

(148.8)



590.8

205.5



to common shareholders















Per common share

0.34

0.32

(0.35)



1.39

0.49





























Operating earnings1

154.9

141.1

147.7



628.6

534.6



Per common share

0.36

0.33

0.35



1.48

1.27

























































Net interest income

$ 362.0

$ 370.3

$ 382.8



$ 1,499.1

$ 1,575.8



Net interest margin

2.51%

2.64%

2.84%



2.65%

2.99%





























Non-interest income

99.6

100.4

178.2



393.6

492.7

Operating non-interest income1

99.6

100.4

102.3



393.6

416.8

























































Non-interest expense

$ 277.7

$ 289.2

$ 646.4



$ 1,183.8

$ 1,564.1

Operating non-interest expense1 267.0

282.9

288.5



1,136.0

1,165.2





























Efficiency ratio

54.1%

56.8%

55.5%



56.2%

54.2%

























































Average balances























Loans

$ 38,110

$ 39,934

$ 44,061



$ 40,630

$ 44,382

Deposits

54,084

52,822

50,674



53,208

48,217





























Period-end balances























Loans

37,851

39,526

43,870











Deposits

53,755

52,871

52,138







































1See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.

















"Our performance in 2021 was strong, particularly given the low interest rate environment and ongoing impact of the pandemic," said Jack Barnes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased to report record full year operating earnings of $628.6 million, which increased 18 percent from a year ago and generated an operating return on average tangible common equity of 13.6 percent. These results are a testament to the resiliency of the People's United business model, which is built upon a conservative underwriting philosophy, an unwavering commitment to servicing the financial needs of customers, and steadfast community support. As we wait for the approval of the merger from the Federal Reserve, we continue to work diligently with our M&T partners on integration planning. As such, a seamless transition is expected for our clients and colleagues once the transaction is closed. Finally, I want to express my gratitude to all our employees for their efforts and dedication as we move towards our next chapter and further build upon the impressive legacy forged by People's United over 179 years.

Story continues

"Our fourth quarter financial performance delivered a solid finish to the year," said David Rosato, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Operating earnings of $154.9 million increased ten percent from the third quarter, or nine percent on a per common share basis. These results benefited from a negative provision for credit losses driven by better credit metrics and improved economic outlook. In addition, operating pre-provision net revenue grew four percent linked quarter due to lower expenses and stable fee income, partially offset by a modest decline in net interest income. Net interest margin of 2.51 percent was 13 basis points lower than the third quarter, mostly attributable to a further increase in excess liquidity resulting from continued strong deposit inflows. Conversely, the margin benefited from improved loan yields and a slight reduction in deposit costs."

Rosato continued, "The loan-to-deposit ratio concluded the quarter at 70 percent as the total loan portfolio decreased $1.7 billion or four percent from September 30, while deposits grew $884 million or two percent.

Loan growth continued to experience headwinds during the quarter as period-end loans, excluding forgiveness of PPP balances, declined approximately $1.2 billion, primarily due to lower commercial real estate and mortgage warehouse balances of $726 million and $365 million, respectively, as well as a $335 million reduction in the retail portfolio. These decreases were partially offset by strong results in LEAF and certain specialty businesses. Deposits ended the quarter at a record level, and linked quarter growth was driven by an increase in non-interest-bearing balances of $1.6 billion, or ten percent. Finally, capital ratios remain strong for both the Bank and Holding Company."





($ in millions, except per share common share data)





As of and for the Three Months Ended





Dec. 31, 2021

Sep. 30, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020















Asset Quality



























Net loan charge-offs

0.03%

0.08%

0.12% to average total loans





Non-performing loans

0.76%

0.81%

0.75% as a percentage of total loans





































Returns



























Return on average assets1

0.92%

0.87%

(0.93%) Return on average tangible common equity1

12.4%

11.6%

(13.4%)































Capital Ratios



























People's United Financial, Inc.











Tangible common equity / tangible assets

7.8%

7.8%

7.5% Tier 1 leverage

8.5%

8.6%

8.3% Common equity tier 1

12.2%

11.7%

10.5% Tier 1 risk-based

12.7%

12.3%

11.0% Total risk-based

13.9%

13.4%

12.4%















People's United Bank, N.A.











Tier 1 leverage



8.6%

8.8%

8.7% Common equity tier 1



12.9%

12.6%

11.5% Tier 1 risk-based



12.9%

12.6%

11.5% Total risk-based



14.0%

13.6%

12.8%















1See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.









The Board of Directors declared a $0.1825 per common share quarterly dividend payable February 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 1, 2022. Based on the closing stock price on January 19, 2022, the dividend yield on People's United Financial common stock is 3.6 percent.

People's United Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified, community-focused financial services company headquartered in the Northeast with approximately $65 billion in assets. Founded in 1842, People's United Bank offers commercial and retail banking through a network of nearly 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine, as well as wealth management solutions. The company also provides specialized commercial services to customers nationwide.

4Q 2021 Financial Highlights

Summary

Net income totaled $149.9 million, or $0.34 per common share.

Net interest income totaled $362.0 million in 4Q21 compared to $370.3 million in 3Q21.

Net interest margin decreased 13 basis points from 3Q21 to 2.51% reflecting:

Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $(5.9) million.

Non-interest income totaled $99.6 million in 4Q21 compared to $100.4 million in 3Q21.

Non-interest expense totaled $277.7 million in 4Q21 compared to $289.2 million in 3Q21.

The effective income tax rate was 21.1% for 4Q21 and 20.1% for the full-year of 2021, compared to 37.0% for the full-year of 2020.

Commercial Banking

Commercial loans totaled $29.1 billion at December 31, 2021, a $1.3 billion decrease from September 30, 2021.

Average commercial loans totaled $29.2 billion in 4Q21, a $1.4 billion decrease from 3Q21.

Commercial deposits totaled $26.6 billion at December 31, 2021 compared to $25.9 billion at September 30, 2021.

The ratio of non-accrual commercial loans to total commercial loans was 0.80% at December 31, 2021 compared to 0.84% at September 30, 2021.

Non-performing commercial assets totaled $235.6 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $262.1 million at September 30, 2021.

For the commercial loan portfolio, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of commercial loans was 0.69% at December 31, 2021 compared to 0.75% at September 30, 2021.

The commercial allowance for credit losses represented 87% of non-accrual commercial loans at December 31, 2021 compared to 90% at September 30, 2021.

Retail Banking

Residential mortgage loans totaled $7.0 billion at December 31, 2021, a $266 million decrease from September 30, 2021.

Home equity loans totaled $1.6 billion at December 31, 2021, a $65 million decrease from September 30, 2021.

Retail deposits totaled $27.2 billion at December 31, 2021 compared to $27.0 billion at September 30, 2021.

The ratio of non-accrual residential mortgage loans to residential mortgage loans was 0.60% at December 31, 2021 compared to 0.68% at September 30, 2021.

The ratio of non-accrual home equity loans to home equity loans was 0.89% at December 31, 2021 compared to 0.96% at September 30, 2021.

For the retail loan portfolio, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of retail loans was 1.63% at December 31, 2021 compared to 1.36% at September 30, 2021.

The retail allowance for credit losses represented 251% of non-accrual retail loans at December 31, 2021 compared to 187% at September 30, 2021.

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking in nature. These include all statements about People's United Financial's plans, objectives, expectations and other statements that are not historical facts, and usually use words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "should" and similar expressions. Such statements represent management's current beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause People's United Financial's actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Factors of particular importance to People's United Financial include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in general, international, national or regional economic conditions; (2) changes in interest rates; (3) changes in loan default and charge-off rates; (4) changes in deposit levels; (5) changes in levels of income and expense in non-interest income and expense related activities; (6) changes in accounting and regulatory guidance applicable to banks; (7) price levels and conditions in the public securities markets generally; (8) competition and its effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (9) the pending merger with M&T Bank Corporation; (10) changes in regulation resulting from or relating to financial reform legislation; and (11) the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the economic and business environment in which we operate. People's United Financial does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

###

Access Information About People's United Financial at www.peoples.com.

People's United Financial, Inc.





















FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS















































As of and for the Three Months Ended



Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

(dollars in millions, except per common share data)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Earnings Data:





















Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) $ 369.6 $ 377.9 $ 388.7 $ 393.5 $ 390.2

Net interest income

362.0

370.3

380.9

385.9

382.8

Provision for credit losses

(6.0)

12.1

(40.8)

(13.6)

14.7

Non-interest income (1)

99.6

100.4

99.0

94.6

178.2

Non-interest expense (1)

277.7

289.2

305.0

311.9

646.4

Income (loss) before income tax expense

189.9

169.4

215.7

...

182.2





(100.1)





Net income (loss)

149.9

139.7

170.8

144.5

(145.3)



Net income (loss) available to common shareholders (1) 146.4

136.2

167.3

141.0

(148.8)





























Selected Statistical Data:























Net interest margin (2)

2.51 % 2.64 % 2.70 % 2.74 % 2.84 %

Return on average assets (1), (2)

0.92

0.87

1.07

0.90

(0.93)



Return on average common equity (2)

7.8

7.2

9.1

7.7

(7.8)



Return on average tangible common equity (1), (2)

12.4

11.6

14.7

12.5

(13.4)



Efficiency ratio (1)

54.1

56.8

57.4

56.6

55.5





























Common Share Data:























Earnings (loss) per common share:























Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.32 $ 0.40 $ 0.34 $ (0.36)



Diluted (1)

0.34

0.32

0.39

0.33

(0.35)



Dividends paid per common share

0.1825

0.1825

0.1825

0.1800

0.1800



Common dividend payout ratio (1)

52.9 % 56.8 % 46.2 % 53.7 % (50.8) %

Book value per common share $ 18.12 $ 17.85 $ 17.77 $ 17.42 $ 17.56



Tangible book value per common share (1)

11.47

11.18

11.08

10.70

10.77



Stock price:























High

19.05

18.08

19.62

19.40

13.58

