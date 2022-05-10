U.S. markets closed

Peoplescout Named a 2022 Global Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing by Everest Group for Fourth Consecutive Year

·3 min read
In this article:
  • TBI

Everest Group also recognized PeopleScout as a Major Contender in EMEA

CHICAGO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout has been named a Leader in Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 for the fourth consecutive year. In addition, PeopleScout was also named a Major Contender in Everest Group's debut RPO PEAK Matrix for EMEA.

(PRNewsfoto/PeopleScout)
(PRNewsfoto/PeopleScout)

"PeopleScout continues to improve its value proposition by expanding its client portfolio across multiple industries, improving its delivery footprint, and investing in its Affinix platform," said Aniruddha Kulkarni, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Its ability to manage high volume recruitment programs, flexible and agile service delivery approach, and the capabilities of its Affinix platform helped it position as a Leader in Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 - Global."

Everest Group classifies RPO service providers into three ascending categories of Aspirants, Major Contenders and the highest designation, Leaders. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® framework assesses the market impact and overall delivery capability of RPO service providers.

"As we continue to place our clients' needs at the forefront, this designation by Everest Group is humbling validation of our commitment to fostering consultative, strategic partnerships with our clients," said Taryn Owen, President & COO of PeopleReady and PeopleScout. "In addition, to be named a Major Contender in the EMEA market is incredibly encouraging as we continue to expand our global capabilities to help our clients around the world connect with the best talent."

Everest Group's assessment of PeopleScout on this year's PEAK Matrix highlighted the following key strengths:

  • PeopleScout is one of the largest providers in the global RPO market, with a strong presence in North America and a growing presence in the UK and Asia Pacific markets.

  • PeopleScout serves clients across all industries and has expertise in hiring both blue- and white-collar professionals.

  • Referenced clients reported that recruitment expertise and relationship management capabilities were strengths of PeopleScout.

  • PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition technology Affinix was recognized as a strong technology ecosystem, which includes an AI sourcing tool used to screen candidates sourced from public sources, existing talent pools and clients' existing employees as well as its automated high-volume, virtual onboarding and internal mobility solutions.

  • PeopleScout's Affinix Analytics platform provides extensive dashboards as per clients' needs, including visibility into requisition data, applicant data demographics, organizational diversity metrics and market benchmark data.

Everest Group's research is based on three key sources of information: its database of approximately 4,100 RPO deals, the operational capability of the 37 assessed RPO service providers and ongoing buyer surveys and interactions. To be named a Leader, RPO providers must have the highest maturity levels in market impact, vision and capability.

To learn more about the RPO Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 visit the Everest Group website.

About PeopleScout
PeopleScout, a TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) company, is a leading RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP and talent advisory capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 97% client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience and optimizes the talent process through data and actionable insights. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout has served clients in more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.peoplescout.com.

Press Contact:
Caroline Sabetti
Chief Marketing Officer, PeopleReady and PeopleScout
& Senior Vice President of TrueBlue Communications
csabetti@trueblue.com
312.560.9173

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peoplescout-named-a-2022-global-leader-in-recruitment-process-outsourcing-by-everest-group-for-fourth-consecutive-year-301544314.html

SOURCE PeopleScout

