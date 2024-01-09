These Peoria-area small businesses closed today due to winter weather

As wintery conditions persist, Peoria businesses are closing their doors to ensure customers and staff stay safe.

Here is a look at which businesses have closed for Tuesday, Jan. 9:

Corpo Bello Salon Day Spa and Boutique at 2900 W. Willow Knolls Drive, Peoria

Gale Credit Union at 2318 W. Willow Knolls Dr., Peoria, and 2990 Court St., Pekin, will close at 4 p.m.

Greater Peoria Family YMCA at 7000 N. Fleming Lane, Peoria, will close early at 5 p.m.

Haddad's West Peoria Market at 2407 W. Rohmann Ave. in West Peoria will close early at 6 p.m.

Lit. on Fire Books at 712 W. Main St., Peoria

Peoria Book Rack at 4408 N. Knoxville Ave., Peoria

Peoria Camera Shop at 4700 N. University St. #64, Peoria, closed its storefront at 1 p.m.

Peoria Public Library locations will close early at 4:30 p.m.

Restoration at 929 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria

So Chic Boutique at 4605 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights, and 111 W. Washington St., Morton, will close at 2 p.m.

Springfield Clinic Peoria Allen at 9010 North Allen Road in Peoria will close at 3 p.m.

Springfield Clinic Peoria Allergy and Asthma at 6615 N. Big Hollow Road, Peoria, will close at 2:30 p.m.

Springfield Clinic Peoria North Knoxville at 9128 N. Lindbergh Dr., Peoria, will close at 2:30 p.m.

UFS Downtown Outlet Center at 1800 SW Adams St., Peoria closed at 1 p.m.

Willow Lane Yoga & Wellness at 7800 N. Sommer St., Suite 204, Peoria

