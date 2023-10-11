Peoria fried chicken restaurant temporarily closed for maintenance

Samuel Risby stands outside of Uncle Sam's Chicken & Fish for a photo. Risby opened the restaurant on Sept. 24, 2022.

In Peoria, Uncle Sam's Chicken & Fish temporarily closed this week for maintenance. The closure began on Oct. 9 and will continue through Oct. 15.

A sign posted to the door thanked customers for their support of the business.

Owner Samuel Risby opened the restaurant in late September of 2022 − over a year and a half after purchasing the building. Before opening, he had to overcome persisting back pain. Despite the challenges, however, Risby perservered.

“I’m sure they’ll love this chicken,” Risby said shortly after opening. “They just gotta come taste it. I got a flavor, man, that's different from these other restaurants.”

The business is located at 601 W. Main St. and can be reached at (309) 966-4137.

