Peoria health department: Facebook posts about bugs at fast food restaurant are unfounded

The Peoria City/County Health Department conducted an investigation after it was notified of multiple Facebook posts suggesting a fast food restaurant had a bug problem.

The health department's inspection did not find any of the conditions that had been circulating on social media about the Bartonville KFC, located at 5601 W. Washington St.

The pictures and videos were first posted Jan. 6 on a personal Facebook account, drawing more than 400 comments and over 1,000 shares. Multiple commenters tagged the health department.

Nothing in the pictures or videos clearly identifies a location, but many people connected it to the Bartonville location.

More: 3 of the best fried chicken spots around the Peoria area as voted on by readers

The Journal Star reached out to the Peoria City/County Health Department, which said it had conducted an investigation Jan. 8 at the KFC, two days after the original posts.

"Based on having been tagged, we did an onsite inspection of the establishment and did not find the conditions of the video to be founded," Stephanie Streight, of the health department, said. "Additionally, the floor tile, equipment, and structural layout shown in the video does not match the floor tile, equipment, and structural layout of the Bartonville location."

The health department previously performed an inspection at the Bartonville KFC in August. At the time, the health department discovered the roof was "leaking in the chicken prep area of the establishment." The health department also found the outdoor grease dumpster receptacles were "soiled, creating a nuisance and pest attractant."

No pests were found during that inspection, however, and Streight said no formal complaints regarding bugs at the business have been received during the past year.

Leaking roof and unprotected food: The best and worst Peoria food inspections for August

Anyone who has a concern about food safety at restaurants in Peoria can reach out to EH@peoriacounty.org or call (309) 679-6161.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria health department investigates Facebook posts about a local KFC