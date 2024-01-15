Peoria's airport just got $500K in federal money. Here are 3 projects in the works

Peoria International Airport is looking to add or expand service to hub airports in the western United States, among other plans in the works for 2024, according to director Gene Olson.

For passengers, that could mean new daily flights to new airports and more connections. Hubs serve as transfer points to connect passengers to their final destinations. To that end, $500,000 in funding from the Department of Transportation was announced on Wednesday, Jan. 10, in a news release from Rep. Eric Sorensen (D-Ill.,) whose 17th House District includes almost all of Peoria.

"This is huge for our region," Sorensen said in a release. “To create good-paying jobs and bring long-term investment to Central Illinois, we need to expand access to our communities.”

Fly PIA? Peoria airport boasts convenience, direct flights. Here's what you need to know

Here is a look at three projects in the works for Gen. Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport, located at 6100 W. Everett McKinley Dirksen Parkway in Peoria.

New flights from Peoria

Olson said Thursday that funds from the grant would go toward securing daily flights. He said the airport is in talks with airlines to add or expand service to Phoenix Sky Harbor, Houston and Denver. He doesn't expect any new service to begin within six months.

"The biggest thing for us," Olson said, "would be connectivity between Peoria and national and international markets to the west. ... As we looked at our air service network and the hubs where our airlines fly, we saw a gap to the western U.S."

In that region, PIA currently offers hub connections through Dallas/Fort Worth. It also offers seasonal service to Denver, and non-daily flights to Las Vegas and Phoenix/Mesa.

New control tower

Also among the projects is starting work on a new control tower. It will go out for bids in early February, with bids due by the end of March. The authority is targeting July for the groundbreaking with construction expected to take about 20 to 24 months, said Olson.

Story continues

"PIA’s existing control tower is the only function still housed in the old terminal, which dates from 1959," Olson said.

More: With $15M in funding, new air traffic control tower coming to Peoria International Airport

Work on a taxiway

Olson said one of the airport's taxiways is "showing deterioration and needs to be reconditioned." He said work on this pavement is necessary for aircraft to get from the passenger loading area near the terminal out to the runway. The authority is in the engineering phase of the project, with construction to follow. There is no specific timetable for the project, said Olson.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria, Illinois, airport projects in the works for 2024