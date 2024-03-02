Pepper Money (ASX:PPM) Will Pay A Dividend Of A$0.05

Pepper Money Limited (ASX:PPM) will pay a dividend of A$0.05 on the 18th of April. However, the dividend yield of 4.3% still remains in a typical range for the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Pepper Money's stock price has increased by 41% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Pepper Money's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. However, prior to this announcement, Pepper Money's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 5.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 34% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Pepper Money's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, the dividend has been unstable but with a relatively short history, we think it may be a bit early to draw conclusions about long term dividend sustainability. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.09 in 2022 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.07. Dividend payments have fallen sharply, down 22% over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. Over the past three years, it looks as though Pepper Money's EPS has declined at around 14% a year. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Our Thoughts On Pepper Money's Dividend

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Pepper Money has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about. Is Pepper Money not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

