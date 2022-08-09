U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,122.65
    -17.41 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,776.25
    -56.29 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,493.93
    -150.53 (-1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,907.10
    -34.11 (-1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.69
    -0.07 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.20
    +6.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    20.50
    -0.11 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0211
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7970
    +0.0320 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2074
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1130
    +0.1400 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,065.16
    -847.83 (-3.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.40
    -21.95 (-3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.15
    +5.78 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,999.96
    -249.28 (-0.88%)
     

Pepper Roadshow Reveals Main Data Issues for Asset Managers

Pepper
·2 min read
Pepper

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2022 / AssetTech leader Pepper announced findings from its recent roadshow, indicating that Asset Managers need more timely and actionable insights from their data. The findings have very clear connotations for the $120 trillion Asset and Investment Management industry, with specific focus on the growing Alternatives segment which deals with a variety of asset classes and illiquid investments.

According to one leading Asset Manager, "we are deluged by data but without the clear context of our industry, regulations, and customer-promise data by itself can be more harmful than helpful." "Timely data that we can legitimately act on is crucial, "he added.

Pepper was built with just this issue in mind. A cloud-native data platform for Asset and Investment Management, Pepper was architected to be "one source of data truth" for the industry and ensure that data is broken down into actionable kernels. "Lack of data is not the problem in the industry, too much data is the main bugaboo," said Pulak Sinha, Founder and CEO of Pepper.

The company recently announced that it has $10 billion AUM on the platform and is growing at a 70% CAGR. "From deal prospecting and CRM all the way through to analytics," Pepper aims to serve as a front, medium, and back-office decision-support data platform, all in the cloud, said Jaskaran Singh, Founder and CTO.

Asset Managers self-describe as dependent on legacy systems though they are ready to see innovation take root in the industry. They reveal interest in getting the best of technology but that they need to see quick value and ROI in their tech investments. One player in the Alternatives space said "without quick ROI, good enough is good enough."

"We support the ‘AssetTech' category precisely to support this aspect of the industry, "said Ann Eberle Thomas, Founder and CRO. She added, "Managing and corralling your data is key and you can be up and running on Pepper in a matter of days."

As AssetTech grows from an already large $84 billion base, Pepper will continue to expand AUM and team size through 2022 and 2023.

CONTACT

Romi Mahajan|KKM Group|romi@thekkmgroup.com

SOURCE: Pepper



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/711446/Pepper-Roadshow-Reveals-Main-Data-Issues-for-Asset-Managers

Recommended Stories

  • BlackRock Opening South Florida ‘Snowbird’ Office for Dozens of Employees

    The firm’s head of fixed income and about 35 staff are expected to start working at the West Palm Beach location early next year.

  • Fat Fees, Champagne and Yachts. How Adler Won Over Its Bankers

    (Bloomberg) -- For a flavor of how property mogul Cevdet Caner likes to schmooze potential business partners it’s worth going back to summer 2009.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedJust a year after the banking crisis, and the collapse of his Level

  • You'll Be Sorry If You Sell These 7 Value Stocks Now, Analysts Say

    Value stocks in the S&P 500 are outperforming this year. But analysts still think it's a mistake to part with some of them too soon.

  • Inflation and Supply Chain Disruptions Cut Into Capri Holdings Quarterly Profits

    Company shares fell nearly 6 percent after the markets opened.

  • Palantir May Have Its Problems, But Here's a Reason to Like It Longer-Term

    We know the federal government will be a buyer, as will the private sector, but there are challenges in this environment.

  • Credit Suisse Cuts Applovin Price Target Factoring In Macro/Sector Headwinds

    Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju cut the price target on Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) to $80 from $100 and reiterated an Outperform ahead of quarterly results. Given the ongoing weakness in the mobile gaming market, the analyst decreases his 1P-related estimates on consumer spending and in-app advertising. More importantly, with the announcement of the proposed merger of two of its most direct competitors, Ju could see an increase in competitive intensity. And from the standpoint of macro headwin

  • XPEL, Inc. (XPEL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    XPEL, Inc. (XPEL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 30.30% and 8.52%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • BioNTech Dives As Pfizer Partner Reports Lagging Covid Vaccine Sales, Guidance

    BioNTech lagged second-quarter expectations and issued light 2022 guidance on Monday, leading BNTX stock to dive.

  • SoftBank in Talks to Sell Fortress After Logging Record Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. has begun talks to sell asset manager Fortress Investment Group, as the Japanese company grapples with record losses, its chief executive said on Monday.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emer

  • China's Luckin plans store expansion, remains committed to U.S. market

    Two years after it was forced to withdraw from the Nasdaq for an accounting fraud, China's Luckin Coffee believes it has emerged from its "darkest moment", and said it remains committed to U.S. capital markets as it expands its stores and sales. Luckin admitted in 2020 that about $310 million of its sales were fabricated in the previous three quarters, bringing the coffee maker to the brink of collapse after having blazed a trail as a homegrown challenger to U.S. coffee giant Starbucks.

  • Oil Rallies in Choppy Trading Amid Iran Uncertainty, Thin Volume

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed the most in over a week during a volatile summer session as investors continue to weigh US-Iran nuclear deal talks and the potential hit to demand from an economic slowdown. Most Read from BloombergFBI Search Focused on Material Trump Brought From White HouseChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsWest Texas Intermediate futures topped $90 a barrel on Monday amid a return of bullish sentime

  • TREASURIES-Yields dip, Wednesday’s inflation data in focus

    Yields have risen off four-month lows reached last week as persistently high inflation, hawkish comments from Fed officials and a strong labor market dampen expectations that the U.S. central bank will take its foot off the pedal to dampen soaring price pressures. “The jobs report was strong pretty much anyway you want to slice it, adding to the case for a 75 basis point hike in September,” said Benjamin Jeffery, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. Consumer price inflation (CPI) data for July will be the next major economic release on Wednesday.

  • Goldman Sees Global M&A Volumes Defying Souring Credit Conditions

    (Bloomberg) -- Global dealmaking is proving surprisingly resilient to a toxic mix of higher funding costs, slumping management confidence and a raft of economic challenges, according to a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategist.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanUK Pla

  • How High Can U.S. Shale Production Climb?

    While the EIA has forecast a rise in U.S. production of roughly 800 boepd by the end of next year, a deep dive into the data suggests that is very ambitious

  • Inflation Probably Slowed in July, but Not by Enough to Trigger Crypto Bull Run

    "The bottom line is that we still see upside risks to inflation and policy pricing over the next few months," said economists for the Wall Street firm Goldman Sachs. Fed rate hikes have roiled crypto markets this year.

  • Avalara agrees to be taken private by Vista Equity Partners for $8.4 billion in cash

    Avalara Inc. , a provider of tax compliance software, said Monday it has agreed to be taken private by Vista Equity Partners in a deal valued at $8.4 billion. Under the terms of the deal, Vista Equity will pay $93.50 per each Avalara share in cash, equal to a premium of 27% over Avalara's closing share price July 6, 2022, the last trading day prior to media reports regarding a potential transaction. Avalara was founded in 2004 and will now looks to expand its platform by refining its go-to-marke

  • Bausch's stock slides 11.8% after announcing Q2 results

    Shares of Bausch Health Cos. Inc. tumbled 11.8% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company missed revenue expectations for the quarter, reported an unexpected loss, and lowered its revenue guidance for 2022. Bausch had a loss of $45 million, or 40 cents per share, in the second quarter of 2022, compared with a loss of $595 million, or $1.66 per share, in the same quarter a year ago. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 91 cents. The company reported revenue of $1.9 billion for the quarter

  • Baker Hughes Acquires Power Generation Division of BRUSH Group To Enhance Its Electric Machinery Portfolio

    and, - Baker Hughes (Nasdaq: BKR) announced it has agreed to acquire the Power Generation division of (“BRUSH”) from. BRUSH is an established equipment manufacturer that specializes in electric pow...

  • There Are Interesting Things Happening Beneath the Surface of This Market

    The senior indexes finished the day with mixed returns, but under the surface, there continued to be pockets of strong speculative action. There still are very few new 12-month highs and lows, but we finally are seeing the number of lows contract to just 30 symbols. Most notably Monday, small speculative traders were gunning the meme stocks, including Bed Bath & Beyond , GameStop , and AMC Entertainment .

  • Read How Inspirato Fared In Q2

    Inspirato Inc (NASDAQ: ISPO) reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 60% year-on-year, to $83.7 million, missing the consensus of $84.98 million. As of June 30, 2022, active subscriptions totaled 15,700, a 15% Y/Y increase. Pass subscriptions rose 75% to 3,600. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) jumped 51% Y/Y to $157 million. The gross profit for the quarter increased 42% to $24 million, and the gross margin of 28% contracted by 400 basis points. Total occupancy for the quarter was 82% versus