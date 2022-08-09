Pepper Roadshow Reveals Main Data Issues for Asset Managers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2022 / AssetTech leader Pepper announced findings from its recent roadshow, indicating that Asset Managers need more timely and actionable insights from their data. The findings have very clear connotations for the $120 trillion Asset and Investment Management industry, with specific focus on the growing Alternatives segment which deals with a variety of asset classes and illiquid investments.

According to one leading Asset Manager, "we are deluged by data but without the clear context of our industry, regulations, and customer-promise data by itself can be more harmful than helpful." "Timely data that we can legitimately act on is crucial, "he added.

Pepper was built with just this issue in mind. A cloud-native data platform for Asset and Investment Management, Pepper was architected to be "one source of data truth" for the industry and ensure that data is broken down into actionable kernels. "Lack of data is not the problem in the industry, too much data is the main bugaboo," said Pulak Sinha, Founder and CEO of Pepper.

The company recently announced that it has $10 billion AUM on the platform and is growing at a 70% CAGR. "From deal prospecting and CRM all the way through to analytics," Pepper aims to serve as a front, medium, and back-office decision-support data platform, all in the cloud, said Jaskaran Singh, Founder and CTO.

Asset Managers self-describe as dependent on legacy systems though they are ready to see innovation take root in the industry. They reveal interest in getting the best of technology but that they need to see quick value and ROI in their tech investments. One player in the Alternatives space said "without quick ROI, good enough is good enough."

"We support the ‘AssetTech' category precisely to support this aspect of the industry, "said Ann Eberle Thomas, Founder and CRO. She added, "Managing and corralling your data is key and you can be up and running on Pepper in a matter of days."

As AssetTech grows from an already large $84 billion base, Pepper will continue to expand AUM and team size through 2022 and 2023.

