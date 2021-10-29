U.S. markets closed

Pepperstone Group is pleased to announce the appointment of David Shafer to serve as a board advisor

·2 min read

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a CFO, COO and Executive Director of Kogan.com, David brings a wealth of experience to guide and advise the Pepperstone Group as it focuses on its next trajectory of growth. Prior to joining Kogan.com, David was a Senior Associate lawyer at Arnold Bloch Leibler. David holds a Bachelor of Law (Honours) and a Bachelor of Commerce from The University of Melbourne. David is also a Chartered Financial Analyst.

(PRNewsfoto/Pepperstone Group)
(PRNewsfoto/Pepperstone Group)

"We are pleased to formally welcome David to Pepperstone. He will provide the board with invaluable advice on its future growth plans. David's experience in growing Kogan from its inception into a leading e-commerce brand in Australia and New Zealand, provides us with a fantastic pedigree in helping to advise us on our direction and focus. I have known David for a number of years and he is a highly intelligent and capable business leader. I look forward to working with him" said Tamas Szabo, Pepperstone's Group Chief Executive Officer.

"I am excited to join Pepperstone at its current stage of growth where it has transitioned from a very successful Melbourne headquartered start-up founded in 2010 into a large global brand that it is today. There are very exciting plans ahead for the business where I hope my advice and support will provide some help in its future direction," said David Shafer.

About Pepperstone

Established in 2010, Pepperstone has grown to become an award-winning online global forex and CFD broker known for delivering exceptional client service and award-winning funding and withdrawals to tens of thousands of clients around the world. Pepperstone has subsidiaries across the globe and is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySec), the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB), the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and The Capital Markets Authority of Kenya (CMA).

Pepperstone Group - Learn More >>>

SOURCE Pepperstone Group

