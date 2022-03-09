U.S. markets closed

Pepperstone to host a powerful live panel with a former politician, senior economist, and financial market analyst

·2 min read

DOCKLANDS, Australia, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepperstone is bringing together the perfect combination of politics, economics, and financial markets in one room. Join the discussion with our leading panel of influencers and market leaders:

  • The Hon. Bob Carr - former Foreign Minister of Australia, Political leader & former Premier of NSW

  • Stephen Koukoulas - Economic Thought Leader, former Chief Economist & former Senior Economic Advisor to the Australian Prime Minister

  • Pete Wargent - International Property Buyer, Finance & Real Estate Expert.

With it being the election year in Australia, there are a lot of conversations and questions in the market about rising interest rates, currency fluctuations and more! How will the banks react? What does this mean for housing/mortgages? These questions and more are what traders and Australians alike are asking themselves.

"This Panel event will allow us to hear firsthand how politics and policies impact an economy and what opportunities are there for traders. Pepperstone is a trusted and a leading name when it comes to market analysis and research, and we're really excited to be able to host a powerful panel who were part of implementing policies in Australia." said Tony Gruebner, Pepperstone CMO.

This free event will take place on 30 March 2022 at Pepperstone's Melbourne office from 6pm and is open to Pepperstone clients and the public as well. Seats are limited. To register, visit: https://pepperstone.com/en-au/go/live-panel-event-22/

About Pepperstone

Established in 2010, Pepperstone has grown to become an award-winning online global forex and CFD broker known for delivering exceptional client service. The Pepperstone Group has a number of related entities across the globe and is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySec), the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB), the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and The Capital Markets Authority of Kenya (CMA). https://pepperstone.com/en-au/

*These speakers are not endorsed by Pepperstone and any views they express are their own.

(PRNewsfoto/Pepperstone Group)
(PRNewsfoto/Pepperstone Group)

SOURCE Pepperstone Group

