Pepperstone get inside Day Traders heads with a global campaign via Saatchi & Saatchi NZ

·3 min read

DOCKLANDS, Australia, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a competitive process across ANZ last year, Australian based multi-award winning CFD broker Pepperstone, appointed Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand as its global strategy and creative agency to assist with the development and launch of a new brand proposition to market.

(PRNewsfoto/Pepperstone Group)
(PRNewsfoto/Pepperstone Group)

With a growing global footprint, licensed in seven jurisdictions and a history of over ten years, Pepperstone was keen to shake things up.

The light-hearted campaign is designed to stand out from the masses of stock-footage-filled and typical earnest trading communications, taking viewers into the mind of the trader, giving Pepperstone a distinctive voice in the market to grow brand awareness through a memorable platform idea.

Day traders are always hyper alert to events that might shift indexes or trigger market volatility. Immediately they start thinking about the chain reaction and possible outcomes these situations might have on the market. And like all of us, when they make decisions, they have the cautious, the risk-taking and the rational voices in their heads.

Jordan Sky, Creative Director Saatchi & Saatchi, says "Day Traders are such a specific audience with their own unique language and way of thinking, it's almost like doing a B2B campaign. To write this campaign we delved into the world of trading and got inside the mind of a trader - and ultimately figured why not do that literally?"

Tony Gruebner, Pepperstone, Global Chief Marketing Officer said "The number one reason for Pepperstone's past and ongoing success is a passion for continually improving every facet of the trading experience for our clients. We do this through a deep understanding of what it means to be a trader and through having empathy for the ups and downs in a typical day, not just financially but emotionally as well. I'm excited that with Saatchi & Saatchi NZ we have developed a concept that brings that to life by succinctly encapsulating the internal conflict and dilemma of making crucial decisions, and by extension showcasing the internal dialogue between all the different personality types that sit within every trader. This campaign illustrates that at Pepperstone we understand the full array of emotions that our clients go through but that what ultimately binds them is the thrill of the challenge".

Steve Cochran, Saatchi & Saatchi NZ, Chief Creative Officer said "These commercials were filmed under quite rigid Covid restrictions. Having a single talented actor on set playing different parts was not only fun but also certainly a good way of adhering to the social distancing rules."

This campaign, shot by Florence Noble at Eight Films, while not running in New Zealand, launched to a global audience on the 9th of February 2022.

Brand 30": https://youtu.be/OxWSlZk6vDk
Auto-Trading: https://youtu.be/KqxnANvhxZE
Multi-Assets: https://youtu.be/x7eJHpWwp-Q

Credits:
Chief Marketing Officer: Tony Gruebner
Heads of Marketing: Sheetal Maharaj and Anna Simmonds
Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi NZ
Production Company: Eight
Executive Producer: Claire Kelly
Director: Florence Noble
Music: Mike Newport
Sound: Shane Taipari, Franklin Road

For more information, contact:
Rosie Barclay, MSL Group, rosie.barclay@mslgroup.com

About Pepperstone

Established in 2010, Pepperstone has grown to become an award-winning online global forex and CFD broker known for delivering exceptional client service. The Pepperstone Group has related entities across the globe and is regulated by the Australian Securities & Investments Commission ASIC, the UK Financial Conduct Authority FCA, the Cyprus Securities & Exchange Commission CySec, the Securities Commission of The Bahamas SCB, the Dubai Financial Services Authority DFSA, the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority BaFin and The Capital Markets Authority of Kenya CMA.

SOURCE Pepperstone

