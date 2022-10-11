U.S. markets closed

Pepperstone launches 'Open Outcry' - the newest edition to its suite of podcasts

·3 min read

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021 Pepperstone launched its first podcast called The Trade Off (https://thetradeoff.tv/), a fast-paced and entertaining weekly show (video and podcast) with a focus on helping traders make sense of the news flow across global markets, as discussed, and debated by Pepperstone's Head of Research, Chris Weston and Blake Morrow of Forex Analytix.

(PRNewsfoto/Pepperstone Group Limited)
(PRNewsfoto/Pepperstone Group Limited)

Following its huge success and market demand for more of its type, Chris Weston has teamed up with Pepperstone's Head of Product, Scott Redford to bring Pepperstone's newest edition to its suite of podcasts, Open Outcry.

Similarly, Open Outcry, is also a fun, fast-paced, digestible, and entertaining podcast with a focus on helping traders make sense of the news flow across global markets. This podcast, however, comes straight from the dealer's desk and starts at the close of the US session and into the new trading day, providing traders with a unique form of access to information. Chris and Scott engage in an energetic debate and assess the key themes, views, flows, movers, and shakers every Tuesday and Thursday morning, designed to help traders and investors efficiently navigate the financial markets.

Tony Gruebner, Pepperstone's Chief Marketing Officer said "Open Outcry is an antiquated trading term which is a fitting way to describe the two presenters who are two of the more seasoned members of the industry. The interest for our Pepperstone insights has been extremely promising, and we look forward to delivering more market insights to our traders more regularly, in this format and beyond".

Open Outcry is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. You can subscribe here: Apple Music and Spotify.

For interviews or assistance with hosting the content on your website and distribution to your base, please reach out to Jodi Cutler, Head of Marketing APAC & LATAM on jodi.cutler@pepperstone.com. 

About Pepperstone 

Established in 2010, Pepperstone has grown to become an award-winning online global forex and CFD broker known for delivering exceptional client service to tens of thousands of clients around the world. Pepperstone has subsidiaries across the globe and is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySec), the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB), the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and The Capital Markets Authority of Kenya (CMA). Learn more at  http://www.pepperstone.com

About Chris Wesion

Chris Weston or Westy is Pepperstone's Global Head of Research and holds over 2 decades of experience in the industry. A highly-respected financial services expert, Chris has supported both retail and institutional clients at IG, Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley, covering research as well as sales and trading roles. His extensive exposure to the FX, equities and fixed income markets puts him in a unique position to provide inspiring insights, research, ideas and risk-management strategies that support every step of your trading journey. Based in Australia, Chris is a well-known global media figure, regularly appearing on Bloomberg, Bloomberg Arabia, Channel News Asia and Sky News Business.

Follow Chris at: https://twitter.com/chrisweston_PS

About Scott Redford

Scott Redford, a ten year veteran of the CFD industry, is Pepperstone's Global Head of Product on the Market Risk team. Following a stint in London as an M & A Analyst, Scott began on the dealing desk at IG where he covered the FX and equities books, then settled into the futures desk, specialising in out-of-hours market making. At Pepperstone, he works tirelessly to ensure that our offering is as competitive and compelling as clients have come to expect; keeping spreads tight, execution razor-fast and liquidity deep.

Follow Scott at: https://www.linkedin.com/in/scott-redford-19829928/

(PRNewsfoto/Pepperstone Group)
(PRNewsfoto/Pepperstone Group)

SOURCE Pepperstone Group Limited

