U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,148.00
    +6.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,120.00
    +64.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,936.00
    +26.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,921.20
    +3.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.67
    +0.44 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.60
    +4.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    18.88
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9941
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0370
    +0.0480 (+1.61%)
     

  • Vix

    23.80
    +3.20 (+15.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1770
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1710
    -0.3140 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,295.83
    -164.50 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.46
    +1.51 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.79
    -16.58 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,426.26
    -368.24 (-1.28%)
     

Pepperstone presents, The Trade Off Spanish

·3 min read

A weekly digital series in Spanish focused on helping retail traders navigate an ever-evolving world of financial markets.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It has been a rollercoaster couple of years for investors and traders alike - with incredible levels of stimulus resulting in genuine risk taking in financial markets and, of course, multi-decade high inflation. We are all feeling the effects of this in our daily lives now and as central banks try to reign in price pressures the opportunity for traders is everywhere.

(PRNewsfoto/Pepperstone Group)
(PRNewsfoto/Pepperstone Group)

Over this time, Pepperstone has seen increasing demand for up-to-the-minute commentary and intel on market movements from around the world; both to assist with sourcing opportunities, and to help traders efficiently price risk.

Pepperstone is proud to introduce the Spanish version of their successful The Trade Off - https://thetradeoff.tv/ - an engaging and entertaining weekly show by Pepperstone's Head of Research, Chris Weston, and Blake Morrow of ForexAnalytix.

The Trade-Off Spanish, is a fast-paced, digestible and entertaining weekly show in Spanish, with a focus on helping traders of all abilities make sense of the news flow across global markets. The series features Pepperstone's Spanish Research Strategist, Quasar Elizundia, and Oscar Salem of BCM Partners, LLC.

Join these two highly experienced analysts as they engage in an energetic debate of the financial markets - what's hot, what's not and always breaking down the trade every week.

"This series will break down and unpack the big picture macro debates. We look at the core themes, set-ups, views and event playbooks and break it down in a way few other financial channels address - financial news delivered differently for the Spanish audience." says Chris Weston Pepperstone's Head of Research.

Check out the Pilot episode.

For interviews or assistance with hosting the content on your website and distribution to your base, please don't hesitate to reach out.

About Pepperstone 

Established in 2010, Pepperstone has grown to become an award-winning online global forex and CFD broker known for delivering exceptional client service and award-winning funding and withdrawals to tens of thousands of clients around the world. Pepperstone has related entities across the globe and is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySec), the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB), the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and The Capital Markets Authority of Kenya (CMA).

Learn more at: http://www.pepperstone.com

About Quasar Elizundia 

Quasar Elizundia is Pepperstone's Spanish Research Strategist and holds over 8 years of experience in the industry. A highly respected financial services expert, Quasar has supported both retail and institutional clients at IG and FXCM covering research roles.

Based in Las Vegas, Quasar is a well-known media figure appearing on multiple news feeds and research sites.

Follow Quasar at: https://twitter.com/QuasarElizundia

About Oscar Salem

Oscar has over 25 years' experience in capital markets and more than 10,000 hours of technical work. He Specialises in finding engagement zones with the purpose of controlling the downside. Abiding by the thesis that price leads narratives. Oscar started his career in 1995 working for Banamex as an EM FX trader. From there moved to HSBC, Wells Fargo and Citibank, holding various roles in FX Capital Markets. In 2015 opened Cold Spring Asset Management, a FX only Hedge Fund and currently runs BCM Partners, LLC.

Follow Oscar at: https://twitter.com/Bellehos

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pepperstone-presents-the-trade-off-spanish-301609695.html

SOURCE Pepperstone Group Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Dives; Tesla Slides After Elon Musk Move; AMC Stock Tumbles As Rival Nears Bankruptcy

    The Dow Jones took a dive as indexes fell. Tesla stock slipped after an Elon Musk move. AMC stock plunged. Bitcoin fell.

  • AMC stock plummets on $APE units debut

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré discusses how AMC's new APE shares are affecting meme stocks on Monday.

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From Earlier This Year Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation stays white hot

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • Warren Buffett Is Not Giving Up on These 10 Stocks Despite Losses

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Warren Buffett is not giving up on despite losses. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, Warren Buffett Is Not Giving Up on These 5 Stocks Despite Losses. Warren Buffett, the legendary billionaire heading Berkshire Hathaway, has always stressed upon the importance of buying […]

  • Hidden Cost of Free Trading? $34 Billion a Year, Study Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Last year, five US professors opened two brokerage accounts and placed identical orders to test an algorithm. The next day, one was down by $150. The other was up $12.Most Read from BloombergHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallySaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionTh

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. That said, you can still find stocks trading at deep discounts, stocks whose share price has been pushed down – perhaps by fundamentals, perhaps by market conditions, perhaps by plain

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Over 60% Upside Potential

    What to make of the markets today? While last week ended on a down note, we’re still looking at a general rally trend, with year-to-date losses being heavily moderated and the major indexes having climbed out of bear territory. The key point for now, as it has been so often this year, is volatility. Covering the markets for JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic tells investors to take advantage of down days and buy the dips. “Buying on weakness so far yielded positive returns and ha

  • AMC stock tumbles premarket ahead of $APE debut

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss AMC stock performance ahead of its $APE listing debut.

  • A Risky $3.3 Billion Bet on the Fall of Tesla and Elon Musk

    Since Tesla started up, the electric-vehicle leader has faced hedge funds betting that it would fail.

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Today's Stock Market Plunge; Powell Speech Ahead; Zoom Video Dives On Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were higher after Monday's stock market plunge ahead of Fed chief Powell's speech from Jackson Hole on Friday.

  • Beware of a ‘bear trap’ retreat in stocks after the big summer rally, strategists warn

    It looks like a “bear trap” may be lurking in this summer’s big bounce for the stock market, one that could lead to painful losses for investors, Glenmede strategists warned in a Monday report. Investors already appear to be reconsidering some factors of this summer’s powerful rebound, including rethinking hopes that the Federal Reserve may not hike interest rates as aggressively as previously thought. The S&P 500 index (SPX) has been hitting resistance after gaining nearly 17% from its mid-June low, and focus lately has turned to whether recent gains for equities could quickly fizzle, confirming a bear-market bounce.

  • These 16 Investors Collect $2.7 Billion A Year In Dividends Alone

    Investors gained a new appreciation for S&P 500 dividend stocks this year. But few investors love dividends as much as some.

  • Does Vanguard Owe You Money? It's Paying Investors Millions

    Some investors will be getting a bit of money back soon, the result of a big settlement between financial firm Vanguard and the Massachusetts Secretary of State. The $6.25 million settlement has to do with allegations that the firm failed … Continue reading → The post Does Vanguard Owe You Money? It's Paying Investors Millions appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here’s Why Argosy Investors Bought AT&T (T)

    Argosy Investors, an investment management company, recently released its second-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Year to date, the fund returned -25.4% in select accounts compared to -20% for the S&P 500. The main reason for the fund’s underperformance was the poor performance of its most significant holdings. For […]

  • Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    PSP Investments cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft in the second quarter, and bought more Walmart shares.

  • APE Stock Halted, Slides; AMC Plummets In Volatile Open For New Dividend Share

    "The value of your AMC investment will be the combination of your AMC shares and your new APE units," said CEO Adam Aron.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks that were recently downgraded by analysts. If you want to see some other stocks receiving downgrades, go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. Despite a strong upswing seen recently in late-July, U.S. stocks were subdued at the start of August, amid […]

  • One Upcoming Stock Split Flying Under Investors' Radars

    So far in 2022, we've witnessed several market titans undergo a stock split, including Amazon and Alphabet. However, one company with an upcoming stock split that's seemingly flying under the radar is Nintendo.

  • Amazon joins UnitedHealth and CVS in the bid for Signify Health

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani discusses news that Amazon has joined the bidding for Signify Health.