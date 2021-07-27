U.S. markets open in 5 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,394.75
    -19.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,842.00
    -192.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,073.00
    -44.75 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,194.30
    -19.10 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.80
    -0.11 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.70
    -4.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    25.13
    -0.19 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1777
    -0.0031 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.80
    +1.60 (+9.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3780
    -0.0044 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0950
    -0.2800 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,377.91
    -642.06 (-1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.07
    -30.42 (-3.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,971.31
    -54.12 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,970.22
    +136.93 (+0.49%)
     

Peppy, a B2B health platform for menopause, fertility, raises $10M Series A led by Felix Capital

Mike Butcher
·5 min read

When it comes to health issues like menopause, fertility, pregnancy, and even early parenthood, the data tells us that people typically turn to search engines and social media for advice to ask about symptoms or concerns they have. They tend not to go to a medical practitioner, in the first instance. The suggestion, therefore, is that there is plenty of room for startups to fill that gap This is effectively the verticalisation of the model first pioneered by startups like KRY, Babylon Health, and Ada Health.

Peppy, a B2B digital health platform addressing just these concerns, has now raised a £6.6M/$10M Series A funding round led by Felix Capital, with previous investors including Outward VC, Seedcamp, and Hambro Perks, also participating.

Peppy is a little like a ‘Babylon Health before you need Babylon Health’. The company says it provides expert-led support to individuals before they need to see a doctor.

Founded in London in 2018 by co-founders Evan Harris, Max Landry, and Mridula Pore, the startup address major life and family moments: menopause, fertility, pregnancy, and early parenthood.

It offers its services to a corporate customer base, which then incorporates Peppy into its employee health programs, enabling it to acquire some large employers in the UK and grow - it says - by 20 percent month-on-month for the past 12-months. Customers include BNP Paribas, Santander, DFS, Wickes, NHS trusts, the University of Sheffield.

The startup is pushing at an open door: Women of menopausal age are the fastest-growing demographic in the UK, and most say their work is negatively impacted, but - and here’s the crucial bit, they’d rather not talk about it to their line manager. Peppy says this is one of their biggest selling points into companies, which can now address the problem and help employees back to work more easily.

Just as with other telemedicine products, there are features such as access experts via a secure mobile app, with instant messaging, group chat, video consultations, live events, evidence-based articles, videos and programs. Furthermore, users can join a community of people who are experiencing similar challenges.

Mridula Pore, Co-Founder of Peppy, said: “The pandemic has shown us that employers can’t just talk about supporting their employees’ health and wellbeing anymore, they have to take action. More and more leading businesses are turning to us to provide the support their people really need – not a one-size-fits all solution, but support that is trustworthy, personalized, and delivered by experts. We’re still at the surface of what is possible for Peppy.”

Susan Lin, Investor at Felix Capital, said: “Since Felix started, ‘aspiration for a better life’ has been a core theme and we believe in the strong opportunity for digital health and wellness solutions to improve this. Peppy is at the forefront of three huge market trends and we believe is positioned to become a category-defining brand. First, massive growth in targeted employee benefits, driven by increasing awareness of the importance these have in boosting morale, productivity, and retention. Second, demand for much more convenient ways to access healthcare, which has been further accelerated by COVID-19. And finally, a need for much more personalized solutions, especially in critical life stages such as menopause and early parenthood.”

Speaking to TechCrunch, Pore expanded on the problem: “Today, people's alternative is to go to their GP/MP. They may be lucky, have a GP who knows a lot about the issues to offer the support the patient needs. We know that a lot of women aren't getting the support they need, they suffer, they struggle, they're embarrassed to talk to their manager about what's going on. They muddle through and they're worried about being fired because for ‘women's problems’. Some women quit. All the surveys suggest that people either switch their working arrangements, make different decisions or quit. It’s a big headache for employers, and we know the same thing happens for new parents.”

She added: “We've seen a real tidal change, especially in the last two years and I think COVID has massively accelerated companies putting menopause policy into line manager training. But none of those really address what the individual needs are because ultimately they still go to their GP and they're back at square one. And so what we're doing with Pepe is giving them access to our nurses and counselors on our programs, so they can get informed, educated on what their options are, medical and nonmedical, have the information they need to be able to go and seek out the right options for them, try them and they get that support over months, because we know that it will go up and down over time and you know everyone's health journey evolves.”

She told me that the tech solution means Peppy allows people to connect to human experts “through the way that suits them in a personalized way and convenience so they can get child support, they can get video consultations, they'll get content that's tailored for them, they can join in live sessions on topics that are relevant for them. That can be anything from the basics of menopause, to your sex life. You can do it on your own time, in short bursts, or if you need it, for a 45-minute phone consultation.”

Recommended Stories

  • Intel will build chips for Qualcomm as part of its ambitious foundry plans

    As part of its ambitious foundry plans, Intel said it will build chips for Qualcomm and Amazon.

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) were crashing 28.3% lower as of 10:24 a.m. EDT on Monday. The big decline came after Tonix announced on Friday following the market close that it is halting enrollment in a late-stage clinical study evaluating TNX-102 SL in treating fibromyalgia. Tonix made the decision to stop enrollment in its late-stage study of TNX-102 SL after the study's Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) completed an interim analysis.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    When a stock’s price falls into the doldrums, it’s tempting to just avoid those shares. After all, rock bottom prices usually happen for a reason, and those reasons are usually not good for the stock’s prospects. But there are times – more frequent than most would guess – that this common wisdom runs counter to the facts. Because the fact is, many fundamentally sound stocks can and do see periods of falling share price. Maybe there was change in company leadership, or a hyped product failed to m

  • BioNTech CEO Says Vaccine Is Growing Less Effective, but Still Prevents Severe Disease

    The vaccine works less well against the more contagious Delta variant, but it still protects most recipients from severe disease.

  • Anavex Life Sciences CEO discusses trials of new Parkinson's and dementia drugs

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland talks with Anavex Life Sciences CEO Christopher Missling about the company's new Parkinson's disease drugs as well as its recent capital-raising stock sale.

  • Why Denali Therapeutics Stock Is Sinking Today

    The company reported interim results from a phase 1/2 study of its experimental Hunter syndrome drug.

  • A Common Heart Problem That's Easy to Miss

    Ned Hallick, a lighting specialist accustomed to hauling heavy equipment, was 63 when he first noticed occasional spells of lightheadedness. Then one day, Hallick, who lives in Brooklyn, New York, told me, “I became so exhausted that walking up the subway stairs felt like I was climbing a mountain.” His primary care doctor, suspecting a heart problem, did several tests, including an EKG, and based on the results, referred him to a cardiologist. Diagnosis: atrial fibrillation, or A-fib, the most

  • Breakthrough virus cases are extremely rare - here's what it's like to be one of them

    Kim Marin planned to spend her 51st birthday on Friday eating a cherry pie made by her 80-year-old mother and 12-year-old daughter. But Marin and her daughter, Kate, began feeling ill earlier this week. On Wednesday the pair, who are fully vaccinated and live in Fairfax County, Va., tested positive for the coronavirus.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. At first, it seemed like they just had a bad cold: They were coughing

  • An Alabama mother who lost her son to covid says not getting the vaccine is her biggest regret

    These days, Christy Carpenter finds strength in her family and faith. But on some days, one question keeps ringing in her head: "Why?" After weeks of battling through oxygen treatments, her 28-year-old son died in the hospital two months after being diagnosed with covid-19.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Now in Carpenter's Alabama home, the room belonging to Curt, her "beautiful baby boy" and firstborn, remains empty

  • Moderna expanding children’s COVID-19 vaccine study to better assess safety

    Moderna said Monday it plans to expand the size of its COVID-19 vaccine study in younger children to better detect rare side effects, such as a type of heart inflammation recently flagged by U.S. health authorities.

  • The 6 Factors That Will Determine the Severity of the COVID-19 Surge in the U.S. This Fall

    The United States is now experiencing a fourth wave of COVID-19, with very rapidly rising infections. The surge in new daily cases is driven by the Delta variant, which makes up 83% of sequenced samples in the U.S. and which is estimated to be twice as transmissible as the original strain. One of the reasons that Delta spreads more easily is that a person infected with this variant has a viral load 1,000 times higher than someone infected with the original version of SARS-CoV-2.

  • Could These 3 Potential Blockbusters Transform Biogen?

    Biogen's (NASDAQ: BIIB) earnings report last week offered us a clear picture of why the biotech company is in need of a change. CEO Michel Vounatsos says the company is in the process of becoming not just an MS company -- but a full neuroscience company. Biogen recently reported positive data from a pivotal phase 3 trial investigating zuranolone for major depressive disorder (also known as clinical depression).

  • Radio host hospitalized with COVID-19 after skipping vaccine

    Phil Valentine's brother revealed the host was in critical care and in "very serious condition."

  • Pingdemic: What to do if your employer asks you to turn off the NHS Test and Trace app

    If you are contacted by NHS Test and Trace and told to self-isolate, it is a legal requirement that you must do so.

  • What HIPAA is and is not: A primer on the healthcare privacy law

    Can a journalist ask if I'm vaccinated? What about my employer? What about a bouncer at a bar? Yes, yes and yes. Here's what HIPAA is and what it means for you.

  • The Health Benefits of Cherries Are As Sweet As Summer

    As if you needed an excuse to eat 'em all season, the health benefits of cherries and their nutrition facts will seal the deal.

  • Antibodies from Sinovac's COVID-19 shot fade after about 6 months, booster helps - study

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Antibodies triggered by Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine declined below a key threshold from around six months after a second dose for most recipients, although a third shot had a strong booster effect, according to a lab study. Chinese researchers reported the findings from a study of blood samples from healthy adults aged between 18-59 in a paper published on Sunday, which has not been peer reviewed. Among participants who received two doses, two or four weeks apart, only 16.9% and 35.2% respectively still had neutralising antibodies above what researchers regard as a detectable threshold level six months after the second shot, the paper said.

  • Vaccination hesitancy amid Delta variant is putting two groups of people at particular risk, doctor says

    Vaccine hesitancy in the U.S. has proven to be a stubborn issue that is holding back America's ability to defend itself against the particularly infectious Delta variant in certain parts of the country.

  • How a CBS News correspondent's anxiety almost cost him his voice

    "It's like a second baseman in baseball who can't throw to first," Jeff Pegues. "I lost my voice, and frankly, I thought my career was over."

  • Inhibikase To Start Testing Its Parkinson's Candidate In Patients

    The FDA has signed off Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: IKT) Phase 1b extension study to evaluate its lead drug candidate IkT-148009 in Parkinson's patients. The randomized Phase 1 study investigated the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics (PK) of IkT-148009 in healthy volunteers aged 45 to 70 years old. Forty-two patients were dosed with IkT-148009 between 12.5 and 100 mg with no clinically significant adverse events reported. High drug exposures were achieved in this dose range an