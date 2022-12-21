U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,872.50
    +23.25 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,267.00
    +214.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,251.00
    +75.25 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,769.10
    +10.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.02
    -0.07 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.30
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0622
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    +0.1030 (+2.88%)
     

  • Vix

    21.48
    -0.94 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2171
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2590
    +0.5290 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,872.68
    +285.67 (+1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.88
    +1.70 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.62
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,535.10
    -32.93 (-0.12%)
     

PeproMene Bio, Inc. Announced Complete Response of The First Patient Treated in Its B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-NHL) Phase 1 Clinical Trial of PMB-CT01 (BAFFR-CAR T Cells) at City of Hope

·3 min read

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PeproMene Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company developing novel therapies to treat cancers and immune disorders, today announced that the first patient treated in its phase 1 relapsed or refractory B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (r/r B-NHL) clinical trial of PMB-CT01 (BAFFR-CAR T Cells) has reached Complete Response at 1-month post treatment. The trial is taking place at City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States.

HARNESSING THE BENEFIT OF NOVEL CAR-T THERAPY
HARNESSING THE BENEFIT OF NOVEL CAR-T THERAPY

During the first month of treatment, the patient only experienced low grade treatment emergent toxicities, including grade 1 cytokine release syndrome ("CRS") with full recovery and no immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome ("ICANS"). "This mantle cell lymphoma patient has been refractory to several prior lines of treatment including chemoimmunotherapy, BTK inhibitor, Venetoclax, and CD19-CAR T therapy.  We are pleased to see a deep complete remission which is minimal residual disease negative," said Elizabeth Budde, M.D., Ph.D., City of Hope associate professor, Division of Lymphoma, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation and the principal investigator of this single-center, dose escalation trial (NCT05370430).

"Despite high initial efficacy of CD19-CAR T cell treatment for B-cell lymphoma and leukemia, there is a significant unmet medical need for those patients who unfortunately relapse," said Larry W. Kwak, M.D., Ph.D., vice president and deputy director of City of Hope's Comprehensive Cancer Center and PeproMene's scientific founder and compensated chair of its  Scientific Advisory Board. Kwak has an equity interest in PeproMene. "As BAFF-R is a novel tumor target for B-cell malignancies, I am hoping BAFFR-CAR T therapy will offer a clinically meaningful, new option for those patients."

"The acceptable safety profile and early complete response of our first B-NHL patient treated PMB-CT01 is an unprecedented milestone in the development and evaluation of PMB-CT01. These initial clinical outcomes are supported by City of Hope preclinical research data published in Science Translational Medicine in 2019, which showed that PMB-CT01 (BAFFR-CAR T Cells) can overcome CD19 antigen loss in B-cell malignancies," said Hazel Cheng, Ph.D., COO of PeproMene.

About PMB-CT01
PMB-CT01 is a first-in-class BAFFR-targeted, autologous CAR T cell therapy.  BAFF-R (B Cell Activating Factor Receptor), a tumor necrosis factor (TNF) receptor superfamily member, is the main receptor for BAFF expressing almost exclusively on B cells. Since BAFF-R signaling promotes normal B-cell proliferation and appears to be required for B-cell survival, it is unlikely tumor cells could escape immune responses via loss of BAFF-R antigen. This unique characteristic makes BAFF-R CAR T therapy a great potential treatment of B cell malignancies.  BAFF-R CAR-T was constructed using the anti-BAFF-R scFv (single-chain fragment variable) antibodies with the 2nd generation signaling domains containing CD3ζ and 4-1BB. Our research has found that BAFFR-CAR T cells kill human lymphomas and leukemias in vitro as well as in animal models. PeproMene has licensed intellectual property relating to PMB-CT01, from City of Hope.

About PeproMene
PeproMene is a clinical-stage biotech company in Irvine, California developing novel therapies to treat cancers and immune disorders. PeproMene's lead candidate, PMB-CT01 (BAFFR-CAR T Cells) is currently being investigated to treat relapsed and refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL; NCT04690595) and B-cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL; NCT05370430) in phase 1 clinical trials.  PeproMene is also developing BAFFR Bispecific T Cell Engager and BAFFR-CAR NK cells. For more information, contact Hazel Cheng, Ph.D. of PeproMene Bio Inc. at hazel.cheng@pepromenebio.com or visit www.pepromenebio.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pepromene-bio-inc-announced-complete-response-of-the-first-patient-treated-in-its-b-cell-non-hodgkin-lymphoma-b-nhl-phase-1-clinical-trial-of-pmb-ct01-baffr-car-t-cells-at-city-of-hope-301707651.html

SOURCE PeproMene Bio, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • Big Changes to 401(k) Retirement Plans Move Ahead in Congress

    Congress is on the verge of passing a bill that aims to help Americans save more for retirement, including raising the age people must start withdrawing money from tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Musk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares Retreat

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk pushed back on criticism from one of Tesla Inc.’s most vocal supporters amid growing concern about the chief executive officer’s ability to manage Twitter Inc. and his other businesses.Most Read from BloombergMusk Confirms He’ll Resign as Twitter CEO After Successor FoundAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersRussian Gas Flows to Europe Unaffected After Pipeline BlastMusk Lashes Ou

  • Why Tesla Hit Another 2-Year Low Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares continued a slide today that has sent the stock price plunging by 55% since late September. Tesla shares had been overvalued for a long time based on the fundamentals. Shares began retreating this fall when demand questions surfaced in its important Chinese market.

  • Palantir Could Be Worth $120 Billion by 2030

    Why Palantir is my favorite stock in the technology industry

  • Why Marijuana Stocks Keep Going Down

    In early afternoon Tuesday trading, shares of marijuana stocks are taking another tumble -- their second day in a row of negative returns. Less visible, OTC-listed stocks like Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) and Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) are suffering a bit less, down 3.5% and 3.7%, respectively. All three stocks, however, have just one catalyst to blame for their troubles: Congress.

  • With new mortgages down 47%, US lenders are starting to go bankrupt — could this one factor trigger the worst surge of failures since 2008?

    Holding out hope for clear skies in real estate? You may be waiting a while.

  • Big changes to the retirement system are included in Congress’s end-of-year bill

    These include increasing the age for required minimum distributions from retirement plans to pushing businesses to get more employees enrolled in plans.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Nike, FedEx, Workday

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights stock tickers making moves in after-hours trading.

  • Could Amazon's New Chip Be the End of AMD and Other Chip Stocks?

    Today's video focuses on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its recently announced processor, Graviton3E, and what it means for semiconductor companies like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • 12 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Under $5

    In this article, we discuss 12 best affordable stocks to buy under $5. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Under $5. Third Point, a New York-based financial advisor, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter back in October, in which the fund highlighted its market […]

  • This 28-year-old negotiated her pay to $500,000 — and found work-life balance

    How she job-hopped her way to half a million dollars in pay while also finding more time to spend with her family.

  • Nike stock rises after topping Q2 earnings expectations

    Yahoo Finance sports reporter Josh Schafer breaks down Nike's second-quarter earnings results.

  • 3 REITS That Just Increased Their Dividends

    Most everyone loves an early holiday present. And for some real estate investment trust (REIT) investors, that early gift came in the form of a dividend increase over the past two weeks. Of course, a dividend increase is great because it puts more income into the pockets of investors and increases the yield on their purchase price, but more importantly, a dividend increase also signals to the markets that the company expects to perform well, perhaps generating increases in revenue and funds from

  • How Much Lower Will Tesla Stock Go?

    In this video, I will talk about Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), some new price targets from analysts, the damage that the Twitter acquisition has caused, and what investors should know going into 2023.  For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Stocks moving after hours: Nike, FedEx, Workday

    Stocks moving in after hours: Nike, FedEx, Workday

  • Why Nio Stock Erased Early Gains Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has been turbulent recently, and for good reason. After a big dip yesterday on mounting fears of how the spread of COVID-19 will hurt Chinese consumers and the economy, Nio staged a comeback Tuesday morning. After losing that early jump, Nio's American depositary shares were holding on to a gain of 0.7% as of 12:50 p.m. ET.

  • Is Annaly Capital in Line for a Dividend Cut in 2023?

    Many investors, subsequently, try to offset their losses by turning to high-yield dividend stocks. The mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-yielding stocks in the market today, paying a juicy 16% dividend yield. Annaly Capital Management invests in mortgages and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in addition to servicing loans for other mortgage companies.

  • Evercore ISI cuts Tesla price target

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at Tesla stock amid analyst downgrades tied to Elon Musk's new involvement in Twitter.