The legendary Coca-Cola Company has fallen on some hard times, and its officials aren’t seeing better days ahead.

Most understand its woes stem from consumers giving up their sugary soft drink addictions, but Coca-Cola is blaming something else that its main competitor, PepsiCo doesn’t see as that much of a problem.

Coca-Cola significantly lowered its outlook, saying that macroeconomics were among the headwinds that would continue to weigh on its sales. This logic seems to be unique to Coca-Cola, as PepsiCo officials didn’t call out macroeconomics as a major issue. It even raised its outlook.

Coca-Cola is the last of hundreds of companies reporting earnings. It doesn’t join the crowd of companies whose reports have helped move the stock market higher.

