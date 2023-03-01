U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

PepsiCo Announces Timing and Availability of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

·2 min read

PURCHASE, N.Y., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced that it will issue its first quarter 2023 (ending March 25) financial results and other related information on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 by posting the following materials and links on the company's website at www.pepsico.com/investors.

PepsiCo logo (PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo)
PepsiCo logo (PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo)

  • Press release and 10-Q at approximately 6:00 a.m. EDT

  • Prepared management remarks (in PDF format) at approximately 6:30 a.m. EDT

  • Live question and answer session for analysts with Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Hugh Johnston, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer at 8:15 a.m. EDT

About PepsiCo 

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

Contacts:

Investors

Media


investor@pepsico.com

pepsicomediarelations@pepsico.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pepsico-announces-timing-and-availability-of-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-301759228.html

SOURCE PepsiCo, Inc.

