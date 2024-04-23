PepsiCo beats quarterly revenue estimates on price hikes, steady demand

Reuters
1 min read
0
In this article:

(Reuters) - PepsiCo beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Tuesday as demand held steady for the soda and snacks giant's Tropicana juices and Cheetos in its international markets.

Consumers have remained resilient and shelled out money for PepsiCo's Lays chips and 7UP products across the company's international markets, helping offset a slowdown witnessed in its major market United States.

Several rounds of price hikes in the U.S. have led consumers in the region to push back on the company's sodas and juices as sticky inflation makes customers cautious with their spending.

The company's international business accounted for about 40% of its total fiscal 2023 revenue.

PepsiCo's average prices jumped 5% for the quarter ended March 23, while organic volume slipped 2%. That compared with an average price increase of 9% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The company's net revenue rose to $18.25 billion in the quarter from $17.85 billion a year earlier, while analysts had estimated $18.07 billion, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

