U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,770.14
    -48.66 (-1.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,549.67
    -431.66 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,135.93
    -128.79 (-1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,710.73
    -17.46 (-1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.58
    -0.26 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.70
    -3.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    18.88
    -0.08 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0032
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0280
    +0.0700 (+2.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1856
    -0.0031 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5600
    +0.7380 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,261.50
    -557.98 (-2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    411.59
    -5.66 (-1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.61
    -71.25 (-0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.11 (+0.54%)
     

PEPSICO BEVERAGES NORTH AMERICA ACQUIRES NEARLY 152 ACRES OF LAND FOR CONSTRUCTION OF 1.2 MILLION SQUARE FOOT MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HIGH POINT DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT, EXPANDS DENVER FOOTPRINT

·5 min read

New facility set to be the largest, most sustainable PepsiCo Beverages North America plant in U.S. and create 250 new jobs for Denver-area residents

DENVER, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) acquired nearly 152 acres of land at the Denver High Point development area where it will build a state-of-the-art, 1.2 million square foot manufacturing facility. Set to open in 2023, the new facility is PBNA's latest project as part of its near 75-year investment in the Denver community, including the company's River North Art District location that has been in operation since the 1950s. This new development, located near the intersection of 72nd Avenue and Argonne Street, holds three times the capacity of the current facility and will be PBNA's largest U.S. plant location.

PepsiCo Beverages North America set to open new High Point facility in Denver, CO in 2023.
PepsiCo Beverages North America set to open new High Point facility in Denver, CO in 2023.

Following a lengthy and competitive site selection process that analyzed four states, PBNA chose Denver to build on its long history in the state through sustainable business. The initiative is part of PBNA's effort to double down on its commitment to both the company's 1,200 current Coloradan employees and Denver's highly educated and skilled workforce populations.

With a positive value chain at the forefront of its design, the new development supports PepsiCo's pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) pledge to positively impact people and the planet. As the company's most sustainable domestic outpost, the new facility will aim to achieve 100% renewable electricity, best-in-class water efficiency, and reduced virgin plastic use.

From supply chain leadership roles to hourly positions including mechanics, truck drivers and forklift operators, the High Point facility will create nearly 250 new jobs in the Denver area in addition to retaining all 250 current employees who will be upskilled as needed to operate the innovative manufacturing equipment.

"We're thrilled to call Denver, a city that shares so many of our values, home to PepsiCo's most sustainable U.S. plant location," said PepsiCo Beverages North America's West Division President, Johannes Evenblij. "With the High Point facility serving a model for the future of PBNA's supply chain, we're eager to continue deepening our dedication to Colorado through positive impacts such as new job opportunities and more sustainable business solutions."

To support the new facility, PBNA is partnering with the City and County of Denver through Denver Economic Development and Opportunity (DEDO) for outreach and hiring activities to connect Denver area residents with these employment opportunities.

"PepsiCo has been committed to our community for nearly 75 years, and we're proud that they have chosen to deepen their roots here and grow that commitment," said Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock. "Not only will their new facility create more quality jobs in our city, it significantly boosts their commitment to sustainability and supports my administration's climate action efforts. We've been working hand in hand with the PepsiCo team on this project and look forward to taking it across the finish line."

This significant project was supported by several organizations including multiple agencies within the City and County of Denver, Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation and Xcel Energy.

"Our strong workforce and thriving economy are proving that Colorado is the best place to live, work, and do business, and we are thrilled over 250 new jobs are being created in our state," said Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

"Metro Denver welcomed this opportunity to support the expansion of such a distinguished company like PepsiCo," said Raymond H. Gonzales, President of the Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation. "Their dedication to upskilling and reskilling their workforce, all while implementing sustainable business practices, speaks to the collective values of the region. We look forward to PepsiCo's future success and the positive impact their new facility will have on our communities."

The new PBNA High Point facility is scheduled to open in Summer 2023 and will produce many popular products including Pepsi, Pepsi Zero, Gatorade, bubly, Rockstar, Propel and Muscle Milk.

Additional details about hiring, technological innovation, facility operations and community initiatives will be announced in the coming weeks. To learn more about current open positions across PepsiCo, visit www.PepsiCoJobs.com.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Denver Economic Development & Opportunity

Denver Economic Development & Opportunity is leading an inclusive and innovative economy for all Denver residents, businesses, and neighborhoods by supporting local and global business development, workforce development programs, and stabilization efforts in Denver's diverse neighborhoods. Learn more at www.denvergov.org/economicdevelopment.

CONTACT:
Megan O'Malley
(409) 766-0750
MOMalley@Golin.com

Yera Ha
(603) 505-1268
yera.ha@pepsico.com

Chelsea Rosty
(970) 250-2189
chelsea.rosty@denvergov.org

 

PepsiCo Beverages North America
PepsiCo Beverages North America
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pepsico-beverages-north-america-acquires-nearly-152-acres-of-land-for-construction-of-1-2-million-square-foot-manufacturing-facility-in-high-point-development-district-expands-denver-footprint-301585644.html

SOURCE PepsiCo

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax Stock Rises as FDA Looks Poised to Clear Covid-19 Vaccine

    Regulatory clearance of the two-dose shot for adults could come as early as Wednesday, according to a Politico report.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Berkshire Hathaway's numerous holdings, there are two screaming buys and one high-growth stock that still has a lot to prove.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Boeing Stock?

    The aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) fascinates investors, because it's either a fantastic value opportunity wrapped up in a "self-help" story or a troubled company whose most significant challenges are yet to come. Meanwhile, Boeing has a backlog of 3,365 Boeing 737 aircraft, its narrow-body workhorse of the skies. There's no issue with end demand at Boeing; given its position as one of only two major players (Airbus also has issues ramping production), the company has every opportunity to grow.

  • U.S. June inflation report circulating on internet Tuesday is fake, Bureau of Labor Statistics says

    The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday that a release circulating online purporting to show June inflation data, due for release on Wednesday morning, was a forgery.

  • Inflation surges 9.1% in June, most since November 1981

    U.S. consumer prices accelerated again last month to the hottest print of the current inflation cycle.

  • Inflation: ‘Nothing is off the table’ for the Fed, strategist says

    Deutsche Bank Wealth Management CIO for the Americas Deepak Puri joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss June consumer price index (CPI) data, rising inflation, Fed interest rate hikes, volatility, and the outlook for markets.

  • US Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go Big

    (Bloomberg) -- US inflation roared again to a fresh four-decade high last month, likely strengthening the Federal Reserve’s resolve to aggressively raise interest rates that risks upending the economic expansion.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks tumble at open after red hot inflation data

    U.S. stock futures ticked slightly higher Wednesday ahead of key inflation data expected to show another decades-high surge in consumer prices.

  • Unity to Buy IronSource for $4.4 Billion. IronSource Stock Surges and Unity Slumps.

    Unity Software will take over IronSource in an all-stock $4.4 billion merger deal—and investor sentiment on the two companies have diverged in a big way on the news. The two groups announced that they have reached a definitive agreement under which IronSource (ticker: IS) will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Unity (U) in a deal that will see each share of IronSource exchanged for 0.1089 shares of its new parent. Shares in Unity, a software group chiefly focused on video games, slumped 7% in U.S. premarket trading on Wednesday, while IronSource stock soared 52% higher.

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    A recent Supreme Court decision could result in improved options in your retirement plan. The court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university's retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Buy or Sell: Freeport-McMoRan

    It's been a challenging year for investors, and a stock like copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) provides a good example. With the market concerned about rising commodity costs, investors favored stocks that benefited from rising commodity prices -- in this case, copper. As such, Freeport's stock was up nearly 25% on the year to late March.

  • Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Dow Inc. ( NYSE:DOW ). The company's stock saw significant...

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Adds to Big Oil Bet

    The billionaire investor’s company is one step closer to reaching a threshold that would allow it to include Occidental Petroleum in its results.

  • ‘I am freaking out!’ I started investing money with a robo-adviser in September. I’ve lost money. How am I doing? Should I keep going?

    All I have to do is deposit money and let the account do the hard work, which works for me. A friend of mine suggested I can just keep putting money in a high-yield savings account and when the stock markets are getting better, I can just deposit a lump sum into my robo-adviser account. Should I keep investing given that few people have luck by timing the market?

  • Antitrust Review of Illumina-Grail Deal Can Proceed, European Court Says

    Deals that wouldn’t normally be subject to review because of a company’s low revenue can now be scrutinized, a top EU court ruled, in a blow to U.S. life-sciences company Illumina’s acquisition of Grail.

  • Legendary Financier Bill Gross Says Worried Investors Should do This

    'King of Bonds' Gross advises investors to buy certain assets amid current market desperation.

  • U.S. stocks open sharply lower after CPI data shows inflation at new 41-year high

    U.S. stock indexes open sharply lower on Wednesday, after the June consumer price index data showed inflation climbed to new 41-year high of 9.1%, as gasoline prices surged.

  • Ironsource stock jumps after Unity announces merger

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Unity’s $4.4 billion acquisition of ironSource.

  • ARK's Wood says Fed is making a 'mistake,' sees stocks bottoming

    The Federal Reserve is ignoring signs of deflation as it continues its aggressive interest rate-hike plan to combat inflation and will soon be forced to make a dovish pivot, star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. "The market has figured out the Fed is making a mistake," Wood said, leaving U.S. stocks "in a bottoming process." Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing fund of 2020 thanks to bets on companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc which soared during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, cited declines in copper, oil and gold prices as signs that fears of sustained inflation are overblown.