PepsiCo’s new food delivery robots are every college stoner’s dream

You're hungry, you're parched, you're terrified of the outside world, and the prospect of moving off of your bean bag is a true impossibility. What is there to do? For some college students, you order from a snack delivery robot, of course!

Ladies and gents, meet the Snackbot.

On Thursday, PepsiCo announced that is is rolling out a fleet of R2D2-lookin' robots at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, Calif. — to deliver snacks directly to hungry co-eds.

The robots are basically cute vending machines that can roll around campus on their own. They look a lot like a cooler on wheels, and students can order the robots to deliver snacks to them from PepsiCo's Hello Goodness line via an app. The university is apparently "thrilled" to have them, according to its director of e-commerce Matt Camino. Read more...

