Reported Net Revenue: $18,250 million, showing a growth of 2.3% year-over-year, exceeding estimates of $18,079.35 million.

Net Income Attributable to PepsiCo: $2,042 million, slightly below the estimated $2,093.55 million.

Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported at $1.48, falling short of the estimated $1.52.

Core EPS: $1.61, indicating a core constant currency EPS change of 7% year-over-year.

Organic Revenue Growth: Reported at 2.7%, aligning with the company's guidance of at least 4% growth for 2024.

Dividend Increase: Announced a 7% annualized dividend increase starting June 2024, marking the 52nd consecutive annual increase.

2024 Financial Outlook: Reaffirmed, expecting at least 8% core constant currency EPS growth and total cash returns to shareholders of approximately $8.2 billion.

PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ:PEP) disclosed its financial results for the first quarter of 2024 on April 23, 2024, revealing a performance that aligned closely with analyst projections on earnings per share while surpassing revenue expectations. The detailed financial outcomes can be explored in PepsiCo's 8-K filing.

PepsiCo Inc (PEP) Q1 2024 Earnings: Aligns with Analyst EPS Projections, Revenue Exceeds Expectations

PepsiCo, a global leader in the food and beverage industry, is known for its diverse portfolio including popular brands like Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Lay's, Cheetos, and Doritos. The company holds a significant share of the global snacks and beverages market, with about 55% of its revenue coming from convenience foods and the remainder from beverages. PepsiCo's manufacturing and distribution operations are primarily based in the U.S., although international markets account for 40% of total sales and a third of operating profits.

Q1 2024 Financial Highlights

For Q1 2024, PepsiCo reported a net revenue of $18,250 million, marking a 2.3% increase from the previous year and surpassing the estimated $18,079.35 million. This growth was achieved despite a slight negative impact of 0.5% from foreign exchange fluctuations. The company's earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was $1.48, aligning with the estimated $1.52, and represented a 6% increase year-over-year.

Operational and Regional Performance

PepsiCo's performance this quarter reflected robust operational execution across its diverse geographical landscape. Notably, the Latin America and Europe segments showed significant revenue growth, with increases of 16% and 3%, respectively. However, Quaker Foods North America faced a substantial 24% decline in net revenue, primarily due to a voluntary recall affecting certain products.

Strategic Initiatives and Forward Outlook

Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta emphasized the company's agility and the sequential improvement in volume trends. Despite challenges like the Quaker Foods recall, the company managed to grow net revenue and operating profit margin. Looking ahead, PepsiCo expects to achieve at least 4% organic revenue growth and an 8% increase in core constant currency EPS for 2024. The company also plans to continue its focus on productivity initiatives and investments in brand and capability enhancements under its pep+ program.

Financial Stability and Shareholder Returns

PepsiCo's commitment to shareholder returns remains strong, with a projected total cash return of approximately $8.2 billion for 2024, including $7.2 billion in dividends and $1.0 billion in share repurchases. This approach underscores the company's stable financial footing and confidence in sustained business growth.

Conclusion

Overall, PepsiCo's first-quarter results for 2024 demonstrate a resilient business model capable of navigating market volatility and generating steady growth. The alignment of EPS with analyst estimates and the surpassing of revenue expectations reflect the company's effective management and strategic planning. Investors and stakeholders can likely anticipate continued robust performance as the company remains focused on innovation, market expansion, and operational efficiency.

For further details on PepsiCo's financial performance and strategic initiatives, please refer to the full earnings report and supplementary materials provided by the company.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from PepsiCo Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

