U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,284.74
    -72.30 (-1.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,893.90
    -432.56 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,198.24
    -368.46 (-2.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,217.69
    -23.94 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.00
    +2.12 (+2.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.70
    +11.30 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.14 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1625
    +0.0030 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4770
    +0.0120 (+0.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3607
    +0.0055 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.8700
    -0.1380 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,668.91
    +747.41 (+1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,205.01
    +962.33 (+396.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,011.01
    -16.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

PepsiCo Launches A More Than $5 Million Initiative To Help Young Adults From Chicago's South And West Side Communities Access High-Quality Careers In Partnership With Leading Community Organizations

·10 min read

PREP (Pathways to Readiness and Empowerment Program) by PepsiCo Stronger Together Aims to Put Nearly 3,000 Young People on the Path to High-Quality Careers in Chicago Over 5 Years

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo today announced the launch of its new initiative, Pathways to Readiness and Empowerment Program (PREP) by PepsiCo Stronger Together, a more than $5 million dollar investment that aims to put nearly 3,000 young people from Chicago's South and West Sides on the path to high-quality careers over the next five years. In partnership with leading community-based organizations including Imagine Englewood if, North Lawndale Community Coordinating Council (NLCCC), Southwest Organizing Project (SWOP), UCAN, Chicago Jesuit Academy (CJA) and Chicago Cubs Charities, this research-based, community-informed program will offer workforce readiness through career exposure, paid work experience, skills training and employment opportunities. and employment opportunities.

According to a 2020 report by Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism disseminating a 2019 study by the University of Illinois at Chicago, Black and Hispanic Chicagoans aged 16-19 are approximately twice as likely to be out of school and unemployed compared to their white counterparts. Systemic barriers to high-quality jobs contribute to persistent rates of young Chicagoans neither in school nor employed. PREP by PepsiCo Stronger Together represents a strategic shift to an equity-centered model of community engagement to address these disparities and build pathways to workforce preparation.

Ultimately, PREP's objective is to place youth on a path to high-quality careers which includes a continued commitment to direct hiring across PepsiCo. As part of PREP, PepsiCo will provide support for young people from the South and West Side communities to gain early exposure to careers, paid internship experience and credentials in fields that are relevant to the company's Chicago operations with the intention to help young people build careers with PepsiCo and other Chicago employers. PREP builds on PepsiCo's recent 3-year pilot program with City Colleges of Chicago which resulted in nearly 50 scholarships and more than 20 students receiving employment or work experience at the company.

"Chicago's South and West Sides are full of talented young people who thrive when provided access to career opportunities and skills training," said Neil Pryor, President of PepsiCo Beverages North America, Central Division. "Chicago offers one of the most diverse, talented workforces in the United States. Increasing access to high-quality careers across industries enables economic growth in South and West Side communities and also supports a sustainable pipeline of high-potential, diverse talent for PepsiCo's local business. PREP by PepsiCo Stronger Together is our commitment to inclusive community partnerships which help young people in Chicago realize their potential."

PREP's initial programming with leading community-based organizations anchored in or primarily serving the South and West Sides of Chicago includes:

  • Cubs Charities: Pepsi is proud to partner with Cubs Scholars as its first and only corporate sponsor, supporting college prep workshops and scholarships for eight high school seniors through a yearlong program as well as offering paid internship opportunities.

  • Chicago Jesuit Academy (CJA): PepsiCo is proud to join Jewel-Osco in its support of CJA and will lean in with employee volunteers and financial resources to provide stipends to students as they invest in technical training for programs to help them enter the workforce with competitive skills.

  • Imagine Englewood if (IEi): IEi and PepsiCo will offer a career exploration workshop for 20 youth with interest in the professional fields of Research and Development, Marketing and Human Resources.

  • North Lawndale Community Coordinating Council (NLCCC): As a convening organization based in North Lawndale, PepsiCo's support of NLCCC will help develop workforce readiness and skill building programs in collaboration with its network of community-based organizations dedicated to serving residents on Chicago's West side.

  • Southwest Organizing Project (SWOP): PepsiCo's initial support will build capacity in SWOP's workforce development program to expand their network of local employers, increase access to violence prevention resources and boost internal capacity to provide soft skills training to community members.

  • UCAN: PepsiCo employees will join UCAN's virtual career exploration workshop for youth ages 12-16, to offer a look into multiple career paths such while also encouraging students to enhance personal branding, soft-skills, and leadership skills.

"PepsiCo intentionally worked with community partners who are the backbones of the South and West side communities to inform their workforce readiness support and NLCCC was proud to be PepsiCo's advisor," said Rodney Brown, Executive Committee and Co-Founder of NLCCC. "When our youth and young adults see what's possible for their future careers, they gain the confidence to pursue those careers -- and programs like PREP give them the inspiration, support and skills they need to achieve their dreams. PepsiCo understands that deeply intentional, sustained community engagement leads to both better community outcomes and business outcomes and I encourage other Chicago companies to do the same."

Pepsi Stronger Together provides support to those in need while building bridges between community, education, and sustainability in communities across the U.S. and now is expanding through a Chicago-specific program, PREP, which has been developed by passionate employees and Chicago Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) including the company's Black ERG, MOSAIC, and Hispanic ERG Adelante which will be activating community service events with UCAN and Imagine Englewood if.

PREP builds on the company's 120-year history and investment in Chicago. This program is an extension of PepsiCo's Racial Equality Journey, a more than $570 million set of commitments over five years to create opportunity and empower Black and Hispanic people in our workforce, business partnerships and communities.

PepsiCo would also like to acknowledge the partnership of the non-profit organizations that participated in the development and design of PREP Stronger Together including: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metropolitan Chicago, Chicago Cares, Growing Home, Hope Technology and Education Center, Imagine Englewood if, Metropolitan Family Services, New Covenant Community Development Corporation, Southwest Organizing Project, Stay Lit, Step Up, Teamwork Englewood, and UCAN.

For more information on PREP by PepsiCo Stronger Together please visit www.pepsistrongertogether.com/communities/chicago.

About PepsiCo
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Imagine Englewood if
Imagine Englewood if (IEi) is a youth development nonprofit organization with a mission to strengthen and empower the Greater Englewood Community. Since 1997, IEi has implemented this mission by teaching local youth and their families healthy living, environmental awareness and positive communication skills. IEi offers year-round enrichment programs for youth ages 6-18 that include the Imagination Explorers After-School Program, Kids on the Move Summer Day Camp, all girl Progressionista Book Club and teen leadership focused Growing Citizen Leaders program. Their dynamic enrichment programming includes healthy cooking, fitness activities, science experiments, art, hip hop dancing, gardening, career exploration, leadership training, field trips and various cultural experiences. IEi also hosts health and wellness events on vacant lots, offers gardening skills classes, community service projects, and organizes Greater Englewood Unity Day – the largest community cleanup on the South Side of Chicago.

About UCAN
 Founded 152 years ago as a Civil War orphanage, UCAN now annually serves and impacts more than 21,000 at-risk youth and families. UCAN has worked toward their vision that "Youth who suffer trauma can become our future leaders." UCAN advocates for youth, families and communities by providing opportunities that change lives through impactful programs, consistent presence, and unrivaled diversity and inclusion. Since March 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, UCAN has been a critical provider of essential services. In collaboration with a community partner, UCAN provided 2,400 boxes of food and emergency funding for individuals and families, and engaged nearly 9,000 people from across Chicago and the world by hosting and co-hosting nearly 50 virtual webinars, conferences and meetings as part of the agency's pivot to remaining a visible force in service to community.

About Chicago Jesuit Academy
Chicago Jesuit Academy (CJA) is a loving and academically rigorous tuition-free Catholic elementary school for students and families from resilient communities impacted by historical disinvestment. CJA supports and advocates for its students and alumni, as well as other children of modest means as they progress to and through college prep high schools, post-secondary education and the transition to meaningful careers and citizenship. CJA invites students to become persons for others who aspire to be open to growth, loving, intellectually competent, religious and committed to doing justice. Learn more at https://www.chicagojesuitacademy.org/.

About Southwest Organizing Project (SWOP)
The Southwest Organizing Project is a broad-based organization of 45 faith institutions, local schools, and other institutions in the Southwest Chicago communities of Chicago Lawn, Gage Park, West Lawn, West Elsdon, and Ashburn. The organization builds community leaders who work on many initiatives , including the development of affordable housing, violence prevention, access to education , and protection of immigrants' civil liberties. One of SWOP's recent key housing initiatives is a partnership with United Power for Action and Justice and Brinshore Development to lead the Reclaiming Southwest Chicago Campaign, a multifaceted initiative to strengthen the community through improved affordable housing, quality schools, and safe streets.

About North Lawndale Community Coordinating Council
The North Lawndale Coordinating Council is a group of North Lawndale stakeholders, including community-based organizations, business owners, elected officials and individuals, that have come together to guide comprehensive planning and implementation in North Lawndale (Community Area 29). NLCCC develops innovative solutions to improve the built environment and to increase the capacity of local organizations to make a positive impact on the community. The North Lawndale Community Coordinating Council improves the physical, economic and social fiber of the local community through strategic and comprehensive planning, civic engagement and implementation of stakeholder-driven initiatives. NLCCC continually develops and execute bold community-driven solutions with the input of an engaged community that questions assumptions and challenges the status quo.

About Cubs Charities
Cubs Charities is a nonprofit that mobilizes the power of sport to champion youth, families and communities. Cubs Charities' work is focused on sports-based youth development and academic programming, investments in safe places to play and strategic grantmaking. Since 2009, Cubs Charities has invested more than $40 million in people, places and programs across Chicago. Cubs Charities is a leader among professional sports teams in its creation, execution and delivery of quality, sports-based youth development programming. Today, Cubs Charities' portfolio includes programs that provide more than 26,000 children and youth with skilled coaches, quality programming and safe and accessible places to play the game.

Jessica Ortiz
Rise Strategy Group
C: 312-550-0102
E: jessica@risestrategygroup.com

PepsiCo logo (PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo)
PepsiCo logo (PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pepsico-launches-a-more-than-5-million-initiative-to-help-young-adults-from-chicagos-south-and-west-side-communities-access-high-quality-careers-in-partnership-with-leading-community-organizations-301391970.html

SOURCE PepsiCo, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Southern California oil spill under control after pipeline leak

    Amplify Energy's CEO says that a pipeline off the coast of Huntington Beach is no longer leaking oil. Crews are trying to protect wetlands from the oil.

  • Four Dead on Family Vineyard in Freak Wine-Making Accident

    GEORGES GOBETFour Italian men between the ages of 40 and 70 perished while producing wine from their family vineyard over the weekend, according to Italy’s fire brigade.The men—Santino and Massimo Carnevale, aged 70 and 45, and brothers Giacomo and Valerio Scofano, aged 70 and 50— were all related and taking part in an annual winemaking tradition near the city of Paola in the southern region of Calabria. One of the victims, Valerio Scofano, was not supposed to be in the shed, having been condemn

  • Cherry-picking the Bible and using verses out of context isn't a practice confined to those opposed to vaccines – it has been done for centuries

    Many people are using Bible verses to justify their stance against vaccine. David McNew/AFP via Getty ImagesA devout evangelical Christian friend of mine recently texted to explain why he was not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. “Jesus went around healing lepers and touched them without fear of getting leprosy,” he said. This story that St. Luke tells in his gospel (17:11-19) is not the only Bible verse I have seen and heard evangelical Christians use to justify anti-vaccine convictions. Other popu

  • One of California’s most expensive beach communities is soaked in oil

    Authorities believe the spill is leaking from an undersea pipe connected to an offshore oil rig known as "Elly," which is operated by Beta Operating Corp., a subsidiary of Amplify Energy.

  • Migrants headed for U.S. face dangerous trek through jungle

    Word that the U.S. has recently deported nearly 7,000 Haitian migrants has not deterred most from continuing their journey.

  • Threatened Swedish artist reportedly dead in road accident

    The Swedish artist Lars Vilks, who had lived under police protection since his 2007 sketch of the Prophet Muhammad with a dog’s body brought death threats, died from a traffic accident Sunday, Swedish news media reported. The accident reportedly involved a truck colliding with a civilian police car in which Lars Vilks and his police protection were traveling, news media said. The Swedish news agency TT said police had confirmed that Vilks, 75, was traveling in the car with two police officers, and the newspaper Dagens Nyheter said the artist's partner confirmed his death.

  • Panama burying more migrant victims of brutal Darien Gap

    In an isolated cemetery in Panama’s Darien province, migrants who die crossing the most treacherous segment of their journey toward the United States are buried with a plasticized card containing what little information is available about them in case one day someone comes looking. Snake bites are also common.

  • Nurse fatally shoots co-worker at Philadelphia hospital

    A nurse at a Philadelphia hospital fatally shot his co-worker early Monday morning, fled the scene and was shot in a gunfight with police that wounded two officers, authorities said. The 55-year-old nurse was wearing scrubs when he shot his co-worker on the ninth floor of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital just after midnight, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference. The co-worker, a 43-year-old man who was a certified nursing assistant, was later pronounced dead.

  • Footage Shows Man Throwing Paint on Statue of George Floyd

    The New York Police Department has released footage and appealed for information after a newly installed statue of George Floyd in Union Square was defaced by paint on October 3.The footage shows a man on a skateboard throwing the paint as he passes.Nearby busts of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, the Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police in 2020, did not appear to be defaced.All three sculptures were opened to the public on October 1. Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers via Storyful

  • George Floyd memorial statue in New York City defaced again

    A statue honoring George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park was vandalized on Sunday, police said. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren’t touched. Sunday's act wasn't the first example of vandalism to the statue memorializing Floyd, whose killing at the hands of police in Minneapolis last year galvanized a racial justice movement across the country.

  • Missing couple found shot to death inside newspaper office, North Carolina cops say

    Police said it “appears to be an isolated incident.”

  • 'Catastrophic' California oil spill kills fish, damages wetlands

    HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (Reuters) -A large oil spill off the southern California coast left fish dead, birds mired in petroleum and wetlands contaminated, in what local officials called an environmental catastrophe. The U.S. Coast Guard, heading a clean-up response involving federal, state and city agencies, on Sunday announced an around-the-clock investigation into how the spill occurred. An estimated 126,000 gallons, or 3,000 barrels, had spread into an oil slick covering about 13 square miles of the Pacific Ocean since it was first reported on Saturday morning, Kim Carr, the mayor of Huntington Beach, told a news conference.

  • Lucy Letby: Nurse pleads not guilty to murder of eight babies

    The nurse has plead not guilty to 18 counts of murder and attempted murder

  • Lin Wood claims 'no plane fragments found' at 9/11 target sites

    Lin Wood, one of the lawyers who filed several lawsuits alleging massive election fraud following the 2020 election, claimed Friday there were "no plane fragments found" at the target sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

  • Rape claim sparks fury over China's work drinking

    As public scrutiny of corporate misbehaviour grows, can business drinking be dropped forever?

  • Ukrainian police arrest hacker who caused $150 million damage to global firms

    Ukrainian police said on Monday they had arrested a 25-year-old man who hacked more than 100 foreign companies and caused damage worth more than $150 million. The hacker, who was not identified, used phishing attacks and hijacked software that allows computers to be accessed remotely, a police statement said.

  • Israel requires COVID-19 booster shots for stricter "green pass"

    Israel on Sunday piled pressure on its vaccinated citizens to get a booster shot by making only those who received their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine eligible for a "green pass" allowing entry to restaurants, gyms and many other venues. Israel was an early adopter of Pfizer/BioNtech booster shots -- administering them to members of risk groups in July and by the end of August to anyone above the age of 12. The new green pass is being issued to those who received three shots or recently recovered from COVID-19, replacing a previous system that required just two shots.

  • Raytown School District investigating why students were given worksheet with racial slurs

    This is the second investigation involving racial slurs that the school district has opened this week.

  • The Gangland Murders Forcing Israel to Its Breaking Point

    Amhad Gharabli/GettyJERUSALEM—Benjamin Netanyahu has been out of office for all of 110 days, but for Arab citizens of Israel, post-Bibiism has become the era of emancipation. Decades of Arab community leaders have failed to inspire change in the country, leading to frustration, disenchantment and a growing social chasm between the mainstream Jewish experience and minority Arab lives.Since the start of 2021, almost 100 Arab citizens of Israel have been killed in street violence made possible by y

  • The Best Places To Buy Halloween Candy Online So You Don’t Disappoint the Trick-or-Treaters

    Stock up on the best Halloween candy without leaving your home.