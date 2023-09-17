PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at PepsiCo's (NASDAQ:PEP) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on PepsiCo is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$13b ÷ (US$96b - US$30b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, PepsiCo has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 16% generated by the Beverage industry.

In the above chart we have measured PepsiCo's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering PepsiCo here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has consistently earned 19% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 22% in that time. Since 19% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, PepsiCo has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 80% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

