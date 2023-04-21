PepsiCo (PEP) Commits $3.3 Million Toward Water Replenishment Projects

Madison Investments, an investment advisor, released its “Madison Sustainable Equity Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the fund’s performance lagged behind the S&P 500 Index, which returned 7.5% in the quarter, with a very narrow market. Both Sector Allocation and Stock Selection affected the performance of the fund in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Madison Sustainable Equity Fund highlighted stocks like PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Purchase, New York, PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is a global beverages and convenience foods manufacturer and distributor. On April 20, 2023, PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) stock closed at $185.33 per share. One-month return of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) was 3.48%, and its shares gained 7.66% of their value over the last 52 weeks. PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has a market capitalization of $255.257 billion.

Madison Sustainable Equity Fund made the following comment about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) announced that it will commit $3.3 million in funds toward water replenishment projects across North America. These projects aim to reduce absolute water use and replenish back into the local watershed more than 100% of the water used at company-owned and third-part sites in high water-risk areas."

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 70 hedge fund portfolios held PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 72 in the previous quarter.

