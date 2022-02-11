U.S. markets open in 54 minutes

PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced that Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Hugh Johnston, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET.

PepsiCo logo (PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo)
PepsiCo logo (PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo)

A pre-recorded audio webcast and slide presentation will be accessible at the date and time noted above at www.pepsico.com in the "Investors" section under "Financial Information / Events and Presentations."

About PepsiCo
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

Contacts:

Investors

Media


investor@pepsico.com

pepsicomediarelations@pepsico.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pepsico-to-present-at-the-consumer-analyst-group-of-new-york-conference-301480494.html

SOURCE PepsiCo, Inc.

