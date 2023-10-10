Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 2 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,371.75
    +3.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,839.00
    +38.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,197.50
    +10.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,772.60
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.94
    -0.44 (-0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.30
    +4.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.83
    -0.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0584
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.7970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.56
    -0.14 (-0.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2245
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.0700
    +0.5530 (+0.37%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,574.12
    +99.15 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    581.10
    -10.72 (-1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.03
    +118.82 (+1.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,746.53
    +751.86 (+2.43%)
     

PepsiCo Raises Profit Forecast as Results Beat Estimates

1
Brett Pulley
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- PepsiCo Inc. raised its earnings growth forecast and reported results that beat expectations as consumers absorbed higher prices on the company’s snacks and beverages.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Earnings of $2.25 per share for the third quarter were above analysts’ average estimate of $2.16. The maker of Tostitos chips and Mountain Dew sodas reported net revenue of $23.5 billion, also surpassing the consensus estimate.

Pepsi shares rose 2.5% in trading before US exchanges opened. Rival Coca-Cola Co. also gained. Purchase, New York-based Pepsi increased its guidance for full-year earnings while leaving the revenue growth estimate unchanged.

The stock has dropped more than 10% over the past three months, hurt by concerns about slowing sales growth and the potential impact on snacking of a new class of obesity medicines that subdue cravings. Organic revenue at the Frito-Lay unit rose 7% last quarter, half the rate of the prior quarter.

The company expects core earnings per share growth of 13% at constant currencies this fiscal year, up from a prior estimate of 12%. Its organic revenue growth forecast remains unchanged at 10%.

Pepsi said it continues to expect a negative 2 percentage-point foreign-exchange impact on revenue and core earnings per share growth.

(Updates with share reaction in third paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement