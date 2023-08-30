U.S. markets open in 7 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,508.75
    +2.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,899.00
    +12.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,427.00
    +11.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.50
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.56
    +0.40 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,964.00
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.62
    -0.17 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0878
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.45
    -0.63 (-4.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2635
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.2280
    +0.3600 (+0.25%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,452.05
    +1,430.40 (+5.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    591.73
    +27.78 (+4.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.99
    +126.41 (+1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,333.15
    +106.18 (+0.33%)
     

PepsiCo returns to Indonesia, breaks ground for snack factory

Stefanno Sulaiman
·1 min read
A view shows a plant of PepsiCo company in Azov

By Stefanno Sulaiman

CIKARANG, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. food and beverage maker PepsiCo began building a snack factory in Indonesia's West Java on Wednesday, marking its return to Southeast Asia's largest economy after splitting with a local partner two years ago.

The factory, part of PepsiCo's $200 million commitment to invest in Indonesia over a 10-year period, is expected to start producing snacks by 2025.

PepsiCo's affiliate Fritolay Netherlands Holding B.V. and Indofood CBP, a unit of Indonesia's largest food company Indofood Group, ended a 30-year joint venture in 2021 without providing any reason, when Indofood bought PepsiCo's minority stake.

The JV at the time had manufactured a range of snacks under brands like Lay's, Cheetos and Doritos.

Building the new factory without a local partner, PepsiCo pledged to source most raw materials for its snacks, including corn and palm oil, from sustainable sources and to use renewable power sources.

($1 = 15,255.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Gayatri Suroyo and Simon Cameron-Moore)