PepsiCo's $9M Investment Sets The Table For Expanding In Northeast India

Food and beverage giant PepsiCo's (NASDAQ: PEP) Indian arm has announced a significant investment of approximately $9.33 million to establish its first food-centric manufacturing facility in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, aimed at expanding its presence in the region.

The plant, which will cover an expansive 44.2 acres in Nalbari, is projected to become operational by 2025, contributing to the creation of direct and indirect job opportunities for more than 450 individuals.

This development has received confirmation from the state's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who took to social media to make the official announcement.

PepsiCo India intends to source 50,000 tonnes of potatoes from the region, employing state-of-the-art technology, quality seeds, and affordable machinery to support farmers. The new facility will also stimulate the demand for a cold storage capacity of 60,000 tonnes in the upcoming years, the company stated.

“India is among the fastest-growing markets for PepsiCo in the AMESA region, and we are committed to investing in the nation to build capacity,” said Eugene Willemsen, CEO of Africa, Middle East & South Asia, PepsiCo.

PepsiCo India also inked a tripartite MoU with Assam Skill Development Mission and Directorate of Employment and Craftsman training to boost women’s employment in the region. The move is expected to generate opportunities for the MSME industry, including packaging products like laminates, cartons, and other local ancillary industries.

