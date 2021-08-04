U.S. markets open in 5 hours 16 minutes

Peptide Drug Antibody Conjugate Drug Market Clinical Trials Companies Report 2026

KuicK Research
·3 min read

Focus On Cancer Targeted Therapy to Drive Global Peptide Drug Conjugate Market Says Kuick Research

DELHI, India, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Peptide Drug Conjugate Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2026 Report Highlights:

  • First FDA Approved Peptide Drug Conjugate: Pepaxto (Melphalan Flufenamide)

  • Pepaxto Clinical & Commercial Insight: Dosage, Patent, Price, Sales Forecast

  • Peptide Drug Conjugate Sales Opportunity: US, Europe, Japan & South Korea

  • Global Peptide Drug Conjugate Clinical Pipeline: > 20 Drugs

  • Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Country, Indication

  • Patent Insight of Peptide Drug Conjugates

  • Profile & Clinical Pipeline Insight of Companies Developing Peptide Drug Conjugates

Download Report:

https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-global-peptide-drug-conjugate-antibodies-antibody-market-pepaxto-melphalan-flufenamide-melflufen-clinical-trials-fda-approved-oncology-cancer-peptide-clinical-pipeline

Over the last few years, there has been rapid research for the development of novel cancer therapies which have the ability to specifically target the cancer cells. The widespread efforts by researchers have enabled them to utilize the therapeutic potential of peptides in the management of cancer. Till now, several peptide based drugs have entered the market and have shown immense response in the treatment of cancer. Recently, researchers have introduced a new class of peptide drug conjugates, which are formed through the covalent attachment of peptide sequence to a drug via a cleavable linker.

The great zeal of interest in peptide drug conjugates is mainly due to their various advantages over other available cancer therapies. Given their small size, peptides have the ability to penetrate deeper into the target tissue and induce robust anti-tumor response. Furthermore, the ease of manufacturing peptides has also gained a lot of interest in the pharmaceutical companies. The peptide drug conjugate enables the selective delivery of the cytotoxic drug to the target cell, which ultimately results in enhanced efficacy and specificity in the management of cancer.

Currently, Melphalan flufenamide (Pepaxto) is the only available peptide drug conjugate in US market. The drug Pepaxto was developed by Oncopeptides and is indicated in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior lines of therapy and whose disease is refractory to at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory agent, and one CD38-directed monoclonal antibody. The accelerated approval of the drug is based on the clinical trial which have demonstrated significant improvement in overall response rate and median duration response. Apart from this, the drug is expected to gain approval in other regions like Europe which will also aid in the growth of market.

The encouraging response of the drug in the management of cancer and the accelerated approval has boosted the further research and development in this sector. Till now, several pharmaceutical companies including AstraZeneca, Bicycle Therapeutics, Theratechnologies and others have developed a robust pipeline of peptide drug conjugates which are further expected to propel the growth of market. Despite several challenges to the growth of market, it is expected that the global peptide drug conjugate market will witness high growth rates attributing to their ability to overcome the limitations of already approved cancer therapies.

US is expected to dominate the global peptide drug conjugate market driven by ongoing research and development activities along with increasing focus on targeted cancer therapies in the region. Apart from this, the increasing geriatric population in the region associated with other factors such as smoking, drinking, or physical inactivity will contribute in the development of cancer, which will ultimately increase the demand of targeted drugs. In addition to this, the coming years will see rapid drug approvals in this region which will help in maintaining their position in the global market.

Contact:
Neeraj Chawla
Research Head
+91-981410366
neeraj@kuickresearch.com
https://www.kuickresearch.com


