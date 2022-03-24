Peptide Therapeutics: Contract API Manufacturing Market Report 2022-2035 with Amgen, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, Novo Nordisk and Takeda Dominating Among Others
Dublin, March 24, 2022
Over the years, the popularity of biologics has led to an evident shift in the focus of pharmaceutical companies, from traditional interventions towards more complex and advanced pharmacological interventions, such as peptide therapeutics. Since the discovery of insulin, the peptide therapeutics market has evolved significantly. Presently, over 80 peptide-based drugs are available in the market for the treatment of an array of diseases, including cancer, chronic pain, diabetes, HIV infection, multiple sclerosis and osteoporosis. Further, since 2017, more than 10 peptide-based drugs have been approved by the USFDA. Of these, LupkynisTM and Zegalogue were recently approved in 2021, while ImcivreeTM, Victoza, LUPRON DEPOT, Zoladex, Sandostatin and Somatuline received approval in 2020.
In this context, 1,000+ clinical trials have been/are being conducted to evaluate the therapeutic viability and future potential of novel peptides across various phases of development. The increasing popularity of this class of drugs can be attributed to their high specificity, affinity, less drug-drug interactions, diverse biological and chemical activity (enabling the enhancement of their half-lives), proven pharmacological value and favorable safety profiles. Considering the various advantages offered by such drugs, the demand for peptide-based therapeutics is increasing at a considerable pace.
It is worth highlighting that the peptide synthesis and purification domain is fraught with several challenges, including complexities associated with synthesis of complex, long chain macromolecules, which is known to affect the product yield and purity. In order to mitigate the aforementioned challenges, several players engaged in this domain prefer to outsource their operations to peptide contract manufacturers.
Currently, more than 60 contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) claim to offer services for the development, design, manufacturing and purification of peptides. Owing to the fact that a large number of peptide therapeutic developers are outsourcing various aspects of their business processes, several CMOs / CDMOs have become one-stop shops to cater to the diverse needs of peptide therapeutics developers. Considering the ongoing innovation in production technologies, purification techniques, evolving pipeline and increasing demand for peptide-based drug candidates, we believe that developer companies are likely to continue relying on contract manufacturing service providers and the market is inclined to witness steady growth in the coming decade.
As pharma companies resume full-scale operation after the COVID-19 outbreak, the demand for large-scale peptide therapeutics contract API manufacturing is expected to increase significantly. It is worth highlighting that a number of peptide-based COVID-19 vaccines are being developed by pharmaceutical companies which further accelerate the high demand for peptide manufacturing service providers in order to scale-up production of these novel therapeutics posts their approval, in order to meet the global demand.
Scope of the Report
The "Peptide Therapeutics: Contract API Manufacturing Market by Scale of Operation (Preclinical / Clinical and Commercial), Type of Synthesis Method Used (Chemical Synthesis Method and Non-Chemical Synthesis Method), Company Size (Small, Mid-sized and Large), and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities associated with the contract manufacturing of therapeutic peptides, over the next decade. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.
Amongst other elements, the report includes:
A detailed overview of the current market landscape of companies offering peptide contract manufacturing services, along with information on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), geographical location of CMO, number and location of their respective facilities, type of peptide synthesis method used (chemical and non-chemical), types of peptide modification services offered, type of peptide purification technology used (HPLC / UPLC, Ion-Exchange Chromatography and Size-Exchange Chromatography) and regulatory accreditations/certifications received.
An insightful company competitiveness analysis of prominent peptide contract manufacturers, based on several relevant parameters, such as service strength (in terms of the experience of the service provider), and capabilities related to contract manufacturing of peptides (such as type of product, type of service(s) offered, number of manufacturing facilities, scale of operation, type of synthesis method used, type of purification technique used, and type of peptide modification).
Elaborate profiles of key players (shortlisted on the basis of the company competitiveness analysis) engaged in this domain. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, along with information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters, key executives, details related to peptide contract manufacturing services offered, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.
An analysis on the recent developments within the peptide contract manufacturing industry, highlighting information on several partnerships and collaborations and facility expansions that have taken place in this domain, during the period 2016-2021.
An in-depth analysis of completed, ongoing, and planned clinical studies focused on peptide therapeutics, based on several relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, phase of development, current trial status, enrolled patient population, study design, leading industry players (in terms of number of trials conducted), study focus and key geographical regions.
A detailed analysis of peptide contract manufacturing service providers' capabilities in different regions, based on several relevant parameters, such as number of CMOs, number of clinical sites, number of clinical trials, number of patients enrolled, number of peptide manufacturing facilities, type of product, number of clinical/commercial manufacturing CMOs, demand for peptide therapeutics and installed capacity.
Informed estimates of the annual commercial and clinical demand for peptide therapeutics, based on several relevant parameters, such as target patient population, dosing frequency and dose strength.
An analysis highlighting potential strategic partners segregated based on the likelihood of entering into collaboration with peptide therapeutics developers. These players have been shortlisted based on several relevant parameters, such as pipeline strength, pipeline maturity, year of establishment and company size.
A qualitative analysis highlighting the various factors that need to be taken into consideration by peptide drug developers, while deciding whether to manufacture their respective products in-house or engage the services of a CMO.
A region-wise, detailed analysis of the total cost of ownership for a peptide contract manufacturing service provider. It features an informed estimate of direct and indirect expenses taking into consideration 11 relevant parameters, over a span of 10 years.
A discussion on regulatory guidelines related to peptide manufacturing, highlighting the key differences across various geographies, including the US, Europe, Australia, China, India, Japan and South Korea. It also includes details related to the various challenges, related to regulatory scrutiny, faced by peptide manufacturers.
An insightful discussion on how the recent COVID-19 pandemic is likely to impact the peptide contract manufacturing market, along with information on the key initiatives undertaken by service providers to overcome the challenges faced due to the pandemic.
A discussion on industry-affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework, which are likely to impact the evolution of this field; it includes a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter on industry dynamics.
One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future growth potential within the peptide contract manufacturing market, based on several relevant parameters, such as projected growth of overall peptide-based products market, cost of goods sold and direct manufacturing costs. We have developed an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and mid to long term, over the period 2022-2035.
Companies Mentioned
13therapeutics
9 Meters Biopharma
AAPPTec
Abbiotec
Abcepta
Abclonal
ABI Scientific
Abzena
ACES Pharma
Activotec
Adalvo
Adar Biotech
Advanced Accelerator Applications
Advanced ChemTech
Advanced Peptides
Aileron Therapeutics
Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma
Akashi Therapeutics
Albiochem
Allysta Pharmaceuticals
Almac
Alpha Diagnostic
AltaBioscience
Altimmune
AmbioPharm
American Peptide Company
Amgen
AminoPrimeCentral
Amolyt Pharma
Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Amunix
Amyndas Pharmaceuticals
Anaspec
AnGes
Anji Pharmaceuticals
Antagene
APAC Pharmaceutical
Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Apeptico
APIM Therapeutics
Apitope
APL
Aquestive Therapeutics
Arch Biopartners
Ardena
Ascendia
AsclepiX Therapeutics
Aspen Oss
AstraZeneca
Asymchem
Atlantic Peptides
Atox Bio
Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
Auspep
Austin Chemical
Averica
Avilex Pharma
Axon Neuroscience
Baccinex
Bachem
BAM Biotech
Bayer
BCN Peptides
Bicycle Therapeutics
Bioassay
BioConcept
BioLineRx
Biolingus
Biomarck Pharmaceuticals
BioMarin Pharmaceutical
Biomer Technology
Biopeptek Pharmaceuticals
BioServ
Bio-Synthesis
BioVectra
Boehringer Ingelheim
Boston Therapeutics
Burrard Pharmaceuticals
California Peptide
Cambridge Peptides
Cambridge Research Biochemicals
CanBas
CanPeptide
Capsugel
Cara Therapeutics
CARBOGEN AMCIS
Carmot Therapeutics
CASLO
CBL
Celtek Peptides
CEM
Cend Therapeutics
Centre for Process Systems Engineering (CPSE)
CHEMI
ChemPartner
ChemPep
Chiasma Pharma
ChinaTech Peptide
Chinese Peptide Company
Chondropeptix
Chrysalis BioTherapeutics
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals
CohBar
Constant Therapeutics
CordenPharma
Corvid Pharmaceuticals
Covalab
CPC Scientific
Creative Peptides
CreoSalus
CSBio
CureDM
Curia
Curonz
Cytovation
Dalton Pharma
Deca Peptide
Designer Bioscience
Diabetology
Diapin Therapeutics
Dottikon ES
Eli Lilly
Entera Bio
Enteris BioPharma
Enzene Biosciences
Enzo Life Sciences
EOC Pharma
Esperance Pharmaceuticals
Eurogentec
Europe Pharmaceutical
F4 Pharma
Ferring Pharmaceuticals
FirstString Research
Follicum
Formac Pharmaceuticals
Frontier Biotechnologies
Genervon Biopharmaceuticals
Genosphere
Genpro Biotech
GenScript
Genus Oncology
Gila Therapeutics
GlaxoSmithKline
GlioCure
GLyPharma
GlyTech
GP Pharm
Grace
Green Chemistry and Enabling Technologies
IBMM Peptide
Grey Matter Research Foundation
GYRUS Pharma
HAMLET Pharma
Hemmo Pharmaceuticals
HighTide Therapeutics
Hybio Pharmaceutical
iBio
i-DNA Biotechnology
IDP Pharma
ILC Therapeutics
ILS (A subsidiary of Otsuka Chemical)
Imcyse
ImmuPharma
Innovagen
Inotrem
Intavis Peptide Services
Integrity Bio
InterK Peptide Therapeutics
Iris Biotech
Issar Pharmaceuticals
Jitsubo
JPT Peptide Technologies
Kaijie Peptide
Kalos Therapeutics
KareBayTM Biochem
KeyBioscience
Kinexus
KriSan Biotech
KYTHERA Biopharmaceuticals
La Jolla Pharmaceutical
Lassogen
LifeTein
Longevity Biotech
Lonza
Lyotex
MedImmune
MElkin Pharmaceuticals
MeSCue-Janusys
Mimotopes
MuseChem
Nanomerics
Nanos
Natco Pharma
National Cancer Institute
NervGen
Neuland Laboratories
Neuro-Bio
New England Peptide
NextPharma
NoNO
NovaCell Technology
Novavax
Novetide
Novo Nordisk
NSJ Prayog Life Sciences
NUMAFERM
ONL Therapeutics
OPKO Health
Oramed Pharmaceuticals
ORPEGEN Peptide Chemicals
Oryn Therapeutics
Ovoca Bio
Oxalo Therapeutics
Oxurion
Palatin Technologies
Pepceuticals
PEPDesign
Pepscan
PEP-Therapy
Peptide 2.0
Peptide Institute
Peptide Sciences
Peptide Synthetics
peptides&elephants
Peptilogics
PeptiStar
Peptron
Pfanstiehl
PharmaMar
Phoenix Pharmaceuticals
piCHEM
PIN Pharma
Piramal Pharma Solutions
PolyPeptide
Polyphor
PREVITALICA
Priavoid
PrimaPharma
Primm Biotech
Priveel peptides
ProImmune
ProLynx
Promore Pharma
ProNeurogen
Protagenic Therapeutics
Protagonist Therapeutics
Proteimax
Proteogenix
ProvePharm
Pulmotect
Quantum Hi-Tech (China) Biological
Radius Health
Rani Therapeutics
RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals
Revolo Biotherapeutics
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
rPeptide
RS Synthesis
Salix Pharmaceuticals
Sanofi
Santhera Pharmaceuticals
Sapience Therapeutics
SBS Genetech
Scancell
Schafer-N
Scilight-Peptide
ScinoPharm
Seachaid Pharmaceuticals
Sekisui Medical
Senn Chemicals
Serpin Pharma
Severn Biotech
Shengnuo Peptide
Shenzhen JYMed Technology
Sinopep
Soligenix
Soricimed Biopharma
Space Peptides
STA Pharmaceutical (A subsidiary of WuXi AppTec)
Stealth BioTherapeutics
Sussex Research
Symbiosis Pharmaceutical
Synex
SYNG Pharmaceuticals
EOC Pharma
Takeda
TCG
TearSolutions
TheraSource
Theratechnologies
Topas Therapeutics
Tufts University Core Facility
TwoToBiotech
UCB Pharma
Ulster University
UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center
United Biosystems
US Biological
USV
Valliscor
Vault Pharma
Vaxeal
Viatem
Vivtide
Wilshire Technologies
Wuhan Jetide Biotech
Xaia Custom Peptides
Xigen
Zealand Pharma
Zhangzhou Sinobioway Peptide
Zhejiang Peptides Biotech
Zucara Therapeutics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cx3vzt
