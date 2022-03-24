Peptide Therapeutics: Contract API Manufacturing Market Report 2022-2035 with Amgen, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, Novo Nordisk and Takeda Dominating Among Others

Company Logo

Dublin, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peptide Therapeutics: Contract API Manufacturing Market by Scale of Operation, Type of Synthesis Method Used, Company Size, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Over the years, the popularity of biologics has led to an evident shift in the focus of pharmaceutical companies, from traditional interventions towards more complex and advanced pharmacological interventions, such as peptide therapeutics. Since the discovery of insulin, the peptide therapeutics market has evolved significantly. Presently, over 80 peptide-based drugs are available in the market for the treatment of an array of diseases, including cancer, chronic pain, diabetes, HIV infection, multiple sclerosis and osteoporosis. Further, since 2017, more than 10 peptide-based drugs have been approved by the USFDA. Of these, LupkynisTM and Zegalogue were recently approved in 2021, while ImcivreeTM, Victoza, LUPRON DEPOT, Zoladex, Sandostatin and Somatuline received approval in 2020.

In this context, 1,000+ clinical trials have been/are being conducted to evaluate the therapeutic viability and future potential of novel peptides across various phases of development. The increasing popularity of this class of drugs can be attributed to their high specificity, affinity, less drug-drug interactions, diverse biological and chemical activity (enabling the enhancement of their half-lives), proven pharmacological value and favorable safety profiles. Considering the various advantages offered by such drugs, the demand for peptide-based therapeutics is increasing at a considerable pace.



It is worth highlighting that the peptide synthesis and purification domain is fraught with several challenges, including complexities associated with synthesis of complex, long chain macromolecules, which is known to affect the product yield and purity. In order to mitigate the aforementioned challenges, several players engaged in this domain prefer to outsource their operations to peptide contract manufacturers.

Currently, more than 60 contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) claim to offer services for the development, design, manufacturing and purification of peptides. Owing to the fact that a large number of peptide therapeutic developers are outsourcing various aspects of their business processes, several CMOs / CDMOs have become one-stop shops to cater to the diverse needs of peptide therapeutics developers. Considering the ongoing innovation in production technologies, purification techniques, evolving pipeline and increasing demand for peptide-based drug candidates, we believe that developer companies are likely to continue relying on contract manufacturing service providers and the market is inclined to witness steady growth in the coming decade.



As pharma companies resume full-scale operation after the COVID-19 outbreak, the demand for large-scale peptide therapeutics contract API manufacturing is expected to increase significantly. It is worth highlighting that a number of peptide-based COVID-19 vaccines are being developed by pharmaceutical companies which further accelerate the high demand for peptide manufacturing service providers in order to scale-up production of these novel therapeutics posts their approval, in order to meet the global demand.



Scope of the Report



The "Peptide Therapeutics: Contract API Manufacturing Market by Scale of Operation (Preclinical / Clinical and Commercial), Type of Synthesis Method Used (Chemical Synthesis Method and Non-Chemical Synthesis Method), Company Size (Small, Mid-sized and Large), and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities associated with the contract manufacturing of therapeutic peptides, over the next decade. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.



Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed overview of the current market landscape of companies offering peptide contract manufacturing services, along with information on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), geographical location of CMO, number and location of their respective facilities, type of peptide synthesis method used (chemical and non-chemical), types of peptide modification services offered, type of peptide purification technology used (HPLC / UPLC, Ion-Exchange Chromatography and Size-Exchange Chromatography) and regulatory accreditations/certifications received.

An insightful company competitiveness analysis of prominent peptide contract manufacturers, based on several relevant parameters, such as service strength (in terms of the experience of the service provider), and capabilities related to contract manufacturing of peptides (such as type of product, type of service(s) offered, number of manufacturing facilities, scale of operation, type of synthesis method used, type of purification technique used, and type of peptide modification).

Elaborate profiles of key players (shortlisted on the basis of the company competitiveness analysis) engaged in this domain. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, along with information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters, key executives, details related to peptide contract manufacturing services offered, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

An analysis on the recent developments within the peptide contract manufacturing industry, highlighting information on several partnerships and collaborations and facility expansions that have taken place in this domain, during the period 2016-2021.

An in-depth analysis of completed, ongoing, and planned clinical studies focused on peptide therapeutics, based on several relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, phase of development, current trial status, enrolled patient population, study design, leading industry players (in terms of number of trials conducted), study focus and key geographical regions.

A detailed analysis of peptide contract manufacturing service providers' capabilities in different regions, based on several relevant parameters, such as number of CMOs, number of clinical sites, number of clinical trials, number of patients enrolled, number of peptide manufacturing facilities, type of product, number of clinical/commercial manufacturing CMOs, demand for peptide therapeutics and installed capacity.

Informed estimates of the annual commercial and clinical demand for peptide therapeutics, based on several relevant parameters, such as target patient population, dosing frequency and dose strength.

An analysis highlighting potential strategic partners segregated based on the likelihood of entering into collaboration with peptide therapeutics developers. These players have been shortlisted based on several relevant parameters, such as pipeline strength, pipeline maturity, year of establishment and company size.

A qualitative analysis highlighting the various factors that need to be taken into consideration by peptide drug developers, while deciding whether to manufacture their respective products in-house or engage the services of a CMO.

A region-wise, detailed analysis of the total cost of ownership for a peptide contract manufacturing service provider. It features an informed estimate of direct and indirect expenses taking into consideration 11 relevant parameters, over a span of 10 years.

A discussion on regulatory guidelines related to peptide manufacturing, highlighting the key differences across various geographies, including the US, Europe, Australia, China, India, Japan and South Korea. It also includes details related to the various challenges, related to regulatory scrutiny, faced by peptide manufacturers.

An insightful discussion on how the recent COVID-19 pandemic is likely to impact the peptide contract manufacturing market, along with information on the key initiatives undertaken by service providers to overcome the challenges faced due to the pandemic.

A discussion on industry-affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework, which are likely to impact the evolution of this field; it includes a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter on industry dynamics.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future growth potential within the peptide contract manufacturing market, based on several relevant parameters, such as projected growth of overall peptide-based products market, cost of goods sold and direct manufacturing costs. We have developed an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and mid to long term, over the period 2022-2035.



Companies Mentioned

13therapeutics

9 Meters Biopharma

AAPPTec

Abbiotec

Abcepta

Abclonal

ABI Scientific

Abzena

ACES Pharma

Activotec

Adalvo

Adar Biotech

Advanced Accelerator Applications

Advanced ChemTech

Advanced Peptides

Aileron Therapeutics

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma

Akashi Therapeutics

Albiochem

Allysta Pharmaceuticals

Almac

Alpha Diagnostic

AltaBioscience

Altimmune

AmbioPharm

American Peptide Company

Amgen

AminoPrimeCentral

Amolyt Pharma

Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Amunix

Amyndas Pharmaceuticals

Anaspec

AnGes

Anji Pharmaceuticals

Antagene

APAC Pharmaceutical

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apeptico

APIM Therapeutics

Apitope

APL

Aquestive Therapeutics

Arch Biopartners

Ardena

Ascendia

AsclepiX Therapeutics

Aspen Oss

AstraZeneca

Asymchem

Atlantic Peptides

Atox Bio

Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Auspep

Austin Chemical

Averica

Avilex Pharma

Axon Neuroscience

Baccinex

Bachem

BAM Biotech

Bayer

BCN Peptides

Bicycle Therapeutics

Bioassay

BioConcept

BioLineRx

Biolingus

Biomarck Pharmaceuticals

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Biomer Technology

Biopeptek Pharmaceuticals

BioServ

Bio-Synthesis

BioVectra

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boston Therapeutics

Burrard Pharmaceuticals

California Peptide

Cambridge Peptides

Cambridge Research Biochemicals

CanBas

CanPeptide

Capsugel

Cara Therapeutics

CARBOGEN AMCIS

Carmot Therapeutics

CASLO

CBL

Celtek Peptides

CEM

Cend Therapeutics

Centre for Process Systems Engineering (CPSE)

CHEMI

ChemPartner

ChemPep

Chiasma Pharma

ChinaTech Peptide

Chinese Peptide Company

Chondropeptix

Chrysalis BioTherapeutics

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

CohBar

Constant Therapeutics

CordenPharma

Corvid Pharmaceuticals

Covalab

CPC Scientific

Creative Peptides

CreoSalus

CSBio

CureDM

Curia

Curonz

Cytovation

Dalton Pharma

Deca Peptide

Designer Bioscience

Diabetology

Diapin Therapeutics

Dottikon ES

Eli Lilly

Entera Bio

Enteris BioPharma

Enzene Biosciences

Enzo Life Sciences

EOC Pharma

Esperance Pharmaceuticals

Eurogentec

Europe Pharmaceutical

F4 Pharma

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

FirstString Research

Follicum

Formac Pharmaceuticals

Frontier Biotechnologies

Genervon Biopharmaceuticals

Genosphere

Genpro Biotech

GenScript

Genus Oncology

Gila Therapeutics

GlaxoSmithKline

GlioCure

GLyPharma

GlyTech

GP Pharm

Grace

Green Chemistry and Enabling Technologies

IBMM Peptide

Grey Matter Research Foundation

GYRUS Pharma

HAMLET Pharma

Hemmo Pharmaceuticals

HighTide Therapeutics

Hybio Pharmaceutical

iBio

i-DNA Biotechnology

IDP Pharma

ILC Therapeutics

ILS (A subsidiary of Otsuka Chemical)

Imcyse

ImmuPharma

Innovagen

Inotrem

Intavis Peptide Services

Integrity Bio

InterK Peptide Therapeutics

Iris Biotech

Issar Pharmaceuticals

Jitsubo

JPT Peptide Technologies

Kaijie Peptide

Kalos Therapeutics

KareBayTM Biochem

KeyBioscience

Kinexus

KriSan Biotech

KYTHERA Biopharmaceuticals

La Jolla Pharmaceutical

Lassogen

LifeTein

Longevity Biotech

Lonza

Lyotex

MedImmune

MElkin Pharmaceuticals

MeSCue-Janusys

Mimotopes

MuseChem

Nanomerics

Nanos

Natco Pharma

National Cancer Institute

NervGen

Neuland Laboratories

Neuro-Bio

New England Peptide

NextPharma

NoNO

NovaCell Technology

Novavax

Novetide

Novo Nordisk

NSJ Prayog Life Sciences

NUMAFERM

ONL Therapeutics

OPKO Health

Oramed Pharmaceuticals

ORPEGEN Peptide Chemicals

Oryn Therapeutics

Ovoca Bio

Oxalo Therapeutics

Oxurion

Palatin Technologies

Pepceuticals

PEPDesign

Pepscan

PEP-Therapy

Peptide 2.0

Peptide Institute

Peptide Sciences

Peptide Synthetics

peptides&elephants

Peptilogics

PeptiStar

Peptron

Pfanstiehl

PharmaMar

Phoenix Pharmaceuticals

piCHEM

PIN Pharma

Piramal Pharma Solutions

PolyPeptide

Polyphor

PREVITALICA

Priavoid

PrimaPharma

Primm Biotech

Priveel peptides

ProImmune

ProLynx

Promore Pharma

ProNeurogen

Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics

Proteimax

Proteogenix

ProvePharm

Pulmotect

Quantum Hi-Tech (China) Biological

Radius Health

Rani Therapeutics

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

Revolo Biotherapeutics

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

rPeptide

RS Synthesis

Salix Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi

Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Sapience Therapeutics

SBS Genetech

Scancell

Schafer-N

Scilight-Peptide

ScinoPharm

Seachaid Pharmaceuticals

Sekisui Medical

Senn Chemicals

Serpin Pharma

Severn Biotech

Shengnuo Peptide

Shenzhen JYMed Technology

Sinopep

Soligenix

Soricimed Biopharma

Space Peptides

STA Pharmaceutical (A subsidiary of WuXi AppTec)

Stealth BioTherapeutics

Sussex Research

Symbiosis Pharmaceutical

Synex

SYNG Pharmaceuticals

EOC Pharma

Takeda

TCG

TearSolutions

TheraSource

Theratechnologies

Topas Therapeutics

Tufts University Core Facility

TwoToBiotech

UCB Pharma

Ulster University

UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center

United Biosystems

US Biological

USV

Valliscor

Vault Pharma

Vaxeal

Viatem

Vivtide

Wilshire Technologies

Wuhan Jetide Biotech

Xaia Custom Peptides

Xigen

Zealand Pharma

Zhangzhou Sinobioway Peptide

Zhejiang Peptides Biotech

Zucara Therapeutics





