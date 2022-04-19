Peptide Therapeutics: Contract API Manufacturing Markets, 2035

DUBLIN, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Peptide Therapeutics: Contract API Manufacturing Market by Scale of Operation, Type of Synthesis Method Used, Company Size, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Peptide Therapeutics: Contract API Manufacturing Market report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities associated with the contract manufacturing of therapeutic peptides, over the next decade. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future growth potential within the peptide contract manufacturing market, based on several relevant parameters, such as projected growth of overall peptide-based products market, cost of goods sold and direct manufacturing costs. We have developed an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and mid to long term, over the period 2022-2035.



Over the years, the popularity of biologics has led to an evident shift in the focus of pharmaceutical companies, from traditional interventions towards more complex and advanced pharmacological interventions, such as peptide therapeutics. Since the discovery of insulin, the peptide therapeutics market has evolved significantly.

Presently, over 80 peptide-based drugs are available in the market for the treatment of an array of diseases, including cancer, chronic pain, diabetes, HIV infection, multiple sclerosis and osteoporosis. Further, since 2017, more than 10 peptide-based drugs have been approved by the USFDA. Of these, LupkynisTM and Zegalogue were recently approved in 2021, while ImcivreeTM, Victoza, LUPRON DEPOT, Zoladex, Sandostatin and Somatuline received approval in 2020.

In this context, 1,000+ clinical trials have been / are being conducted to evaluate the therapeutic viability and future potential of novel peptides across various phases of development. The increasing popularity of this class of drugs can be attributed to their high specificity, affinity, less drug-drug interactions, diverse biological and chemical activity (enabling the enhancement of their half-lives), proven pharmacological value and favorable safety profiles. Considering the various advantages offered by such drugs, the demand for peptide-based therapeutics is increasing at a considerable pace.



It is worth highlighting that the peptide synthesis and purification domain is fraught with several challenges, including complexities associated with synthesis of complex, long chain macromolecules, which is known to affect the product yield and purity. In order to mitigate the aforementioned challenges, several players engaged in this domain prefer to outsource their operations to peptide contract manufacturers.

Currently, more than 60 contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) claim to offer services for the development, design, manufacturing and purification of peptides. Owing to the fact that a large number of peptide therapeutic developers are outsourcing various aspects of their business processes, several CMOs / CDMOs have become one-stop-shops to cater to the diverse needs of peptide therapeutics developers.

Considering the ongoing innovation in production technologies, purification techniques, evolving pipeline and increasing demand for peptide-based drug candidates, we believe that developer companies are likely to continue relying on contract manufacturing service providers and the market is inclined to witness a steady growth in the coming decade.



As pharma companies resume full-scale operation after the COVID-19 outbreak, the demand for large-scale peptide therapeutics contract API manufacturing is expected to increase significantly. It is worth highlighting that a number of peptide-based COVID-19 vaccines are being developed by pharmaceutical companies which further accelerate the high demand for peptide manufacturing service providers in order to scale-up production of these novel therapeutics post their approval, in order to meet the global demand.

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Key Questions Answered

1.4. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Chapter Overview



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Overview of Peptides

3.2.1. Structural Analysis of Peptides

3.2.2. Classification of Peptides

3.2.3. Peptide Synthesis

3.2.4. Type of Peptide Modification

3.2.4.1. N-terminal Modification

3.2.4.2. Internal Modification

3.2.4.3. C-terminal Modification

3.2.4.4. Other Modifications

3.2.5. Peptide Purification

3.2.5.1. Key Guidelines for Peptide Purity

3.3. Overview of Contract Manufacturing

3.3.1. Need for Outsourcing Peptide Manufacturing Operations

3.3.2. Key Considerations for Selecting a CMO Partner

3.3.3. Advantages of Outsourcing Manufacturing Services

3.3.4. Risks and Challenges Associated with Outsourcing Peptide Manufacturing Operations

3.4. Future Perspectives



4. REGULATORY LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Regulatory Scenario: North America

4.3. Regulatory Scenario: Europe

4.4. Regulatory Scenario: Asia Pacific

4.5. Key Challenges Associated with Peptide Manufacturing



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1 Chapter Overview

5.2 Contract Peptide API Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape

5.3. List of Custom Peptide Manufacturers



6. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Key Parameters

6.3. Methodology

6.4. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Peptide Therapeutics Contract API Manufacturers

6.4.1 Company Competitiveness: Small Companies

6.4.2 Company Competitiveness: Mid-sized Companies

6.4.3. Company Competitiveness: Large Companies



7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1 Chapter Overview

7.2. Contract Peptide API Manufacturers Based in North America

7.2.1. AmbioPharm

7.2.2. CPC Scientific

7.2.3. Creative Peptides

7.2.4. CSBio

7.3. Contract Peptide API Manufacturers Based in Europe

7.3.1. Bachem

7.3.2. BCN Peptide

7.3.3. Corden Pharma

7.3.4. PolyPeptide

7.3.5. Senn Chemicals

7.4. Contract Peptide API Manufacturers Based in Asia Pacific

7.4.1. Auspep

7.4.2. Chinese Peptide

7.4.3. Hybio Pharmaceutical

7.4.4. Peptide Institute

7.4.5. ScinoPharm



8. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Partnerships Models

8.3. Peptide Therapeutics Contract API Manufacturers: List of Partnerships and Collaborations

8.4. Expansion Models

8.5. List of Recent Expansions

8.6. Emerging Peptide Synthesis Technologies



9. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Scope and Methodology

9.3. Peptide Therapeutics: List of Clinical Trials

9.4. Analysis of Enrolled Patient Population



10. REGIONAL CAPABILITY ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

10.3. Overall Landscape of Contract Peptide API Manufacturers

10.4. Contract Peptide API Manufacturers in North America

10.5. Contract Peptide API Manufacturers in Europe

10.6. Contract Peptide API Manufacturing in Asia Pacific



11. DEMAND ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Assumptions and Methodology

11.3.1. Analysis by Geography



12. CAPACITY ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Assumptions and Methodology

12.3. Peptide API Manufacturing: Installed Global Capacity

12.4. Concluding Remarks



13. LIKELY PARTNERS FOR PEPTIDE THERAPEUTICS CONTRACT API MANUFACTURING SERVICE PROVIDERS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Scope and Methodology

13.3. Potential Strategic Partners for Peptide Contract Manufacturers



14. MAKE VERSUS BUY DECISION MAKING FRAMEWORK

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Assumptions and Parameter Definitions

14.3. Concluding Remarks



15. TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP IN PEPTIDE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING ORGANIZATION

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Expenditures Incurred by a Peptide Contract Manufacturing Organization

15.3. Assumptions and Methodology

15.4. Total Cost of Ownership of Peptide Contract Manufacturing Organization, 2021-2030

15.5. Total Cost of Ownership of Peptide Contract Manufacturing Organization: Distribution by CAPEX and OPEX, 2021-2030

15.6. Concluding Remarks



16. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

16.3. Overall Peptide Therapeutics Contract Manufacturing Market, 2022-2035

16.4. Peptide Therapeutics Contract API Manufacturing Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Scale of Operation

16.5. Peptide Therapeutics Contract API Manufacturing Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Type of Peptide Synthesis Method Used

16.5.1. Peptide Therapeutics Contract API Manufacturing Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Type of Chemical Synthesis Method Used

16.6. Peptide Therapeutics Contract API Manufacturing Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Company Size

16.7. Peptide Therapeutics Contract API Manufacturing Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions



17. IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON THE PEPTIDE API CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Current Options and Recuperative Initiatives of Key Players

17.2.1. Bachem

17.2.2. CPC Scientific

17.2.3. Corden Pharma

17.2.4. PolyPeptide

17.2.5. Wuxi AppTec

17.3. Impact on Peptide API Contract Manufacturing Market



18. SWOT ANALYSIS





19. CONCLUSION

19.1. Chapter Overview



20. SURVEY TRANSCRIPT(S)

