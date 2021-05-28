Peptide Therapeutics Market to hit USD 60.62 billion by 2028 - Insights on Key Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Value Chain Analysis, Strategic Initiatives, and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Increasing popularity of malignancy and metabolic ailments, implementation of innovative platforms and growing research and development initiated by government boosting peptide therapeutics market growth.

Dallas, Texas, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Size By Type (Generic, Branded), Application (Gastrointestinal Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Cancer, Other Applications), Route of Administration (Parenteral, Oral, Other Routes of Administration) Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) and Forecast 2021 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global peptide therapeutics market is growing at a CAGR of 9.8%. Increasing popularity of malignancy and metabolic ailments, implementation of innovative platforms that improve next-generation protein and growing research and development spending by government and key companies are some of the factors driving the growth of the global peptide therapeutics market.

Adroit Market Research report on global peptide therapeutics market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global peptide therapeutics market have been studied in detail.

In recent years, the peptide drug discovery field has revealed a great level of vigor, with hundreds of academic groups at work on this area, the making of innovative peptide-focused corporations, and the alliance of peptide industry by so-called giant pharma. In the former five years (2015–2019), the U.S. Food Drug Administration (FDA) have sanctioned overall 208 new-fangled drugs, 15 of which were peptides or peptide-containing molecules, which account for 7% of the entire number of medications. This is a somewhat striking number, if we think of the hard work of the pharmaceutical business in peptides in relationship to small molecules.

The global peptide therapeutics market is categorized based on type, application and route of administration. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into generic and branded. The branded drugs segment dominated the market in 2020, due to the increasing investments by big pharma companies in R&D for the enlargement of innovative drugs and high prescription rates.

North America dominated the market for peptide therapeutics in 2020, while Asia Pacific is set to grow at a highest CAGR due to growth in the outsourcing services. Key players of the global peptide therapeutics market include Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Lonza Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sanofi, AstraZeneca PLC, among others.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Summary Peptide Therapeutics Market by Type, 2018-2028 (USD Billion Peptide Therapeutics Market by Application, 2018-2028 (USD Billion) Peptide Therapeutics Market by Route of Administration, 2018-2028 (USD Billion) Peptide Therapeutics Market by Region, 2018-2028 (USD Billion) Competitive Landscape Company Profiles

