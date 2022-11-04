U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,735.75
    +8.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,056.00
    +39.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,771.25
    +43.25 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,786.40
    +3.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.96
    +1.79 (+2.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,647.60
    +16.70 (+1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.75
    +0.32 (+1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9767
    +0.0015 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.66
    -0.20 (-0.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1200
    +0.0040 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.9000
    -0.2640 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,597.52
    +302.68 (+1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.16
    +5.49 (+1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.63
    +44.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

Peptide Therapeutics Market to Hit USD 64.3 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Allied Market Research
·6 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases and growing awareness among patients about peptide therapeutic advancements drive the growth of the global peptide therapeutics market. By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment held the major share in 2021. By region, however, the market across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

Portland, OR, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Peptide Therapeutics Market was estimated at $33.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $64.3 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report (309 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11591

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Market Size in 2031

$64.3 Billion

CAGR

6.8%

No. of Pages in Report

309

Segments Covered

Application, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Drivers

Rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases

Growing awareness among patients about peptide therapeutic advancements

Opportunities

High growth potential for the oral peptide therapeutics market

Restraints

Low bioavailability of peptides along with the high cost associated with the drug development


Covid-19 scenario-

  • Strong government support for the use of peptides in the creation of the Covid-19 vaccines create an array of chances for peptide adoption, thus accelerating the expansion of the market for peptide treatments.

  • This drift is expected to persist even if the pandemic is almost over.

The global peptide therapeutics market is analyzed across application, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By application, the others segment held nearly one-third of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The oncology segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.7% throughout the forecast period.

Purchase Inquiry:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11591

By route of administration, the parenteral segment garnered more than three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The oral segment, on the other hand, would project the fastest CAGR of 7.3% throughout the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment held more than half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The drug store and retail pharmacies segment, simultaneously, would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.2% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the global market across North America generated more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, at the same time, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global peptide therapeutics market report include Amgen Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc, Eli Lilly and company, AbbVie Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Ever Neuro Pharma Gmbh, Pfizer Inc, GalaxoSmithKline plc, Novo Nordisk, and Sanofi-GSK. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.


Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Animal Vaccines Market by Type (Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, and DNA Vaccines) and Animal Type (Companion Animal, Livestock Animal, and Aquaculture): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Healthcare IT Market  by Product Type (Healthcare Provider Solutions, Healthcare Payer Solutions, and HCIT Outsourcing Services), and End User (Healthcare Providers and Healthcare Payers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Medical Case Management Market  by Service (Web-Based Case Management, Field Case Management, Bilingual Field Case Management, Telephonic Case Management), by Case (Chronic Pain Case Management, Independent Medical Examinations, Catastrophic Case Management, Long Term Disability, Short Term Disability), by End Users (Medical Case Management Providers, Healthcare Insurance Companies, Healthcare It Service Providers, Healthcare BPO & KPO Vendors, Corporate Entities, Healthcare Institutions, Venture Capitalists, Government Bodies, Accountable Care Organizations): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

AI in Healthcare Market by Offering (Software, Hardware, & Services), Algorithm (Deep Learning, Querying Method, Natural Language Processing, and Context Aware Processing), Application (Robot-Assisted Surgery, Virtual Nursing Assistant, Administrative Workflow Assistance, Fraud Detection, Dosage Error Reduction, Clinical Trial Participant Identifier, Preliminary Diagnosis, and Others), and End User (Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Patients, and Payer): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021--2030

Mental Health Market by Disorder (Schizophrenia, Alcohol Use Disorders, Bipolar Disorder, Depression, Anxiety, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, Substance Abuse Disorders, Eating Disorders, and Other Disorders), Service (Emergency Mental Health Services, Outpatient Counselling, Home-Based Treatment Services, Inpatient Hospital Treatment Services, and Other Services), and Age Group (Pediatric, Adult, and Geriatric): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030


About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.globalhealthcareindustry.com/

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Disregard for the livelihoods of millions’: Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders slammed the Fed's hawkish stance — Powell responded with another 0.75% hike. Here are 3 ideas for shockproofing

    More hikes are likely coming. Can your portfolio handle it?

  • China Stock Frenzy Enters Overdrive on Hopes That Worst Is Over

    (Bloomberg) -- After nearly two years of disappointment and $6 trillion of losses, speculation that the bottom in Chinese stocks has finally arrived is stoking a world-beating rally this week.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildHow a Mysterious Chi

  • Lumen Plunges on Its Dividend Cut: Is the Stock Now a Bargain or a Value Trap?

    When Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) closed its two asset sales and appointed a new CEO over the past couple of months, it seemed highly probable that the company would cut its dividend. Is this a sign of Lumen's impending demise, or can the business be turned around? With a new CEO and a better balance sheet thanks to recent asset sales, Lumen could be an interesting stock for deep-value investors, as dividend seekers sell off their shares.

  • Bloom Energy (BE) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Bloom Energy (BE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -233.33% and 5.31%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 7 Safe Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    This is the second time I get to write about safe stocks to buy and hold. I liked the list I put together in October (and have positions in a couple), but I’m happy to have a second bite at the apple and give this list a revision. That’s because there are more than seven safe stocks, and more than one way to think about them. One tried-and-true method is to look for best-in-class stocks. Long-term investments should consider buying the best and forgetting the rest. Sure there’s a place for a spe

  • Why Teva Stock Sank On Thursday

    Thursday was an eventful day for drug maker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA). Not only did the company release its latest set of quarterly earnings, it also reached a settlement in a major lawsuit. Arguably, the more important development is the legal settlement, in which Teva has agreed to pay a total of $523 million to the state of New York.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Flying High Again Today

    As investor days go, Boeing (NYSE: BA) apparently had a good one. Boeing didn't have a lot of momentum coming into this week's investor day presentations. Boeing shares are down more than 40% over the past five years, weighed down first by issues involving the 737 MAX and more recently the pandemic and its impact on travel.

  • ‘Oh, my gosh, why am I not in the market?’ This forecaster says investors will be shocked by what’s about to happen next.

    The president of macroeconomic research firm Lamoureux & Co., Yves Lamoureux, sees up years in the medium to long-term for stocks, even if Powell threw a "short-term wrench in the engine."

  • This Dow Stock Could Climb a Lot Further From Here

    Stocks fell further on Thursday, with investors weighing their longer-term views on what the Federal Reserve's course of future policy actions could mean for the economy and their investments. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) held up better than the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), but all three were lower at the closing bell.

  • 7 Seriously Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks to Buy Now

    Undervalued large-cap stocks present a particular opportunity here. Markets are rebounding from their September doldrums, but all three major indices in the U.S. remain down significantly on the year with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in a bear market. The latest data out of the U.S. showed that inflation rose 8.2% in September from a year ago, its highest level in 40 years and still well above the U.S. Federal Reserve’s 2% target. This raises the likelihood that the central bank will continue rai

  • World ‘plunging towards societal collapse’ as era of cheap money ends

    The global economy is on the path to hyperinflation and risks societal collapse if soaring prices are not brought under control, one of the world’s biggest hedge funds has warned.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Bounced Back Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares dipped nearly 5% Thursday morning before reversing those losses. Nio reported its October delivery data on Tuesday and investors have been digesting that information over the last two days. While Nio reported a sharp year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries last month, it was down from September, and investors are getting more anxious about impacts from continued COVID-19 restrictions in the region.

  • 3 EV Stocks to Buy Before the Market Starts to Soar in 2023

    Investors looking at the electric vehicle space certainly have several options to choose from. In this market, many valuations across EV players have come down to more attractive levels. However, choosing the best EV stocks to buy is more challenging than it looks. That’s mainly because the macro picture right now isn’t great. Due to rapidly rising interest rates, growth stocks (such as those in the EV space) have been hit very hard by Mr. Market. Indeed, the share prices of many of the companie

  • State attorneys general sue to block Albertsons’ $4 billion dividend payout

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia are suing Albertsons in an effort to stop the grocery chain from paying a nearly $4 billion dividend to its shareholders.

  • Petrobras Set for Political Uproar as Board Approves $8.5 Billion Dividend

    (Bloomberg) -- Petrobras announced another blockbuster dividend payment, rewarding shareholders at a moment of growing concern that Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s return to power in Brazil will bring the bonanza to a halt.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife an

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) were soaring 12.7% higher as of 11:19 a.m. ET on Thursday. Perhaps the most likely explanation for Axsome jumping today is that large institutional investors could be buying the biotech stock. Another possibility is that some short-sellers are covering their positions, creating upward pressure on the share prices in the process.

  • Why Lincoln National Is Crashing Today

    Shares of insurance company Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) are down 32.5% as of 12:59 p.m. ET in response to what can only be considered a disastrous third-quarter report. For the three-month stretch ending in September, Lincoln National turned $4.6 billion worth of revenue into a loss of nearly $2.6 billion, or a loss of $15.17 per share. The insurer's quarterly results also reflect "unfavorable notable items" totaling $2 billion worth of charges -- an adverse impact of $11.62 -- linked to a yearly review of its deferred acquisition costs and subsequent changes to its reserve assumptions.

  • Coinbase Q3 earnings miss but users hang on

    Coinbase Global (COIN) reported third-quarter earnings Thursday showing the company missed estimates on revenue and earnings. However, it retained users and lowered expenses better than analysts predicted.

  • Fidelity (FIS) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, 2022 Guidance Cut

    Fidelity (FIS) is likely to execute share buybacks of around $500 million in the fourth quarter.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Starbucks, Warner Bros. Discovery, PayPal and more

    Yahoo Finance's top trending stocks in extended trading Thursday, November 3, 2022.