As per FMI's latest study, Plastic Vials & Ampoules Market had crossed a worth of US$ 2.9 Bn in 2021 and is estimated increase at 6.1% CAGR during 2021-31 | Data provided by experts

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

As per FMI, the U.S. is expected to outpace other countries and hold a leading position in the global market. In North America, the United States market will hold a share of 80% during the assessment period. In the East Asia market, China is expected to create total incremental revenue opportunity of US$ 386 Mn by 2031 and estimated to witness a gain of nearly 380 bps of current market share, by 2031.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plastic vials and ampoules market is predicted to grow at a positive CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2031. Valued at US$ 2.9 Bn in 2021, the target market will register substantial growth owing to the escalation in vaccine production as well as rising consumption of these vaccines in the healthcare industry all over the world. The rising adoption of the target product in various end-use industries such as cosmetics and personal care, the chemicals sector, and homecare products industry will also supplement the growth of the plastic vials and ampoules market during the forecast period. 

Plastic vials and ampoules are composed of certain superior grades of plastics which are created with the help of high density and low-density plastic materials. These plastic vials and ampoules are increasingly used in hospitals and in various other applications including the chemical industry, personal care and cosmetics, and homecare products.

The target product register heightened demand from the packaging industry. This is because of the rising demand for the secure packaging of sterile liquids as well as different solid and liquid medications like different powders, tablets, capsules, and antibiotic sterile solutions. These plastic vials and ampoules serve the purpose of controlled medication dispensing  and are a good choice for the storage of solid and liquid dosage forms such as tablets, capsules and powders. They are also utilized to test newly developed products in clinical research and gain use in various laboratories for experiments and storage purposes.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13749

Moreover, due to the surging awareness of contamination-free dosing, plastic vials and ampoules are gaining remarkable popularity in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. These packaging solutions are becoming superior choice for medicine packaging as they eradicate the risk of breaking ampoules unlike those made of glass.

The chemical industry, too, contributes to the high demand for plastic vials and ampoules. This sector uses the high grade of plastic vials and ampoules in the production process due to the thickness and other beneficial properties of the plastic material. Hence, the demand in the chemical industry is expected to grow over the next few years. All of these factors support the growth of the plastic vials and ampoules market during the projected period.

“Increasing plastic export-import activities between important nations and regions will fuel the global growth of the plastic vials and ampoules market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.  

Key Takeaways:

  • The plastic vials and ampoules market in the United States will account for 80% of the North American market share.

  • China’s plastic vials and ampoules market will create a revenue opportunity of US$ 386 Mn in 2031.

  • The plastic vials and ampoules market in India will hold 40%-45% of South Asian market share.

  • By material, the polyethylene plastic vials and ampoules segment will account for 30% of the global market share.

  • On the basis of end user, the healthcare segment will dominate the global marketplace.

Get Flat 40% Off on Report Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-13749

Competitive Landscape 

Berry Global Inc.West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Pacific Vial Manufacturing Inc., Aptar Group Inc., Catalent Inc., SiO2 Material Science, Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co., Ltd., Tonbay Industry Co., Ltd., LA Packaging,Thornton Plastics, Gerresheimer AG Adelphi Healthcare Packaging, Schott AG, DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Amcor Plc, SGD Pharma, Stevanato Group, Origin Pharma Packaging, Bormioli Pharma S.p.A., and Nurrin pharmalab pty ltd., among others are some of the major players in the plastic vials and ampoules market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are concentrating on research and development activities to meet the rising demand from various industry verticals. These firms employ partnerships, collaborations, and acquisition strategies to increase and strengthen their market presence.

Plastic Vials and Ampoules Market by Category

By Material Type:

  • Polyethylene

  • Polypropylene

  • Polycarbonate

  • Polyvinyl Chloride

  • Polystyrene

  • COC/COP

By Product Type:

  • Vials

    • Up to 2 ml

    • 3 ml to 5 ml

    • 5 ml to 7 ml

    • 8 ml and above

By End-Use Application:

  • Healthcare

    • Research Laboratories

    • Drug Manufacturing

    • Hospitals and Clinical Research

  • Personal Care & Cosmetics

  • Chemical Industry

  • Homecare Products

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-13749

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

View Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/plastic-vials-and-ampoules-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Packaging

Cryogenic Vials and Tubes Market Forecast: The global cryogenic vials and tubes market is expected to increase at a growth rate of around ~5.5% to 6.5% during the forecast period

Vaccine Ampoules Market Sales: Vaccine Ampoules Market Report Published by FMI is an in-depth Analysis of the Market Covering its Size, Share, Value, Growth and Current Trends for the Period of 2021-2031

Pharmaceutical Ampoules Market Value: According to the very recent analysis, the sales of pharmaceutical ampoules is anticipated to witness lucrative growth rate over the forecast period, with global revenues increasing by a significant market share year on year

Closed Funnel Ampoules Market Demand: Increasing standards while manufacturing and packaging pharmaceutical goods has led to development in the demand for closed funnel ampoules. To prevent the risk of contamination and tampering, closed funnel ampoules are being adopted by the pharmaceutical industry

Ampoule Sticker Labeling Machine Market Type: Ampoule Sticker Labelling Machine Market - Global industry segment analysis, regional outlook, share, growth; Ampoule Sticker Labelling Machine Market 2028

About Future Market Insights, Inc.
Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.
Contact Us: 
Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


